Morning Update: Hurricane Maria batters Dominica; Suu Kyi addresses Myanmar violence; Trump speaking at UN

Hurricane Maria batters island of Dominica as a Category 5 storm

The Caribbean island of Dominica has been hit with floods and home damage after Hurricane Maria made landfall as a Category 5 storm. Maria could still intensify in strength, forecasters are warning.

The storm was on track to move over the northeastern Caribbean Sea and, by Tuesday night or early on Wednesday, approach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where millions are still reeling from Hurricane Irma earlier this month.

Suu Kyi says Myanmar doesn't fear international scrutiny

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Tuesday Myanmar did not fear international scrutiny and was committed to a sustainable solution to the conflict. It was her first address to the nation since attacks by Rohingya Muslim insurgents on Aug. 25 sparked a military response that has forced more than 410,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh. Suu Kyi condemned all human rights violations and said anyone responsible for abuses in troubled Rakhine State would face the law.

On Monday, Justin Trudeau called on Suu Kyi to speak out and take action against the violence that has forced more than 410,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh. In a letter, Trudeau made note of a 2012 lecture by the Nobel Peace Prize winner where Suu Kyi championed the rights of Myanmar's "oppressed and isolated" people. "These are laudable words," Trudeau wrote. "In order for them, and your various honours, to retain any meaning, you must defend the Rohingya Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Mynamar."

Trump delivering speech at UN General Assembly opening

Donald Trump is giving his first speech in front of the United Nations General Assembly this morning. Leaders from around the world will be present to witness Trump's speech, which is expected to lay out his "America First" foreign-policy agenda and call for tough measures against North Korea. Trudeau is also set to address the General Assembly.

B.C. implements public subsidies as part of campaign finance reform

B.C.'s NDP government is proceeding to overhaul the province's "wild west" campaign finance system – and public subsidies are set to cover the cash gap. Under the proposed legislation, each political party would receive a subsidy based on the number of votes it received in the most recent election. Other changes include a ban on corporate and union donations and a $1,200 annual limit on individual donations to a party and its candidates.

Next year, the subsidy will work out to $2.50 per vote, before decreasing to $1.75 by 2022. Based on the spring election results, the NDP and Liberals would each receive just shy of $2-million apiece next year, with the Greens pulling in about $830,000. The subsidy will add up to roughly $16.4-million in public funds over the next four years. Quebec, which has strict political fundraising rules, also has a public subsidy in place.

Lido Pimienta wins 2017 Polaris Music Prize for La Papessa

Colombian-born Lido Pimienta won this year's Polaris Prize, one of the country's most prestigious music awards. Pimienta picked up the $50,000 prize for her Spanish-language album La Papessa, which translates to "high priestess." The Globe and Mail's Brad Wheeler described her album as "unstoppable electronic art-pop, marked by an elegant sort of fierceness – her exotic sound a lovely suit of armour; her voice, a penetrating wail. The short list of Polaris nominees included Gord Downie, Leonard Cohen and A Tribe Called Red.

Trudeau threatens to block Boeing from federal contracts over Bombardier dispute

If Boeing doesn't back down from its trade dispute with Bombardier it's going to cost them, Trudeau says. "We won't do business with a company that is busy trying to sue us and put our aerospace workers out of business," he said. Trudeau was referring to a $6.4-billion federal deal with Boeing for 18 new Super Hornet fighter jets. The dispute kicked off in April when Boeing filed a complaint alleging Bombardier is selling its new aircraft in the U.S. at "predatory" prices that are being subsidized by Canadian governments.

MORNING MARKETS

Global markets are mixed on Tuesday, and the Canadian dollar is feeling the effects of comments from its central bank. Tokyo's Nikkei gained almost 2 per cent as it returned from a holiday, though Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.4 per cent, and the Shanghai composite lost 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was up 0.2 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET, with the Paris CAC 40 up marginally and Germany's DAX down 0.2 per cent. New York futures were up, though slightly, and the loonie was at about 81.5 cents (U.S.), having been knocked lower by comments Monday from Bank of Canada deputy governor Timothy Lane. In commodity markets, metals shifted lower and oil prices steadied near last week's multi-month highs.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Why treat university students like fragile flowers?

"Campus life isn't what it used to be. In the olden days, when you got stressed out at exam time, you pretty much had to suck it up. A little weed and jelly doughnuts sometimes did the trick. As for deadline extensions, forget it. If your grandma died, Professor McNasty didn't care. All that has changed. Today, any proper university has registered therapy dogs to cheer you up. If exams have you down, drop in for a lick and a cuddle and you'll feel better in no time. And if you're too depressed because of Grandma, no problem. The disability office will provide you with a private room and extra time to write your final. Your professor never even needs to know." – Margaret Wente

It's going to be a blustery fall on Parliament Hill

"Parliament is back, and the fall session is going to be a real doozy. The Trudeau government has a startling number of hot-button and critical issues on its plate, including NAFTA negotiations, marijuana legalization and major tax reform. Brace yourselves: Any one of these on their own could dominate the news cycle for months. The Conservative Opposition is stoking the outrage-making machinery, which is what oppositions are supposed to do. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet – Finance Minister Bill Morneau, in particular – will be on the hot seat in Question Period. It's going to get noisy." – Globe editorial

With hacks on the rise, consumers need to know how to fight identity theft

"To start, people need to understand that the data kept by credit monitoring companies such as Equifax and competitor TransUnion is enough to enable thieves to borrow money or set up accounts in your name. These firms are clearinghouses for data on how people are keeping up with their borrowing – they take in information from financial companies and sell it back to these firms to help with decisions on whether to lend money, and at what rate. You should certainly check your credit file to monitor for fraudulent activity. But there's also some onus on banks, credit card companies and other lenders to make sure they're lending to actual customers and not thieves." – Rob Carrick

HEALTH PRIMER

How to choose the right pillow to help you get a better sleep

The right pillow can play an important role in a good night's sleep. If you're a side sleeper, look for a firm, medium- to high-thickness pillow in order to keep your neck and spin aligned. If you shift positions a lot, then a pillow with medium thickness and little to no contour may be a better bet.

MOMENT IN TIME

Women first granted right to vote

Sept. 19, 1893: Liverpudlian Kate Sheppard arrived in New Zealand in 1871, when it was commonly believed women should mind the kids and their husbands. Newly married, Sheppard bristled at the limitations placed upon her by men and she soon led a growing number of early suffragists who criss-crossed the country, campaigning tirelessly for Parliament to grant women the vote. In 1891, Sheppard and her recruits compiled 9,000 signatures. The next year, almost 20,000. Two years later, the number of signatures totalled 32,000. On Sept. 19, 1893, Governor Lord Glasgow signed the landmark legislation making it legal for New Zealand women to vote in parliamentary elections and inspiring other suffrage movements around the world. Still, most other democracies – including Britain and the United States – did not grant women the right to vote until after the First World War. Canada was a bit ahead of the game. From 1916 to 1918, six Canadian provinces gave women the right to vote. Quebec was the laggard, joining the pack in 1940. – Gayle MacDonald

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

