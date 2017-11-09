Millard ordered purchase of incinerator days before Babcock vanished: witness

A retired forensic officer has testified that two man accused of killing a Toronto woman whose body has not been found were discussing the purchase, installation and testing of a massive animal incinerator around the time of her disappearance.

Jim Falconer, a former detective sergeant with the Ontario Provincial Police, says Dellen Millard and Mark Smich discussed the use of the incinerator in the weeks before and after Laura Babcock vanished in early July 2012.

The Crown alleges Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., killed Babcock because she was the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend.

Prosecutors say Millard and Smich burned the 23-year-old woman's remains in an incinerator that was later found on Millard's farm near Waterloo, Ont.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Falconer has been methodically going through the massive trove of data, including text messages, photographs and videos, found on three computers seized at Millard's home.

He told court that on June 18, 2012, Millard asked a man named "Shaner" to order an animal incinerator that could burn a 250-pound animal.

"Cost on small 250 lb incinerator is 11390. Next model is 500 lb and sells for 13440. Tax and shipping extra," Shaner wrote to Millard.

"Put an order in for the larger one. Use the red Visa," Millard wrote.

Shaner sent Millard a message with a photograph on July 5 when the incinerator was delivered. Photos and texts show Millard and Smich working on a trailer, which was later hooked up to a blue truck, court heard.

On Wednesday, Falconer guided court through a number of text messages and photographs that showed Millard and Smich discussing burning bones in a homemade incinerator about a month before Babcock disappeared.