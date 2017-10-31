Lawyers to ask judge to dismiss all charges in gas plants trial

Lawyers for David Livingston and Laura Miller plan to ask an Ontario court judge to dismiss all charges against their clients in connection with the destruction of government documents.

Brian Gover, a lawyer for Mr. Livingston, told a criminal trial on Tuesday that he will seek a directed verdict of acquittal on all counts. Scott Hutchison, a lawyer for Ms. Miller, said he is seeking the same verdict.

The move comes after 14 days of testimony in a courtroom at Toronto's Old City Hall.

Mr. Livingston was chief of staff for former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty. Ms. Miller was his deputy chief of staff. They face criminal breach of trust and mischief charges in connection with the destruction of e-mails and other government records related to the controversial cancellation of two gas-fired power plants before the 2011 provincial election. Each has pleaded not guilty.

The charges stem from police allegations that Mr. Livingston hired a non-government IT expert, Ms. Miller's spouse, Peter Faist, to "wipe clean" computer hard drives in the Premier's Office just days before Mr. McGuinty stepped down in February, 2013.