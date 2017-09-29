Massey College suspends ‘master’ title, apologizes for ‘completely inappropriate’ incident

Massey College, an independent residential college affiliated with the University of Toronto, has temporarily suspended the title of "master" to refer to the head of the college and apologized for an incident earlier this week that deeply offended and hurt members of the school.

A petition demanding the college remove the title was signed by almost 200 faculty and graduate students at the university in the wake of the incident.

The petition was provoked by a remark made by an emeritus professor during a lunch at Massey Tuesday.

"Massey College is committed to maintaining a welcoming, open and inclusive environment for all its members," Hugh Segal, the head of the college, said in a statement. "The remarks made this week by a member of our community were completely inappropriate and I deeply regret the distress they caused to members of our community."

Massey is governed by a board that is independent of the University of Toronto, but U of T has also offered to help the college with its diversity training.

"Although Massey College is not governed by the University of Toronto, some of our graduate students, faculty and staff are affiliated with the college as junior and senior fellows. We want to help Massey address this truly unfortunate incident," said Kelly Hannah-Moffat, U of T's vice-president of human resources and equity.

The incident happened at a lunch that was attended by three junior fellows of Massey and emeritus history professor Michael Marrus. Mr. Segal, who has the formal title "master," decided to join the table. That provoked Dr. Marrus to say to a black junior fellow:

"You know this is your master, eh? Do you feel the lash?"

Dr. Marrus, a noted scholar of the Holocaust, who is retired from the university but has a senior fellowship at Massey College, has not commented on the incident. The students at the table have also not spoken out about their feelings and thoughts at that moment.

Friday, the university condemned the comment.

"Such remarks are absolutely incompatible with the University of Toronto's commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion, and with our goal of providing an environment for our students, faculty and staff that is free of racism and other forms of discrimination," Ms. Hannah-Moffat said.

The three students, along with members of Massey's diversity committee, have lodged a written complaint with Mr. Segal. That complaint is being examined by the school's board of governors.

And in the wake of the comments, a petition signed by almost 200 faculty and students was sent to Massey College on Thursday asking for Dr. Marrus to end his association with the college, for Massey to issue an apology, for anti-racism and diversity training to be conducted for members of the college, and for the title of "master" to be dropped.

A task force has already been at work for several months examining whether the title is still appropriate, in response to earlier requests to do so. A final decision on that will be made once that task force reports back.

In the interim, Mr. Segal will now have the title college head.