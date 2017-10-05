Morning Update: Las Vegas and the gun-control debate; NHL season kicks off

TOP STORIES

Las Vegas gunman led 'secret life,' may have had help stockpiling weapons

The Las Vegas gunman who killed 58 people and himself in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history stockpiled weapons and ammunition over decades, and meticulously planned the attack, authorities believe. Police say he may have had help at some point, and there is evidence that Paddock tried to survive and escape. He also may have scouted out the location, renting a room at the Ogden, a nearby hotel, during the Life is Beautiful festival a week earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

But what led Stephen Paddock, 64, to unleash the carnage he did remains largely a mystery.

The Las Vegas shooting has re-ignited a debate over gun control in the U.S.

In Las Vegas, Americans say they don't expect the music-festival shooting rampage that left 58 dead and more than 500 injured to bring about a change to gun laws. "A gun doesn't get up and shoot itself," Lisa Grant said. Her husband sings in a band that regularly plays a large outdoor New Year's Eve concert on the Vegas Strip. "A person operates it, just like a car. I just think they're barking up the wrong tree with gun control," she said.

Some Republicans have shown tentative interest in restricting sales of "bump stock," a device used by gunman Stephen Paddock that allowed his semi-automatic rifle to function like an automatic weapon. But in his visit to Las Vegas, President Donald Trump would not discuss gun control. "We're not going to talk about that today," he said.

Authorities are still probing what Paddock's motive may have been. Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, says she had no idea he was planning on carrying out a deadly attack. "It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone," Danley said in a statement after being questioned by the FBI upon her return from the Philippines.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

If you like this newsletter, you might want to subscribe to our Evening Update newsletter. It's a roundup of the important stories of the day that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Marijuana legalization: Taxes, Alberta's plan and road safety

On Tuesday, Justin Trudeau surprised premiers with his plan for a $1 per gram tax on recreational marijuana. Then yesterday came word that GST will also be collected when legalization takes effect next year. Experts warn that if marijuana taxes are too high, the black market will continue to flourish (for subscribers). The illicit market prices cannabis at roughly $8.80 per gram, according to a Parliamentary Budget Officer report. Legal product needs to be under $10 a gram in order to compete, said Philippe Lucas, executive director of the Canadian Medical Cannabis Council.

Meanwhile, Alberta unveiled its preliminary plan for the regulation and distribution of marijuana. The legal purchasing age will be 18, the same as liquor in the province. A decision hasn't been made yet on whether retail locations will be privately or publicly run. Ontario is going the government-store route, while B.C. Premier John Horgan has hinted at allowing illegal dispensaries to stay open come legalization.

Marijuana legalization is also raising concerns about road safety. "We don't have any cheap, highly accurate, quick mechanism for screening large numbers of drivers for drugs. We just don't," said Robert Solomon, director of legal policy for Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada (for subscribers).

Finance officials are 'struggling' to find a fix for family business concerns about tax changes

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has promised to tweak his government's planned tax changes so they won't affect the intergenerational transfer of family businesses. But officials in his department are "struggling" to make that happen (for subscribers). One option that's been studied would reduce federal tax revenues by $1-billion a year. Officials are hoping that suggestions from public consultations will provide a solution to address concerns about business transfers. Some Liberals hope Morneau's promised changes will cool the backlash: "We're getting it on the chin big-time right now," MP Sean Casey said. "If an election was tomorrow, it would hurt us."

Story continues below advertisement

NHL season kicks off: Oilers douse Flames; Leafs rout Jets

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid began his third NHL season last night by single-handedly dismantling the Calgary Flames, scoring the only three goals of the game. It is the first opening-game hat trick since the team entered the league in 1979.

In the other Canadian game, the Toronto Maple Leafs crushed the Winnipeg Jets 7-2. New Leafs addition Patrick Marleau scored a pair of goals and goalie Frederik Andersen made at least a dozen huge plays en route to the victory.

The Ottawa Senators begin their season tonight against the Washington Capitals, while the Montreal Canadiens are in Buffalo to play the Sabres. The Vancouver Canucks don't set foot on the ice until Saturday versus the Oilers.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Rex Tillerson denied he considered resigning or called Trump a 'moron'

When asked about a report that he called Donald Trump a "moron," U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he won't "deal with that kind of petty nonsense." Tillerson also said he never considered resigning from his post, despite a story from the summer that said Vice-President Mike Pence had to persuade him to stay on.

MORNING MARKETS

Global stocks came off record highs and the euro held near a seven-week low on Thursday as investors prepared to parse minutes from the European Central Bank's last meeting for clues to its exit from ultra-easy monetary policy. Tokyo's Nikkei inched up, while many other Asian markets were closed. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was up 0.1 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 down by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent. New York futures were little changed, and the Canadian dollar was above 80 cents (U.S.). Oil prices steadied on expectations Saudi Arabia and Russia would extend production cuts, although record U.S. exports and the return of supply from a Libyan oilfield dragged on the market.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

The GOP is on its deathbed

"The forces that took down Canada's grand old party are arguably stronger today in the United States. There's already been a dress rehearsal here, coming in the form of Tea Party insurgency in the GOP beginning in 2009. That movement lacked a formal structure, a hierarchy, a leader. Now more elements are in place. There is a boss of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, who is not beholden to it." – Lawrence Martin

A stunning fall from grace for Mélanie Joly

"Icarus, at least, was aiming for the top. The worst of the many bad things said about Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly in Quebec this week was that her definition of success was so low. Her fall from grace in her home province has been swift and merciless, sped by her maladroit attempts to sell a deal with Netflix that would give the company a free pass from tax and regulation in exchange for an ill-defined Cancon investment of $500-million over five years. The Minister has been roasted and ridiculed to her face on live radio and TV, and dismissed by commentators of all stripes as naive and – worst of all – unable even to understand what the fuss is about." – Robert Everett-Green

Sikh principles Jagmeet Singh should use to modernize our democracy

"The word Sikh means a learner – that's why everyone can be a Sikh. I hope Mr. Singh's election makes it less cool to be ignorant and fear-filled. Make it unacceptable to be ignorant of other Canadians. Each one, teach one about yourself. Each one, interview one to learn about one another. And each one learn one more language besides French and English." – Shauna Singh Baldwin, award-winning author

HEALTH PRIMER

How to improve sleep quality and brain function

Maintaining a regular wake-and-sleep pattern (and getting six to 10 hours of shut-eye) helps ensure you aren't cutting off deeper REM sleep. You'll also want to avoid sleeping on your stomach. And if you're a back sleeper, try placing a pillow under your knees to take pressure off your lower back.

MOMENT IN TIME

And now for something completely different

Oct. 5, 1969: Things got decidedly surreal when Eric Idle, Graham Chapman, Michael Palin, John Cleese, Terry Jones and Terry Gilliam hit BBC One airwaves with the premiere of Monty Python's Flying Circus, a sketch show that was difficult to categorize. (In time, the descriptor "Pythonesque" would cover the type of queerly angled observations, madcap scenarios and crisply delivered whimsy for which the groundbreaking, erudite and highly influential Monty Python troupe became known.) Enigmatically titled Whither Canada?, the first episode featured cut-out animation, a bit with Mozart and famous deaths, and a talk-show parody involving the fictitious composer Arthur (Two Sheds) Jackson, who, in fact, had but one shed. Forty-four more episodes, a handful of feature films and innumerable catchphrases would follow. Monty Python's Flying Circus was something completely different, and sketch comedy was never quite the same again. – Brad Wheeler

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.