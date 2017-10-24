Hydro-Quebec restoring power after 268,000 Montrealers left in the dark

Hydro-Quebec says it is restoring power after a human error led to more than a quarter of a million clients in Montreal being deprived of electricity.
The utility says a cable was cut at a power station this morning, leaving more than 268,000 Hydro-Quebec customers without electricity.
The outage covered large swaths of the north-central and eastern parts of the city.
Hydro-Quebec says about 28,000 clients remained without power as of about 11:30 a.m.
Montreal's transit authority also reported outage-related delays with the city's subway.
