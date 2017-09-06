Morning Update: Liberals holding firm on tax reform; Ontario revamping curriculum; the fate of ‘Dreamers’ in the U.S.

Liberals will not back down on small-business tax reform: Morneau



Despite outrage from many in the business community, Finance Minister Bill Morneau isn't backing down from his plans for small-business tax reform (for subscribers). "We want to make sure … that we're not creating an ongoing tax advantage for a privileged few," he said. Morneau is in Kelowna, B.C., for a Liberal caucus meeting that's expected to focus heavily on taxes. The proposed reforms include a measure to restrict incoming "sprinkling" that allows family members to reduce tax liabilities, and another that limits a business owner's ability to convert income into capital gains.



The reforms are a big test for Morneau, Campbell Clark writes. "This Finance Minister has never been the centre of a sharp political controversy before. This time, he could get a bloody nose." (for subscribers)



Ontario to target math, report cards in elementary curriculum revamp



A week after test scores showed half of Grade 6 students didn't meet provincial math standards, Ontario is announcing a major reform of the school curriculum – starting with math. The changes are also expected to include a revamp of elementary-school report cards. Math education is a contentious topic across Canada, with test scores dropping in every province but Quebec. Some parents and educators want the curriculum to return to an approach that focuses on repetition and drills instead of creative problem solving. The changes are set to take place over a number of years and will include public consultations.



Trump to end 'Dreamers' program, setting off immigration battle



Donald Trump is eliminating protections for 800,000 unauthorized immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. The program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, was put in place by Barack Obama in 2012 and allows young people to obtain work permits and avoid deportation. With protections starting to expire in six months, the fate of those individuals lies in the hands of Congress. But Republicans will only vote for a fix for the "Dreamers" – a reference to a long-stalled piece of legislation, the Dream Act – if Democrats agree to other immigration reforms, according to Leon Fresco, who helped draft a failed 2013 immigration bill. And Democrats are unlikely to make concessions, he said.



Here's the view from The Globe and Mail's editorial board: "Given that the Republican-controlled Congress is so dysfunctional that it couldn't pass a kidney stone if its life depended on it, Trump has put a gun to the heads of some of the most vulnerable people in his country, all for the sake of appeasing his shrinking base."



Angry Hurricane Irma hits first Caribbean islands



The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history made its first landfall in the islands of the northeast Caribbean early Wednesday, roaring along a path pointing to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly heading for Florida over the weekend. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 185 mph (295 kph), according to the Hurricane Center. It said winds would likely fluctuate slightly, but the storm would remain at Category 4 or 5 strength for the next day or two. The most dangerous winds, usually nearest to the eye, were forecast to pass near the northern Virgin Islands and near or just north of Puerto Rico on Wednesday.



Russia to probe Canada's aid to gay Chechens fleeing persecution



On Friday, The Globe and Mail revealed that Ottawa was co-ordinating an underground railroad in Russia in an effort to bring homosexual Chechens to Canada as refugees. Now, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Ottawa is warning that there will be consequences if Canada violated Russian law. "Any legal irregularities, if proven true, shall be duly investigated," Kirill Kalinin said. Canada decided to step in after reports earlier this year that Chechen officials were detaining and torturing gay men. After their release, they were at risk of honour killings by family members in the conservative Muslim society. An estimated 31 men and women from Chechnya and other parts of the North Caucasus are now in Canada or on their way.



Ontario's Liberals face reckoning in the courts



Two unrelated trials, one starting this Thursday, could throw a wrench into Premier Kathleen Wynne's bid to keep the Ontario Liberals in power. On Thursday, Wynne's former campaign director Patricia Sorbara and local Liberal organizer Gerry Lougheed will stand trial in Sudbury on charges related to an alleged bribery attempt to get a potential by-election candidate to step aside. (Wynne is set to be called as a witness.) Then four days later, David Livingston and Laura Miller will face criminal charges related to document destruction. The pair served as former premier Dalton McGuinty's chief of staff and deputy chief of staff, respectively. As Adam Radwanski writes, the trials "threaten to solidify an image of the Liberals that Wynne has spent this year trying to escape: that they have been corrupted by a desire to stay in power that supersedes any concerns for Ontarians' best interests."



MORNING MARKETS



Global shares fell and the U.S. dollar dipped against the Japanese yen on Wednesday as still-simmering tension over the Korean peninsula kept investors wary of taking on risk. Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.1 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.5 per cent, while the Shainghai composite gained marginally. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.5 per cent by about 4:30 a.m. ET. New York futures were little changed after Tuesday's tumble, and the Canadian dollar was just shy of 81 cents (U.S.) in the run-up to the Bank of Canada decision. Oil prices held steady with many U.S. refiners still working below capacity after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas and Louisiana and as Hurricane Irma headed towards the Caribbean.



WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT



Calgary has its own Eiffel Tower – unpopular public art



"The Eiffel Tower – an entirely useless piece of art – was so hated by Parisians that, before it was even built, it provoked a letter of protest signed by dozens of prominent writers and artists calling it monstrous, ridiculous and hateful. The city government rejected their complaints and went ahead with construction. It is now one of the most visited tourist attractions in the world. Now Calgary is very fortunate with public art. … They have all this art because of an enlightened city policy that mandates that 1 per cent of the budget of every capital project of more than $1-million must go to art. Sometimes, this program seems designed explicitly to enrage Calgarians." – Russell Smith



The oceans need our protection – and our lives depend on them



"The future of the oceans rests squarely on the individual and collective actions we take as a society to manage ourselves. We must reduce our consumptive lifestyles – curtailing both our greenhouse-gas emissions and use of plastics – while supporting community-based and ecologically responsible ocean food systems. This will help increase the resilience of our social and ecological relationships in the face of rapid changes to the oceans." – Ussif Rashid Sumaila, professor at the University of British Columbia, and Ian Mauro, associate professor at the University of Winnipeg



HEALTH PRIMER



Exercise in youth may strengthen adult brain: study



More exercise in your youth may have long-lasting benefits for your brain, according to a new study. Though it involved rats, the study's data "suggest that early-life exercise may help build cognitive reserve," said J. Martin Wojtowicz, an emeritus professor at the University of Toronto who oversaw the study.



MOMENT IN TIME



Famous Fathers of Confederation photo snapped in Charlottetown



Sept. 6, 1864 - Thirty-four months before Canada became a country, leaders of the then-colonies of Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Canada East and Canada West gathered in Charlottetown. In between the Champagne and lobster, the group discussed how to best wean themselves off their dependency on England. While drafting plans that would lead to the creation of the Dominion of Canada, the men paused and posed for a moment on the front steps of the home of PEI's lieutenant-governor. In the centre sits Sir John A. Macdonald next to Sir George-Étienne Cartier. To the far left, Macdonald's assistant, Charles Drinkwater. On the far right stands the original Globe publisher George Brown, his face blurred just as the photo was snapped. To Brown's left, is the cropped half-body of William Henry Lee, the first clerk of the Privy Council of Canada. New Brunswicker George P. Roberts took the photo. See the photo on our Facebook page. -- Kenny Sharpe



