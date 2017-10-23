Morning Update: Lawyers for residential-school survivors accused of greed; WHO cancels Mugabe appointment

Good morning,

A Saskatchewan lawyer is accusing attorneys of 'greed' in their fees representing residential-school victims

As part of a settlement process which began in 2007, the federal government paid lawyers' fees equivalent to 15 per cent of a survivor's payout – which averaged $91,753. But attorneys handling difficult or time-consuming cases could ask for an additional 15 per cent, which would be deducted from the claimant's compensation. Doug Racine of the Aboriginal Law Group says a disproportionate number of lawyers requested and received that additional cut. And the Law Society of Saskatchewan is turning a blind eye to this abuse of the system, he argues. The law society says it doesn't have jurisdiction to review the terms of the settlements. Racine said the tactic was most common in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta.

The WHO cancelled Robert Mugabe's goodwill ambassador appointment

The initial decision to give the Zimbabwean autocrat the accolade was met with condemnation around the world. Justin Trudeau said he thought "it was a bad April Fool's joke." And activists in Mugabe's own country blasted the World Health Organization for appointing a leader who travels to other countries for health care. The ordeal has been a public-relations disaster for the WHO, which will need to address questions from donors and governments about how Mugabe received the appointment in the first place. Mugabe, 93, has ruled his country for 37 years and faces international sanctions over alleged human-rights abuses.

A short list has been set for the next Supreme Court judge

Justin Trudeau is expected to receive the list of three to five names today. Many in the aboriginal community are hoping the Prime Minister appoints the court's first-ever Indigenous member to fill the vacancy being left by Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin, who is retiring Dec. 15. Two possible Indigenous contenders are John Borrows and Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond. Borrows is the Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Law at the University of Victoria. Turpel-Lafond, a Saskatchewan Provincial Court judge, spent 10 years as the Representative for Children and Youth in British Columbia. Neither confirmed or denied queries from The Globe and Mail asking if they were candidates.

Shinzo Abe's ruling coalition scored big in Japan's election

The Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition was able to maintain its "super-majority" in the lower house. The strong showing also boosts Abe's odds of securing a third term as Prime Minister next year.

One issue of debate in Japanese politics is the state of the military. The country's governments have long interpreted the U.S.-drafted constitution's ban on armed forces to allow for military when it comes to self-defence. Abe's backers say his plan would make that unofficial policy the official reality. But critics are concerned it would enable the military to take on an expanded role.

Spain's Prime Minister is planning on taking control in Catalonia

On Saturday, Mariano Rajoy unveiled sweeping plans to remove Catalonia's separatist leaders from office and replace them with Spanish authorities. To do it, he's turning to a never-before-used section of the Spanish Constitution that allows for intervention if regional leaders break the law. Catalonia has been in a state of unrest ever since Rajoy sent in police to suppress an independence referendum. Catalonia's leaders have since said the vote solidified the region's right to statehood. Experts say Rajoy may have to use force if the region's leaders refuse to back down.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's convincing election victory lifted the Nikkei to its highest in 21 years and world stocks to a record high on Monday, despite an escalation of Spain's constitutional crisis that weighed on the country's banks. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 1.1 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.6 per cent, though the Shanghai composite gained 0.1 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.6 per cent by about 6:10 a.m. ET, while the Spanish market slumped as the political turmoil raged. New York futures were up, and the Canadian dollar was down, to just above the 79-cent (U.S.) mark. Oil prices largely held on to last week's gains, supported by supply disruptions in Iraq and a drop in U.S. drilling.

Why Quebec is ground zero in the battle over secularism

"To understand why Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard chose to defy his own beliefs and risk his province's international reputation by pressing ahead with a ban on religious face coverings, you must begin with the premise that doing nothing was not an option. For more than a decade now, Quebec has been in the throes of a relentless debate about the challenges posed to its secularist society by the arrival of thousands of new immigrants belonging to religious minorities in general and one religious minority in particular. Without action to establish the primacy of secularism, this unfinished business risked monopolizing Quebec politics ad nauseam. Mr. Couillard sees the niqab ban as the least invasive way of bookending this debate." – Konrad Yakabuski

Stopping the spread of anti-vax myths: There's no quick fix

"Fighting [anti-vaccine] noise will be an ongoing battle that will likely require the utilization of several strategies. There is some evidence that using credible information to emphasize the potential consequences of not vaccinating your child can have an impact, particularly if this is done using creative communications strategies – such as pictures and stories – that speak to the concerns of parents. In addition, highlighting the scientific consensus, the value of herd immunity and the lack of credibility of the myth spinners can also have an impact. Perhaps more important, we need to take even the most bizarre anti-vax rumours and conspiracy theories seriously and strive to quickly counter them with good, clear and trustworthy information." – Timothy Caulfield, author of The Vaccination Picture

Time to start using our heads on contact sports

"It's not realistic to demand an outright ban on youth football or hockey – or all manner of contact sports – but it's time Canadians had a discussion about whether children should play them, how and at what age. One prominent concussion expert, Dr. Bennet Omalu, suggests tackle football should be reserved to those 18 and older, and that high-school football is tantamount to child abuse. That's a debatable assertion, but here's one that isn't: We can no longer claim ignorance about the dangers of head trauma." – Globe editorial

For an antioxidant boost, try coffee-leaf tea

Made from the leaves of the arabica coffee plant, coffee-leaf tea is growing in popularity. Research has shown it's packed with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds. And if you accidentally brew coffee-leaf tea for a long time, no sweat: It won't taste bitter. On the downside (for some), it has much less caffeine than coffee or tea.

Commercial Bank of Canada collapses

Oct. 23, 1867: At the time of Confederation, there were dozens of small chartered banks in Canada, and some of them were in bad shape. In late October, 1867, the Kingston-based Commercial Bank of Canada ceased operating – the second collapse in a year, after the demise of the Bank of Upper Canada in 1866. The Globe insisted that the Commercial Bank's failure was not the fault of a depression, an inflation crisis or "unsoundness in the mercantile community of Upper or Lower Canada." Instead, "the origin of the evil may be summed up in one word – mismanagement." The main problem was a bad $1.8-million loan to a U.S. railway company. Among the shareholders that took a big hit were Queen's University's endowment fund and the Church of Scotland. In early 1868, there was some relief when the bank's shares were bought, at a steep discount, by Merchants Bank of Canada. – Richard Blackwell

