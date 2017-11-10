Morning Update: Bill 62 splits Liberals; a major drug bust; Canada’s opioid crisis grows

Quebec's Bill 62 is exposing divisions among federal Liberals

An application for a court challenge to the controversial face-covering law has been filed, and a number of Liberal MPs don't want to see the Trudeau government step into the debate. It's effectively pitting defenders of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms against Quebec MPs concerned for their political livelihood. Ottawa has yet to decide if it is going to participate in the court challenge, which will argue that the bill targets Muslim women. So far, Trudeau has responded only by saying women have the right to dress however they want.

Bill 62 is extremely popular in Quebec, with 69.4 per cent in favour of the law, according to a Nanos poll. But support in Ontario and B.C. was still nearly 60 per cent. "This is a no-win situation" for Justin Trudeau, pollster Nik Nanos said.

Police seized illicit drugs, including fentanyl, in a major investigation

Nine people have been charged with 75 offences and warrants have been issued for five others. It comes at a time when Canada is coping with an opioid crisis that's seeing thousands die every year. Among the drug seizures were six kilograms of fentanyl and carfentanil – an astonishing amount considering just grains can result in an overdose.

On the same day police announced the bust, British Columbia released figures showing 1,103 people have died from illicit drug overdoses in the first nine months of this year. That's up from 607 in 2016 and 201 five years ago. The B.C. government is vowing to escalate its response, including expanding a program that allows people to check their street drugs for fentanyl.

Saudi Arabia ordered its citizens out of Lebanon

It's the latest move in the Saudis' proxy war with Iran, which backs the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri abruptly resigned last week and accused Iran of meddling in his country's affairs. Hariri departed for Saudi Arabia and has yet to return. Some members of Hariri's own party seem to believe he is being held against his will.

Here's professor Bessma Momani's take: "As Saudi Arabia ramps up its attempts to flex strength throughout the region by setting its sights on Lebanon, the Lebanese people will ultimately pay the price."

Five-star troubles: Will a Saudi prince keep his grip on the Four Seasons?

Besides stirring tensions in Lebanon, the Saudi kingdom is pushing ahead with its anti-corruption crackdown. More than 200 people have been questioned since a number of princes were arrested over the weekend. Prince Alwaleed bin Talal was among those arrested over allegations of money laundering, bribery and extortion. He is own of three owners of the Toronto-based Four Seasons hotel chain and it's so far unclear what will happen to his 47.5 per cent stake (for subscribers). It's also unknown if his assets have been frozen but even if they were it wouldn't affect the company's operations, experts say.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Comedian Louis C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct by five women

Two female comedians say Louis C.K. exposed himself in front of them in a hotel room in 2002. He then started masturbating, they said. Another woman said she could hear him masturbating during a phone call in 2003. And a fourth woman declined C.K.'s request to masturbate in front of her; he was appearing as a guest on a television pilot she was working on. C.K. declined to comment on the allegations, which were reported on by The New York Times. Yesterday's premiere of C.K.'s new film I Love You, Daddy as well as his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert were both cancelled. Speculation about the comedian's behaviour had been simmering for years, but as recently as September he dismissed them as "rumours."

REMEMBRANCE DAY READING

For some families of soldiers who died by suicide, the battle for recognition is over

Corporal John Unrau ended his life on Canada Day in 2015 after suffering from chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder. But it wasn't until last month that his family was presented with a Memorial Cross, which is given to soldiers who died in service or whose deaths were connected to their service. Now, Cpl. Unrau will be recognized as a casualty of the Afghanistan war. He's one of more than 70 who took their own life after serving on the Afghanistan mission, but until recently many of those deaths hadn't been attributed to military service.

MORNING MARKETS

Global stocks edged lower on Friday on signs that U.S. tax reforms could be delayed after Senate Republicans unveiled a plan that differed significantly from the House of Representatives' version. The Canadian dollar, on the other hand, is making fresh gains, heading back toward the 79-cent (U.S.) mark. Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.8 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng less than 0.1 per cent, while the Shanghai composite gained 0.1 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.4 per cent by about 6:10 a.m. ET. New York futures were also down. Oil markets were slightly higher, supported by continuing supply cuts and expectations that an output deal will be extended at the end of the month.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Scheer can only beat Trudeau with 'veto voters'

"Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is vulnerable. The idol of progressives around the world has been tripped up at home through a series of missteps that have combined to forge a new narrative: Out-of-touch Liberal elites vacation on exotic islands and hide their millions in offshore accounts while hiking taxes. The narrative isn't true or fair, but politics is a rough business. The question now is whether Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer can overcome the demons within his own political base to offer "veto voters" – the millions of middle-class voters in suburban ridings outside Toronto and Vancouver – a credible alternative." – John Ibbitson (for subscribers)

All those pedestrian deaths? It's the cars, stupid

"... Ontario Liberal MPP Yvan Baker has done with the Phones Down, Heads Up Act. It would slap fines on people caught staring at their devices while crossing the street. … Our car-centric cities and suburbs too easily become killing fields for those navigating them on foot, especially the elderly. The problem is cars, not people negligently walking into them. If you want to save pedestrian lives, slow down the vehicles. Install more crosswalks. Add speed bumps. Lower speed limits. Widen sidewalks. Narrow roads." – Globe editorial

American mass shootings: We don't have to watch

"To be honest, my capacity for shock has become numbed, just one reason I've come to believe that Canadian media should not cover American mass shootings as major news events. The other is that I've realized that they're not major news events, really. When the trophy for the largest mass shooting in the country's history is being passed around so rapidly, it's time to accept that these occurrences aren't particularly special. They're sadly just another drop in the global bucket of violence." – Denise Balkissoon

HEALTH PRIMER

There are major health benefits to adding traditional cardio to your workouts

Some gym-obsessed people tend to focus too much on what is called anaerobic exercise, which involves short, high-intensity workouts like hill sprints. But for most of us, traditional aerobic exercises like jogging will do the trick. That means 15 to 20 minutes of cardio roughly three times a week. The benefits are well-documented: reduced risk of heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

MOMENT IN TIME

Windshield wipers are patented

Nov. 10, 1903: What is now an ubiquitous piece of car equipment was scoffed at when it was introduced by an American woman more than a century ago. On this day, Mary Anderson of Birmingham, Ala., was awarded a patent for her design of a window-cleaning device for cars. She thought of the idea when she was taking a streetcar in New York during a bout of heavy winter weather, after noticing the driver had to stop the vehicle and clean it by hand. But her idea didn't take off immediately. In 1905, she wrote to a Canadian company in an attempt to sell the product, but they weren't interested. The windshield wiper would become common on cars around a decade later, but Anderson would never profit from her idea. – Salmaan Farooqui

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

If you have any feedback, send us a note.