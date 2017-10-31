Lawyers to ask judge to dismiss all charges in gas plants trial

Lawyers for David Livingston and Laura Miller plan to ask an Ontario court judge to dismiss all charges against their clients in connection with the destruction of government documents.

Brian Gover, a lawyer for Mr. Livingston, told a criminal trial on Tuesday that he will seek a directed verdict of acquittal on all counts. Scott Hutchison, a lawyer for Ms. Miller, said he is seeking the same verdict. The directed verdict application calls on the judge deciding the case against Mr. Livingston and Ms. Miller to dismiss the charges before the defence has even called any witnesses, arguing the Crown hasn't proven its case.

The move comes after 14 days of testimony in a courtroom at Toronto's Old City Hall.

Mr. Livingston was chief of staff for former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty. Ms. Miller was his deputy chief of staff. They face criminal breach of trust and mischief charges in connection with the destruction of e-mails and other government records related to the controversial cancellation of two gas-fired power plants before the 2011 provincial election. Each has pleaded not guilty.

The charges stem from police allegations that Mr. Livingston hired a non-government IT expert, Ms. Miller's spouse, Peter Faist, to "wipe clean" computer hard drives in the Premier's Office just days before Mr. McGuinty stepped down in February, 2013.

Justice Timothy Lipson of the Ontario Court of Justice agreed to hear arguments on the motion on Friday. Prosecution lawyers asked for more time to prepare their submissions, but Mr. Gover argued that the charges have been "hanging over Mr. Livingston's head for some time."

The charges were laid in December, 2015 after a more than two-year police investigation. "We need to take that into account," Mr. Gover said.

Prosecution lawyer Tom Lemon said he and his colleagues needed until early next week in order to wade through the evidence and fully present the Crown's written case. "A few days is not unreasonable when the case rests on this," Mr. Lemon said.

Judge Lipson said he was not looking for Court of Appeal level submissions from the Crown. Rather, he said, he needs a bullet-point presentation setting out the basic elements of the alleged offences and the evidence substantiating them.

"That is not a tall order given the amount of time that has gone into this case," the judge said.

