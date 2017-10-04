Morning Update: On the ground in Las Vegas; Trudeau’s surprise marijuana-tax pitch

TOP STORIES

The Las Vegas gunman set up cameras in his room and in the hallway

The Las Vegas gunman who killed 59 people set up cameras inside his hotel room and on a service cart in the hallway in an apparent effort to see whether anyone was trying to enter. Stephen Paddock also reportedly transferred $100,000 to the Philippines in the days leading up to the shooting. His girlfriend was in the Philippines on the day of the attack and is now being brought back to the U.S. for questioning.

How one mother and daughter went from a bachelorette party to a Las Vegas ICU

Not long before the shooting began, Katrina Hannah was sitting on a friend's shoulders, raising her arms and grinning as a guitar solo echoed over the crowd. Now her mother wonders if she will ever see her daughter like that again. Some of the first bullets fired in the worst mass shooting in modern American history hit Katrina, piercing her neck and shoulder.

On the ground in Las Vegas, people are flocking in droves to donate blood to the injured victims. And while life is starting to return to normal, many are still rattled: "What happens if I go into a store right now, is someone going to shoot me? Everyone feels the tension," Josh Cunanan of nearby Henderson, Nev., said.

At least four Canadians were killed in the attack. Three were Albertans: Tara Roe, an education assistant, model and mother of two young boys from Okotoks; Calla Medig, who ran a bed and breakfast in Jasper; and Jessica Klymchuk, a Valleyview librarian and single mother of four. Jordan McIldoon, a 23-year-old from Maple Ridge, B.C., was nearly finished his apprenticeship as a heavy-duty mechanic.

Here's our editorial board's take on the massacre: "The people who carry out mass killings in America may not have political motivations, but their ability to be so effective is the direct result of the politics of Donald Trump and the NRA."

The man charged in the Edmonton attack was ordered deported by the U.S. in 2011

The man accused of stabbing a police officer and deliberately driving into pedestrians in Edmonton over the weekend had been ordered deported from the U.S. in 2011. But instead of going back to his native Somalia, Abdulahi Hasan Sharif made his way to Canada in 2012 and was granted refugee status. Sharif appeared in court yesterday on five counts of attempted murder along with a slew of other charges. Though the case is being investigated as a terrorist attack, police have yet to file any terror charges against Sharif.

Trudeau's plan for a marijuana-tax revenue caught premiers off guard

Justin Trudeau made a surprise pitch to Canada's premiers yesterday: a 10-per-cent tax on recreational marijuana, with proceeds split 50-50 between Ottawa and each province. But some premiers took issue with the revenue allotment (for subscribers). Alberta's Rachel Notley reportedly told Trudeau that provinces will be carrying the financial burden of regulating and distributing marijuana and should therefore receive a greater proportion of the tax dollars.

B.C. Premier John Horgan, meanwhile, seemed to hint that his province has no plans to shut down illegal marijuana dispensaries come next summer's planned legalization. "We are well-advanced in terms of the retail elements of this," he said. "The challenges, of course, are on regulation and distribution in a more thoughtful way." If he does let existing shops stay open, it would be a drastically different approach compared with Ontario. Kathleen Wynne's government is planning to open a series of government-run marijuana stores while vowing to shut down existing dispensaries.

Quebec wants Netflix to collect a provincial sales tax

Quebec may go where the federal government wouldn't as it eyes forcing Netflix to collect a provincial sales tax. The province is looking to collect up to $20-million per year from the streaming giant, Finance Minister Carlos Leitao said. But he provided few details on how Quebec will get Netflix to co-operate.

Last week, Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly unveiled a $500-million, five-year agreement with Netflix. The service has committed to putting that money toward Canadian programming, although the details are murky. Globe and Mail arts columnist Kate Taylor says Ottawa's Netflix deal fails to address the real issues for Canadian content creators.

Trump compares Puerto Rico death toll with 'real catastrophe like Katrina'

Speaking in Puerto Rico, Donald Trump compared the then-reported death toll of 16 people from Hurricane Maria to "a real catastrophe like Katrina." As many as 1,800 people died in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina made landfall on the shores of New Orleans. But since Trump spoke the death toll in Puerto Rico rose to 34 and that number may increase once a full accounting has taken place. Food and drinking water is still in short supply, most of the island has no power and roads are badly damaged.

Global stock markets hit a record high on Wednesday with investors in an exuberant mood in the United States overnight and in Asia later, but sentiment in Europe was soured by a political crisis gathering steam in Spain. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.1 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.7 per cent, while the Shanghai composite was closed. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent by about 5:25 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX up 0.1 per cent. New York futures were down, though little changed, and the Canadian dollar was above 80 cents (U.S.). Oil prices fell, pulled down by caution that a rally that lasted for most of the third quarter would not extend through the last three months of the year.

Western pressure is saving LGBT lives in Azerbaijan, but crisis is far from over

"The persecution of sexual minorities is not simply a tragedy for those being persecuted. It is a tragedy for everyone. Societies that discriminate against minorities also discriminate against women. Religious conventions inhibit open inquiry and tolerance, contributing to poverty, inequality and a diminished quality of life for everyone. We can't force Azerbaijanis or Chechens or any other society that discriminates against LGBT people to change their minds or hearts. All we can do is let them know we're watching. If it helps spring a kid who's being beaten and shocked by the cops, it's worth it." – John Ibbitson

Jagmeet Singh has 'winner' written all over him

"This is not a man easily forgotten, as he has just demonstrated. He has overwhelmingly won over a party that mostly knew nothing about him until he belatedly threw his hat in the ring. But as we have seen, once met, he stays in the mind. He is a remarkable character, and Canadians will not ignore him easily. He does not, he asserts persuasively, back down from a challenge. Don't expect him to back down from this one. This man has 'winner' written all over him." – Gerald Caplan, former New Democratic Party national director.

Trying to lose weight? Eat dinner for lunch

Shifting evening calories to the middle of the day can help you lose weight. That means about half your daily calories should be consumed at lunch. A little bit of protein, healthy carbohydrates, vegetables and a little fat can make for a filling lunch. Then, eat a small snack in the afternoon. Come dinnertime, you'll want to fill 75 per cent of your plate with veggies.

The birth of wikileaks.org

Oct. 4, 2006: WikiLeaks was first registered to a man named John Shipton, the biological father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, on this date. Since its inception, WikiLeaks has remained a controversial not-for-profit, releasing information from governments, campaigns, companies and intelligence agencies alike. Perhaps most famously, in 2010 the site posted a 2007 video of a U.S. helicopter crew killing Iraqi civilians and two Reuters employees. Chelsea Manning, then a U.S. Army private, sent WikiLeaks the video, as well as hundreds of thousands of other classified documents related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Last year, WikiLeaks posted e-mails from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman. The CIA stated the e-mails were sourced by hackers with connections to the Russian government. – Morgan Bocknek

