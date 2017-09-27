Morning Update: Bombardier dealt double blow; Ontario forcing transparency on pharma firms

U.S. rules against Bombardier in Boeing trade feud

The U.S. government has sided with Boeing Co. and slapped duties of nearly 220 per cent on imports of Bombardier Inc.'s C Series planes (for subscribers). It's the latest move amid escalating Canada-U.S. trade tensions. Bombardier called the scope of the duty "absurd." The percentage is higher than what Boeing demanded. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland responded with a vow to "defend Canadian companies and Canadian workers against unfair and costly protectionism." The U.S. Department of Commerce's decision leaves the fate of Bombardier's deal to sell 75 planes to Delta Airlines in limbo. For its part, Delta said it was confident the complaint will eventually be rejected.

Here's Barrie McKenna's take (for subscribers): "[The ruling] is a vivid reminder that NAFTA's Chapter 19 is worth fighting for. That's the section of the North American free-trade agreement that allows Canada, the United States and Mexico to challenge subsidy or dumping decisions before a binding panel if they aren't convinced another country has fairly applied their own trade laws. And on its current course, a Chapter 19 challenge might be Bombardier's only hope of coming out on top in the dispute."

Bombardier was also dealt another blow yesterday when Germany's Siemens AG decided to merge with France's Alstom SA. Bombardier had put forth a proposal to merge its rail unit with Siemens.

Ontario to force pharmaceutical companies to divulge payments to doctors

Ontario is imposing financial transparency on pharmaceutical companies. Under proposed legislation, the province will force pharmaceutical companies to disclose their payments to doctors and medical organizations. The names and dollar figures will then be made public in an online database. The measure would allow patients, for example, to see whether their doctor has received money from a company whose medicine they are prescribing. The legislation is a first for Canadian province and follows the lead of the U.S. and other Western countries. The federal government has so far resisted calls to mandate disclosure rules on a national scale.

Canada should stop 'subsidizing' U.S. Internet giants, Péladeau says

Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly is set to give a speech tomorrow laying out her vision for Canada's cultural policies – and one media executive isn't wasting any time offering up his advice. Quebecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau says the government needs to stop "subsidizing" U.S. Internet giants such as Netflix and Amazon. "All services and goods sold in Canada are taxed. Why would you have exceptions?" he said.

The cultural review

What may be examined: In Joly's words, "everything is on the table." That would include industry regulation, cultural funding and CBC's mandate.

The politics: Any new taxes that affect consumers would likely benefit opposition parties, which are already criticizing the Liberals over small-business tax changes.

The news business: The struggling journalism industry is counting on Ottawa to find ways to help, including possible tax incentives, controls on consolidation and support for local news.

Film and TV creators: Broadcasters want less regulation and for foreign companies to play by the same rules.

In a column, Internet law expert Michael Geist offers some advice on the review: "there is the chance for a more confident strategy that emphasizes competition, flexible legal frameworks and the export and promotion of Canadian content to a global audience."

Saudi Arabia to allow women to drive for first time next year

In a major victory for human rights, women will soon be allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia. The decree, which is set to take effect next June, will put an end to a driving ban – the only one in the world – that's long attracted negative publicity. In 2014, two Saudi women were detained for more than two months for defying the ban. And in 1990, 50 women lost their passports and jobs after they drove.

Rising expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for the third time this year lifted the greenback on Wednesday and share prices rose as President Donald Trump's administration prepared to outline a new tax plan. Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, though Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.5 per cent, and the Shanghai composite inched higher. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.6 per cent by about 5:25 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up, and the Canadian dollar was below 81 cents (U.S.). Oil prices were broadly steady.

This is not a game. We must take nuclear threats seriously

"Thirty-four years ago, people were still reacting to the Soviet-U.S. tensions of the Cold War. The horrors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were fresher in the mind. Adults could remember ducking and covering in nuclear drills at school. Now, those fears have been replaced by other existential threats, such as worry over climate change. As Eric Schlosser, author of Command and Control, a book about nuclear near-misses, has said: 'The greatest threat we face today is complacency and a lack of awareness of what these weapons can do to us.'" – Elizabeth Renzetti (for subscribers)

Our kids face real dangers – cartwheels and pizza aren't among them

"In the last week, two Ontario schools have stepped into the lives of students to save them from menaces of which they were blissfully unaware. One was the cartwheel, the other was fat. While M.T. Davidson Public School in Callander, near North Bay, has outlawed cartwheels on its playground, Convent Glen Catholic School in suburban Ottawa is limiting students to one piece of pizza at lunch. All for their own good. What, one wonders, will be next?" – Naomi Buck, Toronto-based freelance writer and mother of two

Sorry to burst your bubble, but owning a home won't fund your retirement

"A disturbing number of people are building their retirement plans on a weak foundation – their homes. Years of strong price gains in some cities have convinced some people that real estate is the best vehicle for building wealth, ahead of stocks, bonds and funds. Perhaps inevitably, there's now a view that owning a home can also pay for your retirement. Don't buy into the group-think about home ownership being the key to wealth. Except in a few circumstances, the equity in your home won't pay for retirement." – Rob Carrick

Newly discovered protein could help diagnose CTE: study

A recent study of deceased football players' brains found nearly 90 per cent had the degenerative brain disease known as CTE. The challenge for researchers is that the CTE, which is linked to repeated blows to the head, can only be diagnosed once a person has died. But a new study has shared findings of a protein that might be the first step toward diagnosing CTE in the living.

The first Model T rolls off the line

Sept. 27, 1908: The Model T wasn't the first vehicle produced by the Ford Motor Co., but it was the first to be mass-produced and marketed to middle-class America. And so, it was with great anticipation that the inaugural one left Ford's Piquette Avenue Plant in Detroit to begin filling the 15,000 orders already placed for the vehicle. Never mind that only 11 rolled off the line in the first month, built mostly by hand. Ford's innovative assembly line would soon follow. "I will build a car for the great multitude. … But it will be so low in price that no man making a good salary will be unable to own one," company founder Henry Ford promised. Priced initially at $825 (U.S.), 15 million Tin Lizzies were sold during its 19-year run. In 1999, it was named "Car of the Century" at an industry awards ceremony in Las Vegas. – Darren McGee

