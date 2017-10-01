Edmonton police say they are investigating officer attack, chase as terrorism

A suspect stabbed an Edmonton police constable then later drove a truck that tried to ram into pedestrians while it was being chased by police cruisers in downtown Edmonton Saturday night, officials say, in what is now being investigated as a terrorism incident.

Four pedestrians and the constable were injured when the U-Haul truck struck them as it sped down Jasper Avenue, Edmonton police chief Rod Knetch told reporters.

The officer is not in critical condition. Knetch could not provide more details about the condition of the pedestrians.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is in custody and appears to have acted alone, the police chief said.

Knetch said an Islamic State flag that was insdie the suspect's vehicle had been seized and was part of the investigation, which now involves the local RCMP-led Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, a counter-terrorism unit.

The incident started around 8:15 p.m. near Commonwealth Stadium, where a police officer was handling traffic-control duties outside the Edmonton Eskimos-Blue Bombers game.

Knetch said a Chevrolet Malibu slammed into the officer's vehicle.

The driver got out of the Malibu holding a knife and stabbed the officer, Knetch said.

The suspect then fled on foot. Police found identification papers for a man in his 30s in the Malibu.

About two hours later, a police officer stopped a U-Haul truck and saw that the driver's name appeared to match that of the suspect in the earlier incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The U-Haul driver sped away, with several police cruisers in pursuit.

While being chased, the suspect tried to hit pedestrians as he passed by crosswalks and alleyways, Knetch said.

The chase ended with the truck swerving into Jasper Avenue, where it eventually overturned. Knetch said the high-speed pursuit in the downtown area was justified by the serious nature of the incident.

Austin Elgie, manager of The Pint bar just west of the downtown core, said the truck hit a person in the alley outside his establishment.

"We were just standing out front here and basically a U-Haul was heading north down 109th Street and peeled into this smoking alley here where people were having a smoke," he said.

"There was like 10 cop cars following him.

Story continues below advertisement

"It was crazy. It just came around the corner, ripping. I thought at first he was pulling over for the cops coming by, but he was clearly the one they were chasing."

Elgie said after the vehicle passed by the steps of the bar, the view was obscured by the corner of the building. But he said it hit a man who was a bar patron.

"I have a registered nurse on my bar team and I grabbed her and had her look after the guy until the ambulance came."

"He was breathing and we got him in the ambulance and he was still breathing."

After that, Elgie said he still had a bar to run that was full of people. Plus he had to talk to police and have staff review security footage."

The alley was blocked by police afterwards, but people continued to come and go from The Pint.

The U-Haul ended up on its side a few blocks away outside the Matrix hotel.

Natalie Pon tweeted that she was at a wedding at the hotel when the crash happened.

"They're keeping us away from windrows/the lobby," she said.

"They let us exit thru north employee entrance. Tons of police presence and closed roads immediately around Matrix."

Pon posted pictures of the U-Haul on it's side with a large hole in the windshield.

Witnesses told local media they saw a suspect being pulled from the vehicle through the broken windshield and then placed in handcuffs.

With a report from The Canadian Press. More to come