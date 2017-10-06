Morning Update: A new strategy to address soldier suicides; tensions over Energy East

TOP STORIES

Federal government and military mount joint offensive to prevent veteran, soldier suicides

A suicide-prevention program, a military transition group and a mental-health first-aid training program for families are among the commitments being promised by Ottawa and the Canadian Forces as part of a new strategy to address soldier and veteran suicides.

Story continues below advertisement

More than 70 Canadian military members and veterans who participated in the Afghanistan mission took their own lives, The Globe has found. Many of those soldiers had post-traumatic stress disorder or other mental illnesses that were linked to their deployment. "Let's hope that this [strategy] will make a difference in reducing the number of lives that are taken and will offer these soldiers much more support," said Micheline Reed, whose son, Corporal Tony Reed, a 43-year-old father of two, ended his life in 2012 after struggling to overcome PTSD.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

If you like this newsletter, you might want to subscribe to our Evening Update newsletter. It's a roundup of the important stories of the day that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET.

The U.S. gun lobby has agreed to target 'bump stocks' after the Las Vegas shooting

The National Rifle Association says it's open to new restrictions on bump stocks, a device the Las Vegas gunman used that allowed his semi-automatic rifles to fire off like a machine gun. The powerful U.S. gun-lobby group strongly opposed any gun-control laws after last year's Orlando nightclub massacre.

When gunman Stephen Paddock fired his rounds onto the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest festival, he hit Canadian Steve Arruda. The 34-year-old courier and hockey referee had already lifted his wife over a fence to safety. He told her to run, and then went back toward the gunfire to help strangers over the barrier. Arruda suffered a gunshot wound to his upper leg, and he's waiting to learn whether the damage is permanent.

In Las Vegas, columnist Cathal Kelly reflects on the strange reality of walking through the tourist city: "The tens of thousands of people who continued on their vacations and conventions after the worst mass murder in modern U.S. history happened just over the way, the ones who carried their yard-long margaritas to take a look at the killing site, the ones who hooted at the craps tables like all of this was something to be struggled through and as quickly as possible … skipped over the semantics of atrocity. As such, this may be the most honest reaction to an American mass killing in modern times. No one bothered to pretend anything is going to change."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The end of the proposed Energy East project stirs regional tensions

TransCanada's decision to scrap its $15.7-billion Energy East pipeline project has politicians out West calling for Canada's equalization program to be overhauled (for subscribers). Alberta United Conservative Party leadership candidate Brian Jean tweeted "equalization is broken. Albertans should owe NOTHING to politicians in Quebec who cheer against our industries." Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, meanwhile, called the news a "victory."

The Energy East pipeline would have carried crude to refineries in Quebec and New Brunswick. TransCanada blamed "changed circumstances" for the cancellation; industry experts point to the apparent revival of the Keystone XL pipeline and a drop in oil prices as two possible reasons.

The U.S. may impose more duties on Bombardier today

The U.S. is set to make an announcement on anti-dumping duties against Bombardier today. The Department of Commerce already decided to slap countervailing duties of 220 per cent on Bombardier's C Series airliners after Boeing alleged that the Canadian company was selling its planes at unfairly low prices thanks to government subsidies. The dispute comes amid an already tense renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa will settle Sixties Scoop lawsuits for hundreds of millions of dollars

The federal government is set to announce today it is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to settle Sixties Scoop lawsuits. In the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, First Nations children were removed from their homes and adopted into non-Indigenous families. The suits sought damages for loss of aboriginal language, culture and identity. Now most of those 18 separate legal actions will be settled.

MORNING MARKETS

Global stocks fell for the first time in eight days on Friday, as jitters about Catalonia's push to separate from Spain returned to Europe and bets on higher U.S. interest rates sent the dollar to its highest since mid-August. Traders were preparing for their monthly instalment of U.S jobs data. Tokyo's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng each gained 0.3 per cent, while the Shanghai composite was closed. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was up by more than 0.1 per cent by about 5:10 a.m. ET, Germany's DAX was up slightly, and the Paris CAC 40 was down 0.2 per cent. New York futures were down, and the Canadian dollar was at about 79.5 cents (U.S.). The oil rally stalled as a tropical storm headed for the Gulf of Mexico.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Donald Trump: A President who worsens the suffering

"This past week in the United States has felt like a month. If natural disasters, human suffering, and unthinkable tragedies weren't bad enough, we've had to suffer Donald Trump's unparalleled incompetence. At every turn, with every new day, our President has somehow managed to make things unimaginably worse at every turn." – Jared Yates Sexton, associate professor at Georgia Southern University

Why going slow on tax reform is the way to get it right

"Unlike the thorough discussion [on tax reform] that took place in the 1960s, Canadians and their advisers have had just 75 days to comment on the proposals. Combine this with the fact the proposals were released in the dead of summer when half the country wasn't looking, a reasonable person may conclude that the Liberals don't really want much discussion about it all." – Tim Cestnick

HEALTH PRIMER

Finding relief from restless legs syndrome

If your legs bother you in the evening when you're sitting or lying down you may have restless legs syndrome. Check rls.org or the Canadian Sleep Society's website to learn more. And if it's interfering with your sleep, you should see a physician.

MOMENT IN TIME

Michael Jordan's unexpected announcement

Oct. 6, 1993: At his peak, everybody wanted to "Be Like Mike." But by 1993, the pressure of being the most famous athlete on the planet led to the unthinkable: Michael Jordan quit basketball at a time when he had no peers. Jordan loathed the glare of the media, had been dogged by a gambling scandal and wanted a new challenge. Then, suddenly, in July, his father James was shot dead at the age of 57. Jordan said the tragedy changed his outlook on family life and focused his attention on an old love: baseball. James Jordan's favourite sport, and the one Michael excelled at in his youth, became his new, more leisurely paced occupation. He toiled in the minors until an MLB labour stoppage forced his hand, and the door was opened to a return to basketball – and the limelight – in early 1995. – Mason Wright

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.