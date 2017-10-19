Morning Update newsletter: Remembering Gord Downie

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Remembering Gord Downie

Story continues below advertisement

The Tragically Hip frontman passed away at the age of 53 after a battle with brain cancer. Here's a snapshot of the tributes that poured in:

Family: "Gord said he had lived many lives. As a musician, he lived 'the life' for over 30 years, lucky to do most of it with his high school buddies. At home, he worked just as tirelessly at being a good father, son, brother, husband and friend. No one worked harder on every part of their life than Gord. No one." – family statement

Music world: "In any conversation I've been a part of or witnessed, he had a keen interest in what you do, what you have to say, what's going on with you. He took a lot of that and worked it into his lyrics, and himself. He was like a better version of us because he was us." – Steve Jordan, founder of the Polaris Music Prize

The Prime Minister: "[Gord] loved this country with everything he had and not just loved it in a nebulous, 'Oh, I love Canada' way. He loved every hidden corner, every story, every aspect of this country that he celebrated his whole life." – Justin Trudeau

Indigenous leaders: "We've lost a leader, we've lost a legend, we've lost a friend and an ally, not only in Canada but throughout the world." – Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations

Fans: "With just a few words, you gave the whole country Courage. Rest in peace Gord." – Remi Zoccolante

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you're reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Morning Update and all Globe newsletters here.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

If you like this newsletter, you might want to subscribe to our Evening Update newsletter. It's a roundup of the important stories of the day that will be delivered to your inbox every weekday around 5 p.m. ET.

Tensions mount in Spain

Spain's central government threatened to suspend Catalonia's autonomy after the region's leader said it could go ahead with a formal declaration of independence if Madrid continued its "repression." Catalan president Carles Puigdemont ignored a 10 a.m. deadline to drop his secession campaign, increasing uncertainty over a one-month political crisis that has raised fears of social unrest.

Morneau changed his mind about putting shares in a blind trust

When Bill Morneau won a House of Commons seat in the 2015 election, he resigned from his executive post at Morneau Shepell and informed staff he would be placing his company holdings in a blind trust. And after being appointed Finance Minister he told the CBC he expected he would have to put his assets in a blind trust. But as it was revealed this week, that never happened.

Morneau's shares in the firm – possibly more than $46-million worth – are currently being held indirectly through a holding company. He isn't required to divest because technically the corporation holds the assets. Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson has called for this loophole to be closed but Ottawa hasn't acted on her recommendation. Morneau said he was taking Dawson's advice in opting against a blind trust (some of his assets are in a family trust). But Dawson said she only told him that measure was "not required."

Story continues below advertisement

Here's Adam Radwanski's take: "It doesn't matter how good a guy Mr. Morneau is. Incorruptible people are supposed to set high ethical standards in case more corruptible people ever get into their jobs. Instead, at best, the Liberals allowed the bar to be lowered because they believed they themselves were not corruptible." (for subscribers)

Just for Laughs president Gilbert Rozon has stepped down amid allegations

Rozon has left his post at the comedy festival he founded, his position as vice-president of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce and is no longer involved with Montreal's 375th anniversary celebrations. In a Facebook post, Rozon said he is "shaken" by the "allegations involving him." The comments came hours after Quebec artist Guillaume Wagner spoke out on Facebook about allegations of sexual misconduct against Quebec media personality Eric Salvail. (Salvail has taken a professional leave of absence.) Wagner wrote: "Now let's talk about the next one. Gilbert Rozon.

Investor Marc Faber is standing by his racist remarks as corporate boards cut ties

"Thank God white people populated America and not the blacks," prominent business newsletter writer Marc Faber said in a report he released this week. Three publicly traded Canadian companies (Ivanhoe, Sprott and Novagold) promptly dismissed him from their boards. And several television networks, including CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg and BNN said the investor is no longer welcome as a guest. But Faber isn't backing down from his comments: "Why should I regret stating historic facts?" he wrote in an e-mail.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Quebec has banned face covering in public services

The province's adoption of Bill 62 is being criticized for targeting Muslim Canadian women. The bill will force people to show their faces when taking the bus or borrowing a book from the library. How exactly the law would apply hasn't yet been determined. Critics are worried it will empower civil servants to refuse service, including in a hospital, to a woman in a niqab or burka. "To take public transit, you have to have your face uncovered. All through the ride," Quebec's Justic Minister Stéphanie Vallée said. Legal experts say they expect the law to be challenged in court.

Here's freelance writer Idil Issa's take: "Niqabi women, frequently discussed yet seldom consulted, play an outsized role in our political discourse and will now play a lesser role in our body politic. Freedom of conscience is perhaps the only sacred thing within a secular state – the freedom to be an atheist or a Jew, or a Muslim, or a Christian. A free society should honour the life, choices, and dignity of all of its members. A bill that could lead to the denial of government services on the basis of religion does not conform to this ideal."

MORNING MARKETS

Global stocks set a fresh record high before stalling in Europe on Thursday, as the longest winning streak for Japanese stocks since 1998 and the first close above 23,000 for Wall Street's Dow index helped to offset nerves in Spain. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.9 per cent, and the Shanghai composite shed 0.3 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.3 and 0.5 per cent by about 5:20 a.m. ET. New York futures were also down, and the Canadian dollar was comfortably above 80 cents (U.S.). Oil prices steadied, holding onto most recent gains, supported by OPEC-led supply cuts, tension in the Middle East and lower U.S. production.

NEW - We've launched a new Top Business: Evening Edition newsletter providing a summary of the biggest business headlines of the day. You can sign up for it here.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Trudeau's government is defeating itself

"In the 10 days before the second anniversary of his election, Justin Trudeau spent his time wrestling with Donald Trump's threats to withdraw from NAFTA, climbing down from Finance Minister Bill Morneau's small-business tax proposals and overruling the Canada Revenue Agency. The Prime Minister who came to power two years ago promising a political agenda to drive "real change" is now finding that events are in the driver's seat. It's only been two years. But the Liberals will now look at the timeline another way: only two years till the next election. What do Mr. Trudeau's Liberals stand for now? What are they going to get done before Oct. 21, 2019?" – Campbell Clark (for subscribers)

Ontario's HQ2 strategy may not win Amazon, but it's still a win for Canadian tech

"New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is courting the Seattle-based retailer with $7-billion (U.S.) in tax breaks. In Georgia, one mayor offered to sever a 345-acre chunk of his city and rename the city "Amazon" in the company's honour. Ontario isn't willing to play the who-can-pay-the-biggest-bribe game. ... As Toronto, Ottawa and Windsor, in partnership with Detroit, put the final touches on bids for what's now known as Amazon's "HQ2" ahead of Thursday's deadline, the province is wagering that talent is the key to landing jobs in a postindustrial world." – Andrew Willis (for subscribers)

HEALTH PRIMER

Take hold of your weak links before they control you

Every injury puts you at a greater risk of another injury in the future. So, if your lower back is weak try core exercises like the bird dog. For your ankles, improve your balance by standing barefoot on one foot for 30 seconds. Go here for more tips on addressing hamstring strains strengthening shoulder stability.

MOMENT IN TIME

Pope John Paul II beatifies Mother Teresa

Oct. 19, 2003: Rarely has St. Peter's Square played host to so many beaming nuns. They came from all over the world to celebrate Pope John Paul II's beatification of Mother Teresa, a necessary step toward sainthood for the woman whose selfless acts made her known to millions as "the Mother." Hailing from humble Macedonian roots, she joined the Sisters of Loreto at the age of 18 and promptly gave her life over to the needy. At 40, she set up Missionaries of Charity in the slums of Calcutta, where she would remain for nearly five more decades, right up until her death in 1997. On the day of her beatification, her followers sat through a three-hour mass and expressed approval when a portrait of the Mother was unveiled. Meanwhile, back in Calcutta – now Kolkata – millions watched on closed-circuit television. Mother Teresa attained full sainthood in 2016 – making her Saint Teresa of Calcutta. – Andrew Ryan

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

If you'd like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.