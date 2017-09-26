Mona Nemer named Canada’s new science advisor

Mona Nemer, a specialist in the genetics of heart disease and a long time vice-president of research at the University of Ottawa, has been named Canada's new chief science advisor.

The appointment, announced Tuesday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, comes two years after the federal Liberals pledged to reinstate the position during the last election campaign and nearly a decade after the previous version of the role was cut by then prime minister Stephen Harper.

Dr. Nemer steps into the job of advising the federal government on science-related policy at a crucial time. Following a landmark review of Canada's research landscape released last spring, university-based scientists are lobbying hard for Ottawa to significantly boost science funding, one of the report's key recommendations. At the same time, scientists and science-advocacy groups are increasingly scrutinizing federal actions on a range of sensitive environment and health-related issues to ensure the Trudeau government is making good on promises to embrace evidence-based decision making.

Story continues below advertisement

A key test of the position's relevance for many observers will be the extent to which Dr. Nemer is able to speak her mind on matters where science may run afoul of political expediency.

"I intend to conduct my work in an objective, impartial and open manner to provide the best possible advice," Dr. Nemer told The Globe and Mail. "I understand the credibility of the position and the benefit that it can provide to Canadians depends on how independent I am going to be."

An Order of Canada recipient with a string of academic honors and a long list of scientific papers to her name, Dr. Nemer's research interests focus on heart formation and function. Her achievements in the lab include the identification of several genes important for heart development and she has trained over 100 graduate students, from Canada and abroad.

Born in 1957, Dr. Nemer grew up in Lebanon and pursued an early passion for chemistry at a time and place where women were typically discouraged from entering scientific fields. With Lebanon's civil war making it increasingly difficult for her to pursue her studies, her family was able to arrange for her to move to the United States, where she completed an undergraduate degree at Wichita State University in Kansas.

A key turning point came in the summer of 1977 when Dr. Nemer took a trip with friends to Montreal. She quickly fell for the city and, in short order, managed to secure acceptance to McGill University, where she received a PhD in 1982. She was a professor at the University of Montreal before joining the faculty of the University of Ottawa, where she is director of the molecular genetics and cardiac regeneration laboratory.

But she is best known to colleagues as the university's vice-president of research, a position she held for 11 years before stepping down this past summer. The strategic role put her in a position to champion research in departments across the University of Ottawa campus and to be part of a chorus of administrators from research-intensive universities who have pushed the federal government to bring Canada's relatively low spending on basic research to something closer to what is average for developed countries.

"She's a scientist's scientist," said Jeremy Kerr, a professor of macroecology who has sat on committees with Dr. Nemer. "She's been in the trenches a long time fighting for science."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The framing of Dr. Nemer's role within the federal government has changed somewhat since the federal Liberals made it part of their election platform. At that time, it was called "chief science officer," a term which suggested more a watchdog role. By the time the position was advertised at the beginning of this year, the job description more firmly identified it as an advisory position. But how effective a position it proves to be will depend both on Dr. Nemer and he government's willingness to heed her advice. The position has a three-year term.

When the job was abandoned by the Harper government in 2008, it was replaced by the Science Technology and Innovation Council (STIC) whose advice to the prime minister was not a matter of public record. The current status of the council remains in question as the government considers various recommendations by the science review, headed up by former University of Toronto president David Naylor.

Dr. Naylor's panel, commissioned by federal Minister of Science Kirsty Duncan, also recommended increasing federal spending on academic research, from $3.5-billion to $4.8-billion.

Asked which of the report's recommendations she supports, Dr. Nemer said she would not reveal her advice to Minister Duncan, "before I give it to her." She later added, "If you're asking me whether I support increased investment in science and research, the short answer is yes."

Ms. Duncan, who also participated in the announcement, said she was very excited about Dr. Nemer's appointment. "I see this as a profoundly important position for the country and so does our government," she said.