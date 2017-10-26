McGuinty's chief of staff given special access to all computers, trial hears

Ontario's top information officer asked a government employee to provide former premier Dalton McGuinty's chief of staff with special administrative access to all of the computers in the premier's office, allowing him to install software and delete documents, a criminal trial has heard.

Rolf Gitt, technical team lead in the province's data centre operations, testified on Wednesday that David Nicholl, Ontario's corporate chief information officer, asked him to set up the special access for David Livingston, the chief of staff. Mr. Gitt's testimony in court at Toronto's Old City Hall sheds new light on events that took place in January, 2013, during Mr. McGuinty's final days in office.

Under questioning from prosecution lawyer Ian Bell, Mr. Gitt pointed to the role Mr. Nicholl played in helping Mr. Livingston gain the access that was allegedly used to wipe computer hard drives. It was the first time the trial heard that Mr. Nicholl had requested the special access, even though Peter Wallace, secretary of cabinet at the time, was the only one authorized to do so.

Mr. Gitt's testimony also contradicted Mr. Nicholl's version of events. Mr. Gitt said Mr. Nicholl asked him at a meeting on Jan. 30, 2013, if he could set up the access to the computers if he gave him the names of a group of people in the premier's office. "I don't need to know technically how to do this," he recalled Mr. Nicholl saying.

In his testimony at the trial, Mr. Nicholl said he did not know the difference between administrative access for an individual computer or a group of computers.

The request seemed fairly urgent, Mr. Gitt testified in describing his first meeting with Mr. Nicholl during his 18 years as a manager in the public service. "Mr. Nicholl said, 'If you can't do it, let me know. I will get someone else.'"

Mr. Livingston and former deputy chief of staff Laura Miller are facing criminal breach of trust and mischief charges in connection with the destruction of e-mails and other government records related to the controversial cancellation of two gas-fired power plants before the 2011 provincial election. Each has pleaded not guilty.

The charges stem from police allegations that Mr. Livingston hired a non-government IT expert, Ms. Miller's spouse, Peter Faist, to "wipe clean" computer hard drives in the Premier's Office just days before Mr. McGuinty left office in February, 2013.

Police documents allege that no one was aware, including Mr. Wallace, that Mr. Nicholl had gone to the IT managers. Mr. Nicholl was not questioned during his testimony about whether he asked Mr. Gitt to set up the access, but he told police, "That conversation was never held," according to the police documents.

Mr. Wallace was not asked when he testified if he knew about a meeting with Mr. Gitt.

Mr. Nicholl said in court that he told bureaucrats seven employees in Mr. McGuinty's office already had administrative access. But the police documents allege he did not explain to them he had requested more powerful access for Mr. Livingston that would allow him to alter and delete files on all the hard drives in the premier's office.

The trial was told that when Mr. Wallace learned that staff in the premier's office already had access, he felt he had no basis to deny Mr. Livingston's request and reluctantly approved it on Jan. 31 – one day after Mr. Gitt said he met with Mr. Nicholl.

Mr. Gitt was not asked specifically about Mr. Faist during his testimony. But speaking generally, he said it is extremely rare for the public service to provide password access to a non-government employee. He said he could count the number of times that has happened during his 18 years working for the province on the fingers of one hand.

Although Mr. Nicholl had initially asked Mr. Gitt to provide all staffers in the premier's office with access to the computers, the special access was ultimately given to Mr. Livingston's executive assistant, Wendy Wai. Mr. Gitt said he was surprised when he learned this, because Ms. Wai's knowledge of computers was limited. As it turned out, Mr. Faist was the one who used the special access assigned to Ms. Wai, the trial has heard.

Mr. Gitt testified he had never received a request before from someone seeking access to multiple computers. He said the request concerned him and he wondered why anyone outside the IT department would need such powers.

A few days after the access was approved, Mr. Gitt said, a couple of staff members in the premier's office called the Help Desk in IT saying their computers were not working properly and they could not log on with their user passwords. "At this point," he testified, "we didn't know what the heck had happened."

Mr. McGuinty is not under investigation and has co-operated with the probe.

The trial continues on Thursday.