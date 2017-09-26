Morning Update: Bombardier’s pivotal week; Liberals and Tories square off on NAFTA

TOP STORIES

Bombardier's pivotal week: Five things you need to know

The U.S. Department of Commerce is expected to offer a preliminary ruling on Boeing's trade dispute with Bombardier today. Boeing is alleging that Canada's Bombardier sold planes at unfairly low prices thanks to government aid. Analysts are predicting the U.S. will rule in Boeing's favour. If that happens, Bombardier and others will likely appeal the ruling.

Also, the French government is throwing its weight behind a looming merger of the Siemens AG and Alstom SA train operations, a deal that would put enormous pressure on rival Bombardier. France owns 19.9 per cent of Alstom, and media reports Tuesday said the government has approved a deal.

Freeland vows Canada will stand up to U.S. on autos and dairy in NAFTA talks

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister is on the defensive. The Conservatives are arguing that the Liberals aren't standing up for the interests of Canadian workers in the auto, resource and dairy industries (for subscribers). The Tories have largely backed off on criticizing the government's handling of NAFTA for the sake of a united front in talks – until now. Chrystia Freeland, meanwhile, rebuffed those claims and vowed that Canadian jobs "are absolutely at the heart of our negotiating strategy and we are going to defend them." Freeland's comments come ahead of her meeting tomorrow with the U.S. and Mexico foreign ministers.

Federal tax changes: A study on income sprinkling and division in the legal community

The "income sprinkling" tax measure proposed by the Liberals would only affect one in eight small-business owners, according to a new study by a left-leaning think tank (for subscribers). Family-run businesses such as restaurants and stores likely won't be impacted, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives found. Instead, it could hurt working professionals who make more than $216,000 a year, the study said.

That's being noticed in the legal community as some lawyers face off against their own industry group (for subscribers). The Canadian Bar Association came out against the changes arguing it could hurt smaller law firms. But lawyers are public servants, some say, and as a result tax fairness should be supported.

Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones kneel - but before the anthem

Dallas Cowboys players and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together prior to the playing of the U.S. national anthem last night. It was the latest show of unity by NFL players in response to Donald Trump's comments last Friday and subsequent Twitter remarks calling for athletes who protest to be fired. Trump has since said his remarks have "nothing to do with race." Quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first NFLer to take a knee last year as a form of protest against police treatment of blacks as well as social injustice. Catch up on the whole story with our explainer.

Here's Cathal Kelly's take: "We talk a lot about turning points in sport, but this may actually be one – a crucible that forces all athletes to reckon with the world away from the court, the rink and the field. Maybe for the first time in quite a while."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

North Korea accuses Trump of declaring war, claims right to 'countermeasures'

The war of words between Trump and North Korea continues to escalate. On Saturday, Trump tweeted: Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!" Pyongyang's foreign minister is now calling the tweet a declaration of war. North Korea has "every right to make countermeasures, including the right to shoot down United States strategic bombers even when they are not inside the airspace border of our country," Ri Yong Ho said.

Our editorial board argues that Trump's rhetoric isn't doing the U.S. any favours: "Why does President Donald Trump not get it that North Korea's hereditary dictatorship is permanently at war with the U.S.? … by sinking to insults and threatening on Twitter to destroy North Korea, Trump's low-info, tough-guy bluster has given Kim the opening he wants."

MORNING MARKETS

Global markets are mixed on Tuesday, though weaker in Europe and pointing lower for the New York open. Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite each lost less than 0.1 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was down 0.2 per cent by about 4:40 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 down slightly. New York futures were also down slightly, and the Canadian dollar was just below 81 cents (U.S.). Oil prices hovered near 26-month highs, supported by Turkey's threat to cut crude exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region as well as signs that market rebalancing is accelerating.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

With Angela Merkel, Germans win a small victory for decency

"Surrounded by turmoil, Germans have put their faith in a research scientist who was raised behind the barbed wire of Eastern Germany. That the compassionate and sensible Ms. Merkel has lost some support in these tumultuous times is not surprising; that Germany has seen its own rise of right-wing opportunists is completely of a piece with the world today. What matters is that Ms. Merkel, unlike too many politicians in other countries, was able to convince a majority to vote for stability and common decency, rather than abandon themselves to the hateful rhetoric of division." – Globe editorial

Let Rick Mercer's departure end cowardly comedy in Canada

"[Rick] Mercer's departure, like that of Peter Mansbridge for news, is an opportunity for CBC and indeed the entire Canadian TV racket to assess where TV comedy is going and where it can soar. Here's the thing that's highlighted by Mercer's announced departure – we don't do savage indignation in Canada. Our TV comedy and news-satire shows don't really pillory social conventions, stereotypes and political chicanery with any aggression. They do it mildly; they do it too nicely. Nobody in positions of power, or in the viewing audience, is ever made uncomfortable by satire in Canada." – John Doyle

Walkable cities are better for our health and economy

"Walking is good for the environment, crime prevention, community-building and the economy. Conversely, the most unhealthy, unsafe, anti-social and costly thing people do routinely is drive. Yet, we continue to build cities, suburbs and public spaces for life at 40, 60 and 100 km/h – for cars, not people. In other words, the unhealthiness of people and the planet – from the epidemics of inactivity and loneliness through to the horrors wrought by climate change – is largely by design." - André Picard

HEALTH PRIMER

Indoors or out, it's time to get walking

Just because it's not as high-paced or hyped as other exercises, don't underestimate the benefits of walking. Regular walks can reduce a person's risk of dying prematurely, research has found. Stepping outside (or on the track or treadmill) for a stroll increases your energy, improves circulation and blood pressure and can also be great for your emotional well-being.

MOMENT IN TIME

Concorde's first transatlantic flight

Sept. 26, 1973: On this day 44 years ago, the needle nose of the Concorde touched down at Paris Orly Airport – completing its first transatlantic flight from Washington. Instead of the seven hours it would take an ordinary aircraft to complete the trip, the Concorde made it in 3 hours 32 minutes, thanks to an average speed of 1,535 kilometres an hour – faster than the speed of sound. Every seat on a Concorde flight was first class and cost thousands of dollars. Celebrities and business elites paid not only for the speed, but also the prestige. Air France and British Airways flew the supersonic jet commercially for 27 years, but its design never caught on in other countries. More than 2.5 million passengers flew the Concorde, but a crash in 2000 killed everyone on board and four on the ground, and hastened the jet's end. Concorde made its last commercial flight from New York to London in October of 2003. – Kenny Sharpe

