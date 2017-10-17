Morning Update: Nenshi re-elected; Bombardier turns to Airbus

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Bombardier has handed control of its C Series airliner to Airbus

In a bid for financial stability, the Canadian plane maker sold a 50.01-per-cent stake in its C Series jet program to Europe's Airbus. The ongoing trade spat with Boeing and the ensuing duties imposed by the Trump administration were just the latest hurdles for Bombardier. The $6-billion it cost to develop the C Series nearly sent the company into bankruptcy in 2015; the Quebec government stepped in with a $1-billion investment. Airbus is not handing over any cash as part of the deal, which will leave Bombardier and Quebec with a 31-per-cent and 19-per-cent stake in the C Series, respectively.

As Jeffrey Jones writes, the deal "shows that, even after hundreds of millions of dollars in support from taxpayers, it will take the financial and marketing muscle of Europe's plane-making giant to do battle against both Boeing Co. and Donald Trump's Washington." (for subscribers)

Naheed Nenshi defeats Bill Smith in Calgary's municipal election

With the win, Nenshi will serve a third straight term as mayor. Differing polls leading up to yesterday's vote had both Nenshi and Smith in the lead. But after ballots were counted, Nenshi finished with 51 per cent of the vote, while Smith picked up about 44 per cent. In the last election in 2013, Nenshi garnered 74 per cent support. But an economic downturn as well as the mayor's personality became key issues in the campaign. Meanwhile, in Edmonton, Don Iveson cruised to victory to earn a second mayoral term.

Trudeau is defending Morneau's decision not to use a blind trust

The Prime Minister said Bill Morneau was following the Ethics Commissioner's guidelines in deciding not to place his substantial wealth in a blind trust. Trudeau has placed his own assets in a blind trust, which puts control in the hands of a trustee. Morneau currently has assets in a family trust. He said he would use a blind trust in the future if ethics head Mary Dawson advises him to do that.

Additionally, the Finance Minister has refused to say if he still owns shares in human-resources company Morneau Shepell. The shares he held at the time of the 2015 election would be worth more than $43-million today. The NDP has asked Dawson why Morneau is allowed to sponsor legislation covering changes to pension rules that, it argues, could potentially benefit Morneau Shepell.

Here's Margaret Wente's take: "Did Morneau try to bend the rules? Not a chance. He's not that kind of guy. But politics is rough, and even the perception of an appearance of a conflict of interest can generate unpleasant headlines that leave a bad impression in the public mind."

A growing number of teachers are providing lessons on white privilege

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario holds workshops on the subject for educators, while the BC Teachers' Federation has long developed resource material. But the specific term "white privilege" – the idea that white people enjoy unearned advantages due to their race – has been left off of provincial curriculums. Nevertheless, some teachers are making a point of tackling the politically charged topic. In a Grade 8 social-studies class in Mississauga, Ont., students were asked to name well-known people that would fit in a list of important jobs. After all those picked were white, the teacher gave the class an assignment to find and highlight the contributions of a person of colour.

The Liberals are cutting the small-business tax rate to 9 per cent by 2019

The surprise announcement to cut the tax rate fulfills a campaign promise and comes as the Liberals try to quell opposition to proposed tax changes. Justin Trudeau promised revisions to the controversial tax tweaks, but held off on giving specifics. More details are expected in the coming days. The government said changes will be made to its proposal on income sprinkling, a measure that allows small-business owners to split income with family members to reduce tax bills.

World stocks remain buoyant

World equity markets held close to record highs on Tuesday, as investors latched on to rising bets on higher borrowing costs in the U.S. and Britain. Reports that U.S. President Trump might pick Stanford University economist John Taylor to lead the Fed after Janet Yellen's term ends next year sent two-year Treasury yields to their highest since 2008 and pushed up the U.S. dollar. The MSCI 47-country 'All-World' index was just shy of record levels seen in Monday's session. In Europe, Britian's FTSE 100 was up 0.04 per cent around 5:45 a.m. (ET). German's DAX edged up 0.05 per cent and France's CAC 40 was off 0.10 per cent. In Asia, Japanese markets finished higher for the 11th straight day. Japan's Nikkei ended up 0.38 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.02 per cent. The Shanghai composite index was off 0.15 per cent. U.S. stock futures were mostly lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.80 cents (U.S.). Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude prices were higher.

Concussions will kill hockey. Gary Bettman needs to save it

"Ken Dryden certainly thinks hockey can be saved. Game Change, his new book, is subtitled The Life and Death of Steve Montador and the Future of Hockey. Dryden is asking the NHL to turn the page. In fact, it appears we don't need the entire NHL to act because they speak with one voice about concussions – and the voice belongs to Gary Bettman. The NHL commissioner has the team owners in tow because his reign has been so financially successful for them. Dryden is appealing to Bettman to acknowledge that concussions are killing players and could kill our game as well. I suppose it is possible that Bettman will listen. As a brain surgeon, I am an optimist, always hoping that some really sick people can still recover – and I have seen some miracles." – Charles Tator, senior scientist and director of the Canadian Concussion Centre

Ronald Reagan should be rolling over in his grave

"It's a pity former U.S. president Ronald Reagan isn't around today to see what President Donald Trump is trying to do to continental trade. He'd want to take his so-called fellow Republican out to the proverbial woodshed and knock some sense into him. It was Reagan's vision, promulgated in the late 1970s, to bring Canada, the United States and Mexico together in what he termed a "North American Accord." … Now Trump is intent on turning back the clock, on blowing it up. His administration's demands on NAFTA negotiations, as detonated on the weekend, are tantamount to a North American ripcord." – Lawrence Martin

How much do you know about the food you consume?

Roughly how many teaspoons of sugar are in a typical can of cola? Spoiler: nine. Many of us aren't too clued into the fine print when it comes to food consumption. Here's another one: Which has the most calories: A Boston cream doughnut from Tim Hortons; 100 grams of Lay's plain potato chips; or a venti mocha frappuccino from Starbucks? Go here to try our quiz and find out the answer.

Fischer wins 'the Game of the Century'

Oct. 17, 1956: Before he became the representation of American intellectual potential during the Cold War, Bobby Fischer was just a kid who played chess. His coming out happened on this date in 1956. The 13-year-old was invited to the Rosenwald Memorial tournament in Manhattan. As a junior champion, Fischer was there to lose to older, better players. He faced Donald Byrne, a formidable competitor in his mid-20s. Fischer won in 41 moves. The 17th – Fischer's queen sacrifice – is regarded as one of the boldest in history. Chess Review would call the encounter "the Game of the Century." Rather than enjoy himself, Fischer complained afterward when he wasn't made a grandmaster. He was still years away from international celebrity. When it arrived, his defining opponent, Boris Spassky, would say of Fischer, "He plays like a child." Spassky meant it as a compliment. – Cathal Kelly

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.