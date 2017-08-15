Morning Update newsletter: Federal prison takes down kennel-like solitary pens

TOP STORIES



Federal prison takes down kennel-like solitary pens



Five kennel-like exercise pens for inmates in solitary confinement at a maximum-security federal prison in Edmonton were dismantled after a photo of their cramped confines appeared in The Globe and Mail. Federal correctional ombudsman Ivan Zinger fist became aware of the cages during a tour of the prison in January. Last week, Zinger called the pens "outrageous" and said they had no place in modern corrections. A large recreation yard will replace the five divided cages.



Trump's rebuke of hate groups decried as "too little, too late"



After facing political pressures to denounce the white-supremacist groups involved in the violence in Charlottesville this weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump condemned neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan as criminals and thugs on Monday. Critics slammed Mr. Trump for waiting too long to address the violence, and for initially saying that "many sides" were involved, instead of singling out the white supremacists.



NAFTA can't sell out climate goals: Freeland



Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland laid out Canada's NAFTA negotiating objectives yesterday, with an emphasis on safeguarding the environment. The Liberal government's ambitious goal would prevent any member country, including the United States, from weakening environmental protection to attract investment. Canada also wants to alter the trade agreement's dispute-settlement process, which would ensure "that governments have an unassailable right to regulate in the public interest." The U.S. said it wants to eliminate binding dispute-settlement mechanisms in NAFTA's Chapter 19, which allows governments to challenge measures taken by other NAFTA members. Canada, on the other hand, is opposed to removing Chapter 19. Ms. Freeland said Canada is prepared to walk away from the negotiations if bargaining hits a standstill.



Two Canadians among 18 killed in Burkina Faso attack

A suspected extremist attack on a popular restaurant in Burkina Faso claimed the lives of two Canadians. Global Affairs Canada identified one of the victims as Tammy Chen, a teacher with the Toronto District School Board and PhD candidate at the prestigious University of Cambridge. Ms. Chen was five months pregnant. Global Affairs did not release the identity of the second person, but a Montreal-based NGO said one of their volunteers, Bilel Diffalah, was the other victim. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed the deaths, and said "the heartfelt condolences of our government go out to the loved ones of those targeted and the victims of this tragic attack. Canadian consular officials are working hard to provide assistance to their loved ones."



MORNING MARKETS



Shares rose on Tuesday, while the Japanese yen, Swiss franc and gold all dropped after North Korea's leader signalled he would delay plans to fire a missile towards Guam, easing tensions and prompting investors to buy riskier assets. European shares followed Asian bourses higher, having already risen late on Monday after U.S. officials played down prospects of the standoff between North Korea and the U.S. leading to conflict. Tokyo's Nikkei rose 1.11 per cent but Hong Kong's Hang Seng was lower by 0.28 per cent and the Shanghai composite was up 0.43 per cent at 5:45 a.m. ET. In Europe, the FTSE 100 was up 0.35 per cent while Germany's DAX was 0.25 per cent higher and the Paris CAC was up 0.33 per cent. New York futures were also higher.



WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT



Donald Trump, protector-in-chief of right-wing racists



"The question Americans, and the world, need to ask is, what is Mr. Trump's game? Why is the leader of the country that led the fight against fascism and racism in the Second World War now so reluctant to denounce those same enemies? Mr. Trump can't possibly see marginal racist groups as critical to his electoral success: Their numbers aren't big enough. It's more likely that this deceitful and amoral President believes that he benefits from the chaos and division sowed by neo-Nazis and white supremacists. These violent people are tools in an agenda that has been disruptive since Inauguration Day, when Mr. Trump crowed that the 'American carnage stops right here.' " – The Globe and Mail editorial board



Dear white nationalists: It's not unfair, this is how equality works



"Hatemongers such as U.S. President Donald Trump, the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and Canada's Breitbart-wannabe site, The Rebel, have whipped up hysteria about everything from a black U.S. president to an array of genders to female-only viewings of Wonder Woman. Having been raised to believe in their own entitlement, white people are also taught to fear those of us here to 'take it away.' This delusion has been millennia in the making. It's rewritten history so that cruel men are venerated as heroes, while black female mathematicians who launched shuttles into space were, until very recently, erased. Flipping that script is simply the truth, but to many white people, it feels unfair. It feels violent, and so deserving of violence." – Denise Balkissoon To the James Damores of the world: Focus on your own flaws



"As debate rages about whether it was fair to fire Google employee James Damore for the now-infamous Google manifesto that explored women's so-called limitations, I can't help but think, why can't everyone just leave my gender alone? Once again, we are being filleted, dissected, and discussed as though we barely exist. Yet another round of public debate began about how our under-representation in various fields and in leadership roles has nothing to do with hundreds of years of inequality but rather is attributable to insurmountable biological limitations." – Marie Henein



Freeland puts sunny spin on NAFTA talks



"Ms. Freeland made a flurry of public appearances on Monday – a speech, a committee hearing and a news conference – but they were not about what the Americans want. They were about making Canadians feel better about being dragged into the whole thing. It was about what Canadians, especially left-leaning Canadians, want – not from the negotiations, but in a political approach to trade." – Campbell Clark (For subscribers)



HEALTH PRIMER



The question: My daughter is pregnant and she has been smoking some marijuana to reduce nausea and vomiting from morning sickness. She says marijuana is a natural product and it won't hurt her unborn child. Is she right?



The answer: There is no evidence that marijuana causes obvious birth defects. And this fact may be contributing to the impression that it's safe to use during pregnancy. But "it is not a benign substance," warns Dr. Erin Lurie, a fellow in addictions medicine at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto. A growing body of research suggests that exposure to marijuana in the womb has other, more subtle, effects – especially on the developing brain. In a nutshell, it may increase the baby's risk of learning difficulties, impulsiveness and inattention, as well as other behavioural and mental-health problems later in life.





MOMENT IN TIME



Richard Nixon closes the Gold Window



Aug. 15, 1971: Until 1971, most major currencies were fixed to the U.S. dollar, which was in turn fixed to gold at $35 (U.S.) an ounce, as part of the Bretton Woods agreement. After a rash of spending on the military and foreign aid during the Vietnam War, there wasn't enough gold to cover the amount of dollars in circulation. Concerned about the United States' depleting gold reserves, President Richard Nixon promised swift and drastic action. What came next was the announcement of his New Economic Policy, in which he warned of "attacks of international money speculators." From then on, the U.S. dollar would no longer be convertible into gold. Met at first with shock from the international community, the Group of 10 soon negotiated new fixed exchange rates tied to the dollar, which became floating exchange rates in 1973. What followed directly was massive inflation and over the years gold prices skyrocketed, peaking at $1,889.70 an ounce in August, 2011. – Joyita Sengupta



