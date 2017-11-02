Morning Update: Remains on B.C. farm belong to missing teen; Canada boosting immigration as Trump calls for reforms

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

The human remains found on a B.C. farm are those of a missing teen

Story continues below advertisement

Traci Genereaux, who would have been 19 last month, went missing in late May in the B.C. Interior. Police found human remains on a farm last month and have not commented on whether the remains belong to one person or more; the search of the farm remains active. The RCMP is treating Genereaux's death as suspicious. She is one of at least five women who have disappeared from the area since February of 2016.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

If you like this newsletter, you might want to subscribe to our Evening Update newsletter. It's a roundup of the important stories of the day that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET.

The Houston Astros are World Series champions

The Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to pick up baseball's top title. All of Houston's runs came in the first two innings, including George Springer's two-run home run. It's the very first World Series win for the franchise that first started competing in 1962. Houston's only other World Series appearance was in 2005, when the Chicago White Sox swept them in four games. This was the Dodgers' first time playing in the World Series since 1988, when they beat the Oakland Athletics to win it all.

Canada is boosting immigration to combat an ageing population

The plan will see 310,00 new permanent residents in 2018, 330,000 in 2019 and 340,000 in 2020. Roughly 58 per cent of the nearly one million will be economic class immigrants as Canada looks to grow its economy and maintain its health care and pension commitments. Another 27 per cent will be family class and 14 per cent will be refugees. "There are more and more countries that are closing their doors to people. … We are emphatically and unapologetically taking the opposite approach," Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said. Despite the increase, the targets are actually lower than the 450,000 a year number recommended by the government's own economic advisory council.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is calling for immigration reforms in the wake of the New York attack

The U.S. President wants lawmakers to eliminate the special visa program Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov used to enter the country. Saipov is facing terrorism charges after eight people were killed in a truck attack on Tuesday. Trump called Saipov an "animal" and suggested sending him to the U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The President also said U.S. immigration policy should be changed to prevent legal residents from sponsoring family members. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to Trump's remarks with a call for unity: "You play into the hands of terrorists to the extent you disrupt and divide and frighten people in this society," he said.

Trudeau says only Morneau is using a loophole, but the ethics watchdog says other ministers are, too

A number of Liberal cabinet ministers are using a conflict-of-interest loophole to maintain control of financial assets, ethics commissioner Mary Dawson says. The Prime Minister, on the other hand, contends that the Finance Minister is the only one holding his assets indirectly via a holding company or similar mechanism. (Bill Morneau has vowed to sell shares and set up a blind trust, and Trudeau says the Finance Minister is now in the process of doing so.) But Dawson's office refused to back down, saying "we were not wrong" in revealing that "fewer than five ministers, including Mr. Morneau," are using the loophole. Dawson hasn't revealed the names of those ministers, citing confidentiality.

Here's corporate director Garfield Emerson's take: "Bill Morneau's alleged conflict of interest as Minister of Finance reflects a continuation of the federal government's deficient regime to deal with the incompatibility of public duties and private benefits."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Story continues below advertisement

Some of Canada's smaller grocers raised the alarm over alleged bread price fixing

The Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers noticed George Weston and Canada Bread, the two dominant bread suppliers in the country, were raising their prices in unison (for subscribers). That triggered complaints which were then passed along to the Competition Bureau, which announced this week it was launching an investigation into the price-fixing allegations. Besides Weston and Canada Bread, the bureau is also probing the activities of Loblaw, Sobeys, Metro, Wal-Mart and Giant Tiger. The price of bread has gone up about 50 per cent since 2001, while the price of wheat has risen by just 18 per cent.

MORNING MARKETS

The U.S. dollar declined and Treasury yields steadied as investors digested news that President Donald Trump is poised to name Jerome Powell to lead the Federal Reserve. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.3 per cent, and the Shanghai composite lost 0.4 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was up 0.1 per cent by about 6 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 down by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent. New York futures were also down, and the Canadian dollar remained stuck below 78 cents (U.S.). Oil prices steadied as supply cuts by OPEC and other major exporters tightened the market despite higher production in the U.S.

NEW - We've launched a new Top Business: Evening Edition newsletter providing a summary of the biggest business headlines of the day. You can sign up for it here.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

How police stats fail the victims of sexual assault

"Where is the tipping point? Not a day goes by that we don't hear of another man in a position of power having abused that power to sexually harass, assault and silence women. While we may hope the tipping point has been reached through this explosion of public disclosures, Statistic Canada's most recent report on how women's sexual-assault complaints are processed shows just how far we are from an adequate justice-system response. Over the past two decades, Statistics Canada reported a significant dip in reported sexual assaults, from the rate of one in 10 to an all-time low of one in 20. Shame, embarrassment and mistrust of the criminal justice system are largely to blame. And rightly so. Complicity and minimization of the harms of sexual violence infect every aspect of our system." – Holly Johnson and Elizabeth Sheehy, professors at University of Ottawa

A case of police overreach in Quebec

"[Liberal MNA Guy] Ouellette's detention is seen by many as an attack on National Assembly's legitimacy. ... Politicians are never above the law. But arresting an elected representative of the people is a very big deal. It's not something that police should do lightly, or without compelling evidence, and certainly not without a strong basis for laying charges. The actions of the police, and the well-founded political backlash it has sparked, risks undermining [anti-corruption police unit] UPAC's credibility and mission, perhaps fatally. And that's a problem, because a unit like UPAC is clearly needed in Quebec." – Globe editorial

HEALTH PRIMER

Strengthen your glutes for better balance and less pain

Do you sit a lot? That may mean your glutes are weak, which can lead to issues like lower back and hip pain. Lunge stretches are one tool to build strength. You'll want to step one leg forward into a shallow lunge in order to feel a stretch up the front of the opposite leg's thigh. You can find more tips on glute exercises here.

MOMENT IN TIME

Rick Hansen wheels through Toronto on Man in Motion Tour

Nov. 2, 1986: He is better known as the Man in Motion. In 1985, Rick Hansen embarked on an ambitious journey to circle the world by wheelchair. Hansen, who became a paraplegic at 15 after a pickup truck crash, was partly inspired by Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope. It took Hansen 26 months and 40,000 kilometres of wheeling before he reached the finish line in Vancouver. His tour helped raise millions of dollars to further research spinal-cord injuries. According to the Rick Hansen Foundation website, he averaged 30,000 strokes a day and crossed 34 countries as he travelled through sometimes challenging terrain and rough weather. All that wheeling used up 160 wheelchair tires. Thirty years after his tour, the Rick Hansen Foundation still works to raise awareness about disabilities. – Salmaan Farooqui

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.