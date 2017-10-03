Morning Update: Latest on the Las Vegas shooting; rocker Tom Petty dies

TOP STORIES

Las Vegas shooting: The victims, the gunman and the firearms laws

At least 59 people are dead and more than 500 injured after a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night. The gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel onto a crowd of 22,000 people attending a country music festival. It's the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The Canadians: Three Canadians were killed in the shooting: Jessica Klymchuk, an Alberta mother of four, and Jordan McIldoon, a 23-year-old B.C. construction worker. Klymchuck worked as a librarian and bus driver and was visiting Vegas with her fiancé. McIldoon was with his girlfriend; his brother called McIldoon a hero and thanked him for "saving my sister." CTV News reported that a third Canadian, an unidentified Albertan, was also killed.

The shooter: Nevada resident Stephen Paddock, 64, has been identified as the shooter. He took his own life in the hotel room. He had at least 23 firearms in the room and 19 more at his home. Paddock appears to have been a wealthy retiree who made regular trips to the Las Vegas Strip to gamble.

Gun laws: Nevada's state laws do not ban assault weapons. As well, the state doesn't have a waiting period for firearms purchases and doesn't limit the sale of assault rifles. Experts don't anticipate the shooting to have a significant impact on gun laws in the U.S.

Here are a few thoughts from our columnists:

Doug Saunders: "There will be a debate about whether this was terrorism. Let me point out that the entire argument about motives and beliefs is absurd and purposeless. A mass shooting aimed at an innocent crowd is intended to create terror."

Lawrence Martin: "Don't expect, as unbelievable as it sounds, shootings such as this one in Las Vegas – coming on top of the shooting of a congressman playing baseball and the Orlando nightclub mass killing – to derail this campaign on behalf of gun owners and others."

Rocker Tom Petty dies at 66

U.S. rock icon Tom Petty has died at the age of 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Petty released a string of hits over his career, including American Girl, Refugee, Free Fallin'. "Petty and the Heartbreakers – as capable a backing band as ever assembled – made music destined for open-road listening," Brad Wheeler writes in an obituary for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Tax changes will be front-and-centre at today's first ministers' meeting

Canadian premiers are planning to voice concerns about proposed federal tax changes when they sit down with Justin Trudeau today for a first ministers' meeting. "They've got to go back to the drawing board," Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said. Provinces are in charge of health-care delivery and doctors have been vocal in opposing the tax measures. There is concern that doctors may demand compensation from the provinces if they're hurt by the measures. Also on the agenda for the meeting: an economic briefing, an update on North American free-trade agreement talks and a session on the looming marijuana legalization.

And while Indigenous issues will also be discussed, Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde wants another first ministers' meeting solely dedicated to First Nations issues.

The Edmonton attack suspect is appearing in court today

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif is set to appear in court today on 11 charges, including five counts of attempted murder after this past weekend's attack in Edmonton. Sharif, a 30-year-old Somali refugee, allegedly stabbed a police officer outside a CFL game before attempting to run down pedestrians with a U-Haul truck. An Islamic State flag was found in his car and police have described the incident as a suspected terrorist attack. Sharif was investigated by the RCMP in 2015 but no charges were laid. At the time, Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht said lack a lack of resources made it difficult for his force to keep up with the number of terrorism suspects in the city.

MORNING MARKETS

Global shares hit their latest in a run of record highs on Tuesday, while the U.S. dollar was at its loftiest in 1-1/2 months as encouraging U.S. data lifted it in tandem with global bond yields. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 1.1 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 2.3 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was up slightly by about 4:45 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by between 0.2 and 0.6 per cent. New York futures were also up. The Canadian dollar was just below 80 cents (U.S.). Oil futures extended losses after tumbling on Monday, as a rise in U.S. drilling and higher OPEC output put the brakes on their recent rally and rekindled concerns about oversupply.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Julie Payette was sworn in as Governor-General

Retired astronaut Julie Payette was sworn in as Canada's new Governor-General yesterday. She takes the place of 76-year-old David Johnston, who served in the position since 2010. Payette, who is 53, spoke about science, teamwork and Indigenous reconciliation in her introductory address. "Reconciliation must succeed for the well-being of our communities and for the future of our children," she said.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Jagmeet Singh is Justin Trudeau's worst nightmare

"Sorry, Justin. You're not the fresh young face in town any more. You were hot, for a while. But Jagmeet Singh is hotter. You may have a huge Haida tattoo on your shoulder. But Jagmeet (also known as Jimmy) has a fuchsia turban on his head. You may know how to throw a punch. But he knows Brazilian jiu-jitsu. A few months ago, hardly anyone in Canada knew his name. Now, an entire political party is swooning at his feet, begging him to lead them from the obscurity that seems to be their semi-permanent lot in life. Half your voters could be next." – Margaret Wente

After Catalan referendum, divisions in Spain will deepen

"On Sunday, Spain experienced a massive failure of its political leadership to find solutions and compromises that reflect people's wishes. Instead, violence, populism and cheap demagogy carried the day. [Spain's Prime Minister Mariano] Rajoy had the constitution on his side but his clumsiness has helped further deepen division between Catalonia and the rest of Spain. Millions of Spaniards have been left wondering why their democratic and humanistic values have been betrayed. At the same time, millions of others have wrapped themselves in the flag of Spain or the flag of Catalonia as if living in two different realities." – Antonio Cazorla-Sánchez, professor of History at Trent University, and Adrian Shubert, professor of History at York University

HEALTH PRIMER

What meditation can and can't do

"Take meditation for what it is: one component of your overall health recipe. The parasympathetic nervous system does facilitate a state in which healing is better able to occur, but meditation should not replace other forms of health care. To quote my colleague Harry, 'Breathing is always good, but breathing will not eliminate my meniscus tear.'" – Kathleen Trotter, personal trainer

MOMENT IN TIME

Sinead O'Connor tears into the Pope

Oct. 3, 1992: The 1990 hit Nothing Compares 2 U made Sinead O'Connor a star. But two years later, a Saturday Night Live performance nearly ended her career. On a live broadcast, O'Connor sang an a cappella rendition of Bob Marley's War, changing some of the lyrics to draw attention to child abuse in the Catholic Church. "We have confidence in the victory of good over evil," she sang, then held up a photo of Pope John Paul II, and tore it into pieces. "Fight the real enemy," she said before exiting the stage. In 1992, most people were not aware of the Catholic Church's role in covering up sex abuse and O'Connor was shunned by many fans and fellow musicians. A Catholic herself, O'Connor became a priest in a breakaway version of the church in 1999 and remains a vocal critic of organized religion. – Sherrill Sutherland

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

