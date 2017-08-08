Morning Update newsletter: Canadian revealed as Holocaust hero; Ottawa concerned over Saudi armoured-vehicle use

TOP STORIES



'He should be as well known as Schindler': Documents reveal Canadian citizen Julius Kuhl as Holocaust hero



He lived for decades in relative anonymity in Toronto, where he ran a construction company. But documents shared with The Globe and Mail show that Julius Kuhl – who died in 1985 – should have been one of Canada's most celebrated citizens, a hero of the Holocaust who saved hundreds, perhaps thousands, of lives. Mr. Kuhl, a diplomat with Poland in Switzerland during the Second World War, helped procure and prepare fake passports from Latin American countries that were later used to help fellow Jews flee Nazi-occupied Europe.



Ottawa registers concern with Saudi Arabia over apparent armoured-vehicle use



The federal government has reached out to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to express its "concerns" with Riyadh apparently using armoured vehicles made in Canada against its own citizens. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she's spoken to the Saudis and has also brought up the issue with the European Union, which has previously raised the alarm about exporting arms to Saudi Arabia. Experts say the machines seen on tape and in photos in the violence-plagued Eastern Province are made by Terradyne Armored Vehicles, an Ontario company.



Prisons see drop in solitary confinement use as vulnerable groups granted immunity



The number of federal prisoners held in solitary confinement dropped significantly just one day after the Correctional Service of Canada enacted new regulations disallowing certain groups from being placed in segregation. Despite the decrease, federal prisons Ombudsman Ivan Zinger, who provided the figures to The Globe and Mail, says he still has concerns about whether the decrease is sustainable.



Home Capital managers ignored warnings from regulators, industry partners: report



An independent report commissioned by Home Capital's board shows that managers at the mortgage lender disregarded the risks associated with mortgage fraud and ignored warnings from regulators. The report was conducted in early 2015 after the company discovered red flags in its loan portfolio. It did not, however, publicly disclose the internal investigation and its actions following the report, leading the Ontario Securities Commission to investigate the company's practices. Once on the brink of collapse, Home Capital received a lifeline from Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway in June.



MORNING MARKETS



Global stocks inched to a record high on Tuesday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected China trade data that clouded an otherwise bright outlook for global growth. Chinese imports and exports both fell well short of forecasts last month and growth in overall trade, while still a healthy 8.8 per cent, was its slowest this year. Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.6 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.1 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was down 0.1 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. (ET), with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up slightly. New York futures were little changed. Oil prices steadied after news of lower crude supplies from Saudi Arabia offset higher production from other large exporters including the U.S.



WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT



How biased are hiring decisions?



"No one would argue that gender discrimination does not exist. But maybe it isn't the monster problem some folks think it is. And maybe twisting ourselves into pretzels to erase imaginary biases in hiring is a poor idea." – Margaret Wente



We're speaking more languages, but is our landscape more diverse?



"In an officially bilingual country nestled in a globalized world, it is important to ensure that this diversity does not end up as a thick layer of multilingual icing on top of a unilingual cake. The ability to communicate in more than one language is something that can benefit everyone, and not just those with immigrant or French-speaking parents." – Andrew Parkin



To solve the China puzzle, Canada must lift its game



"We haven't begun to think through how challenging a more China-centric world will be for us. We need to raise our game significantly, crafting a sophisticated, well-informed and intelligently co-ordinated foreign policy focused on Canadian interests and Canadian values. We will certainly need capable trade negotiators. But we'll also need to invest in the security assets necessary to block Chinese espionage and interference. We'll need even more consular officials to assist Canadians caught up in a Chinese legal system that always favours the home team. We will need China-savvy Canadian diplomats working with allies and multilateral agencies on approaches to constrain China's worst impulses – while supporting the undeniably good things China does." – David Mulroney



HEALTH PRIMER



Clean water bottles, researchers urge, after study finds bacteria in containers



"You know, it's just water going into the container so you don't think to clean it regularly. I have to tell you, after we did the study I certainly clean my water bottle more often than I did before," Sherilee Harper, co-author of a study examining gastrointestinal illness, said. The research team took samples from drinking water that had been stored in 104 containers at 76 homes in a small Inuit community in Labrador and found that more than 25 per cent of samples tested positive for bacteria.



MOMENT IN TIME



Ticats win one for Canada



Aug. 8, 1961:There was a time not so long ago when interleague exhibition games with American and Canadian football teams were common. But Canadian wins – not so much. In the 1961 season, the Montreal Alouettes and the Toronto Argonauts were blown out by their NFL challengers, marking the all-time seventh and eighth losses for the CFL to an American team. But the Hamilton Tiger-Cats had a different idea: Challenge the up-and-coming Buffalo Bills from the American Football League. The Ticats defeated the Bills 38-21 in front of 12,000 fans at Civic Stadium in Hamilton, giving the CFL its first win over an American team since 1941. The AFL was embarrassed by the loss and declined to ever play another interleague game. The CFL also ended international competition with the NFL, making the Hamilton victory the last crossover game in history, despite pleas from fans of both leagues to bring it back. – Shelby Blackley



