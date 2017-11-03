Law society sets reinstatement hearing for ‘knees-together’ judge Robin Camp

The Law Society of Alberta has a reinstatement hearing scheduled for a former judge who asked a rape complainant during a trial why she didn't keep her knees together.

A notice on the society's website says Robin Camp's hearing is set for Nov. 14 in Calgary.

Camp resigned from the Federal Court in March following a Canadian Judicial Council recommendation that he be removed from the bench.

Court transcripts from the 2014 sexual assault trial show that Camp, who was a provincial court judge at the time, called the complainant "the accused" numerous times and told her "pain and sex sometimes go together."

He questioned the complainant's morals and suggested her attempts to fight off the man were feeble.

Camp found the accused, Alexander Wagar, not guilty, but the Appeal Court ordered a new trial that resulted in him being acquitted again.