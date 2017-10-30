Morning Update: Kevin Spacey accused of sexual advance on teen; first charges unsealed in U.S. special counsel’s Russia probe

Good morning,

Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin has waded into the debate on sex-assault trials

"Complainants and witnesses need to understand what is required of them in a trial and what they can realistically expect from it," she said over the weekend during an acceptance speech for a lifetime achievement award. "No one has the right to a particular verdict but only to a fair trial on the evidence." McLachlin, who is set to retire in December, wrote the 1991 ruling that struck down a federal rape-shield law which barred questions about a complainant's past sexual behaviour.

Her comments come amid the #MeToo social-media campaign that followed allegations of sexual assault against film producer Harvey Weinstein. A number of Canadians have been accused of harassment, including Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon. (go here to read the full list of names.) Judges in Canada have also been the subject of disciplinary complaints over their handling of sex-assault cases.

Kevin Spacey has been accused of making sexual advance on 14-year-old

The incident happened in 1986, actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed News. The two had been performing on Broadway at the time, and Spacey invited Rapp over to his apartment for a party. Rapp alleges that Spacey picked him up and placed him on his bed before climbing on top of him. "He was trying to seduce me," Rapp told BuzzFeed. Rapp said he pushed Spacey off and left his place shortly thereafter. Spacey issued a response to the report saying he had no recollection of the encounter. If it did occur, Spacey said, "I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

First charges unsealed in U.S. special counsel's Russia probe

The first charges from the probe of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election were unsealed Monday, marking a dramatic turn in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Paul Manafort, a former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, and an associate were indicted by a federal grand jury on 12 counts including conspiracy against the United States and money laundering, the federal special counsel's office said.

Bill Morneau isn't the only minister holding financial assets indirectly

A number of Liberal cabinet ministers are using a holding company or a similar mechanism to retain control of assets. The ethics office declined to identify them due to confidentiality rules. Ministers are by law required to divest assets such as stock shares by selling them or placing them in a blind trust until they leave office. But there's a loophole, according to ethics watchdog Mary Dawson, that allows them to hold shares or assets indirectly via a holding company. Morneau has since vowed to sell his shares in family firm Morneau Shepell and place his remaining assets in a blind trust. Six cabinet ministers, including Justin Trudeau, have set up blind trusts and another six sold their publicly traded shares.

Here's Campbell Clark's take: "...the Morneau case showed a failure in enforcing the basic purpose of the conflict of interest rules. Those rules, and the ethics commissioner, are supposed to reassure Canadians. Now they can't." (for subscribers)

Unlike Australia and the U.S., Canada has no national database for on-the-job deaths

Researchers say it's a glaring omission that would provide crucial insights and help prevent fatalities and injuries. Fishing is Canada's most deadly job sector, a Globe and Mail investigation found. Construction, transportation and manufacturing are among the worst industries for workplace fatalities. On average, one worker dies on the job nearly every day. And there are still injuries and fatalities that aren't getting included in workers' compensation data, the primary source for the statistics. "We should be able to see the truth, and what's happening here is we're not seeing the truth," said Paulette Raymond, whose brother died in a workplace accident.

Jason Kenney won the Alberta UCP leadership race

The former federal minister is now looking to secure a seat in the legislature through a by-election. Long-time MLA Dave Rodney is resigning to free up a spot for Kenney to run. Kenney picked up 61.1 per cent of first-ballot votes to win the leadership of Alberta's United Conservative Party. His main rival, former Wildrose leader Brian Jean, secured just 31.5 per cent support. Alberta's next provincial election is set for some time between March and May, 2019, but Kenney says he'd welcome Premier Rachel Notley calling a vote earlier.

Global stocks hit a fresh record high on Monday, boosted by strong global technology stocks, while European trading was lifted by a recovery in Spanish markets after a poll eased investors' concerns over Catalan secession. Tokyo's Nikkei eked out a tiny gain, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite shed 0.8 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was down 0.1 per cent by about 5:40 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 each up 0.1 per cent. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar is at just about the 78-cent mark.

The gender pay gap and Harvey Weinstein

"There's another way to extrapolate significance from the reverberations accruing from the Harvey Weinstein scandal and it's about this: Money. As many pundits have told us, sexual harassment is often about power and subordination and money is – as we all know – emphatically about power. … Money earned is a litmus test and represents the capacity to rebuff predatory and exploitative behaviour. As long as women are paid less in the entertainment and media worlds, those arenas are rife with undisguised, observable subordination. Predators prey on subordinates in Hollywood and in life." – John Doyle

The party of Lincoln surrenders to Trump

When Arizona Republican Jeff Flake took to the U.S. Senate floor last week to denounce the 'reckless, outrageous and undignified' conduct of a man he refused to name, it marked the last stand of the Never Trump movement that once hoped to save the GOP from you know who. … This extraordinary turn by Flake, one of the rare elected Republicans to continue to speak out against Donald Trump's vicious and erratic behaviour since the new U.S. President was sworn in, will likely be remembered not as a rallying cry against the nationalist and populist politics of the Trump era but rather as a eulogy acknowledging the Republican Party's surrender to it." – Konrad Yakabuski

E-cigarette users are more likely to smoke tobacco

That's according to a new study published today in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. It found teenagers who used e-cigarettes were more likely to start smoking a year later, though it's unclear if one causes the other. Vaping products like e-cigarettes currently operate in a legal grey area in Canada. The federal government is exploring legislation designed to limit their accessibility to young people.

Globe (tentatively) backs women in medicine

Oct. 30, 1867: In a late-October editorial, The Globe supported women going into medical practice, but with caveats. Women should be trained to "take care of the diseases of women and children and the various troubles and ailments which are peculiar to them," the newspaper said, but they should not be general practitioners. The editorialist wasn't keen on allowing women into other professions either, saying, "We are old-fashioned enough to think that female clergy, or lawyers, are not quite the thing." But the paper's traditionalist views were soon overtaken by events. Canadian Emily Stowe, above, finished a medical degree in New York in 1867 after being refused admission to the University of Toronto medical school. She returned to Toronto and became the first woman to practise medicine in Canada, although she had to wait until 1880 to get a full medical licence. – Richard Blackwell

