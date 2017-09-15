Morning Update: Blast injures London subway riders; North Korea launches another missile; OPP overhauling how it handles sex-assault cases

British police treating reports of subway blast as 'terrorist incident'

British police said on Friday that they were treating as a "terrorist incident" reports of a blast at a west London metro station. Armed police rushed to reports of a fire on a train at a London underground station with local media reporting there had been an explosion on a packed rush-hour commuter train. A witness, Richard Aylmer-Hall, said he saw several people injured, apparently trampled as they fled.

North Korea fires missile over Japan, lands in Pacific Ocean: officials

North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan's northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean on Friday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, further ratcheting up tensions after Pyongyang's recent test of its most powerful nuclear bomb. The missile reached an altitude of about 770 km and flew for about 19 minutes over a distance of about 3,700 km, according to South Korea's military - far enough to reach the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said the launch "put millions of Japanese into duck and cover," although residents in northern Japan appeared calm and went about their business as normal after the second such launch in less than a month.

Tensions rise as North Korea fires missile over Japan (Reuters)

OPP commits to enhanced training, oversight for officers who investigate sexual assault

Big changes are coming to the way the Ontario Provincial Police handles sexual assault cases. Here's what's going to be rolled out in the coming months: new training and supervision for officers who investigate sex assault; a new specialized group of high-ranking officers to monitor every unresolved sex assault case; and five regional review committees where advocates, Crown attorneys and victim-services representatives will audit a random selection of cases.

The OPP is making these changes after a seven-month-long internal review prompted by The Globe and Mail's Unfounded investigation. One in five sex-assault allegations in the country are dismissed by police as unfounded, a designation that means the investigating officer doesn't believe a crime occurred. The OPP – which has an unfounded rate of 34 per cent – reinvestigated 12 files after the audit. One resulted in a charge, and that case is before the courts.

Rohingya left with 'nothing' as soldiers lay waste to their homes

Sakhina Begum watched from the border as Myanmar soldiers approached her now-former home, flaming torches and gasoline in hand. "I have nothing. Not even my rice pot," she said. Begum is one of nearly 400,000 Rohingya who have fled to Bangladesh amid a wave of violence that the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing." In interviews on the border, The Globe has learned that Myanmar soldiers continue to set fire to the homes of Muslim Rohingya and are attacking those attempting to flee. Video footage also shows land mines installed along the border. And by torching their homes, Rohingya say, Myanmar authorities are actively ensuring they can't return.

Robert Rotberg, the founding director of Harvard Kennedy School's Program on Intrastate Conflict, says countries around the world must take immediate action to address the violence: "The prime task of humanitarian forces is to act now to save the lives and well-being of millions of underprivileged persons. Nothing is more urgent. If the Responsibility to Protect norm (adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2005 and formulated in Canada in 1998) has any content and power, the UN Security Council should now authorize a sizable Chapter VII peacekeeping force to intervene in Myanmar to secure the continued existence of the Rohingya inside Myanmar."

Canadian brain-grab intensifies as Facebook hires two AI experts for new Montreal lab

The talent poaching continues. Facebook has hired a pair of leading Canadian artificial intelligence experts who will work in the company's brand new Montreal lab (for subscribers). Joelle Pineau, co-director of McGill University's Reasoning and Learning Lab, will head up the Montreal office. She'll be joined by Pascal Vincent, an associate professor at the University of Montreal. The Facebook lab will eventually employ 20 to 30 researchers. It's just the latest example of Silicon Valley companies turning to Canadian researchers, who are among the world's leaders in AI. The brain grab has prompted Ottawa, Ontario and Quebec to commit to hundreds of millions toward AI research in a bid to ensure Canada remains a global player.

Opioid-related overdose figures show grim reality of Canadian epidemic

More than 2,800 people died of opioid-related overdoses in Canada last year, new figures show. Put another way, that's eight people dying every day. And no region is immune: Vancouver had the highest number of hospitalizations due to opioid poisoning, but smaller cities like Regina and Moncton had some of the highest rates when tracked by population size. Prescription painkillers and illicit fentanyl are both playing a role in the country's overdose crisis. In Alberta, for example, fentanyl accounted for 64 per cent of opioid-related deaths in 2016. But in Nova Scotia the number was 15 per cent, meaning prescription painkillers were to blame in most of those deaths.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Canada and Mexico reject U.S. proposal for NAFTA 'sunset clause'

Canada and Mexico are having none of the Trump administration's push for a "sunset clause" in the North American free-trade agreement. The clause would kill NAFTA after five years unless all three countries agree to keep it in place. Businesses would shy away from investments because of the uncertainty, Canada and Mexico are arguing (for subscribers). The next round of renegotiation talks are set for Sept. 23 to 27 in Ottawa.

World markets mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, and the Canadian dollar is above 82 cents (U.S.). Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.5 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.1 per cent, while the Shanghai composite lost 0.5 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was down 0.9 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The loonie was at about 82.3 cents, having been as low as 82.05 cents and as high as 82.5 cents. "A mixed session overnight highlighted the ambivalence markets are showing towards action from North Korea, with the widespread selling of late notably missing on this occasion," said IG market analyst Josh Mahony. U.S. oil prices were mostly flat ahead of the start of trading.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Forget it Canada, we're not winning the Amazon lottery

"[Amazon owner] Jeff Bezos isn't stupid. He likely already has two or three cities in mind for the venture. The cities that would meet important prerequisites the company is insisting on – proximity to a major transportation hub that includes an airport with direct flights to Seattle; an educated work force to draw upon; a metropolitan population of one-million plus – are already known to Amazon's head honchos. One intangible will ultimately swing the deal: incentives. … When it comes to subsidies, Canadian cities are usually no match for their U.S. counterparts. Wisconsin just offered Chinese manufacturer Foxconn $3-billion in enticements to set up a crystal-display factory there. Washington State has given Boeing billions in contentious tax breaks to build its planes in Seattle. Texas is renowned for breaks to lure big business. And on it goes." – Gary Mason

Don't rename solitary confinement, end it

"Ending the practice euphemistically known as administrative segregation is a laudable and necessary goal. So why not actually do it? Why not make the policy match the courtroom rhetoric? The government's position appears to be that, since prison is an"extraordinarily dynamic and infinitely problematic environment," truly stopping the use of solitary is not possible. That strains credulity. Other countries have shown it is possible to operate prisons that maintain order and protect staff and inmates– without sending some to windowless cells where their only interactions are through a slot in the steel door." – Globe editorial

HEALTH PRIMER

Three exercises to strengthen your feet

A lot of us have weak feet. One exercise to improve your foot strength is toe spreading. This involves spreading your toes out equally along the floor. Then close them again and repeat the process 10 times. You can also try heel-toe walks and triangle balance toe lifts.

MOMENT IN TIME

Lehman Brothers files for bankruptcy

Sept. 15, 2008: It wasn't the first firm to flounder during the financial crisis, or the biggest, but Lehman Brothers did manage to achieve one dubious distinction. By declaring bankruptcy, it converted what had been a serious downturn into an outright panic. The defeat of the 158-year-old investment bank remains the largest bankruptcy filing in U.S. history. As markets grappled with the implications, stock prices plunged and global financial systems shuddered. The Federal Reserve and other policy makers had to face reality: Some firms were simply too big to fail. In recognition of that fact, Congress imposed tough new regulations to prevent another Lehman bankruptcy from ever occurring. But the resulting Dodd-Frank act is now under attack by President Donald Trump. A decade after the financial crisis began, some people appear eager to forget its lessons. – Ian McGugan

