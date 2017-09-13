Morning Update: Rohingya tales of terror; realtors charged in condo presale probe

TOP STORIES

Rohingya tales of terror emerge from Bangladeshi hospital wards

Over the past few weeks, 370,000 Muslim Rohingya have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh amid a wave of violence that some are calling a genocide. Our Asia correspondent, Nathan VanderKlippe, is in Bangladesh. Here's just a glimpse of his encounters with some Rohingya at a hospital: "The 13-month-old baby was blistered with burns after soldiers set on fire the house where he was napping. The 12-year-old boy was shot while he ran, his foot pierced through by a bullet. The 24-year-old father's body became so weakened from seven days of hiding in the jungle without food that he could no longer walk. And the 75-year-old grandfather was thrown to the ground and knocked out by a land mine that exploded just a few metres in front of him."

Video: Tech experts assess Apple's new iPhone X (The Associated Press)

Ontario regulator charges three realtors in condo presale probe

Three realtors took money from prospective home buyers in exchange for priority access to preconstruction condo units, a regulator is alleging. The Real Estate Council of Ontario has laid charges against the three individuals after a series of complaints, some of which were sparked by a Globe and Mail investigation. "Some people are being told, 'Just bring me cash, and no, there's no receipt offered and there's no money returned. This is simply your ticket in to get you access,' " said Kelvin Kucey, deputy registrar of regulatory compliance. If convicted, the realtors could face up to two years in jail and a fine of as much as $50,000.

Irma destroys 25 per cent of homes in Florida Keys: estimates

Irma has gutted a quarter of the homes in the Florida Keys, according to estimates. The death toll from the storm has also gone up: 18 in Florida, four in South Carolina, two in Georgia, plus at least 37 in the Caribbean. It's going to be a long road to recovery in Florida: Just under half the state is still without power and 110,000 people are in shelters, and nearly all of the homes in the Keys, population 70,000, have sustained some level of damage.

Federal cabinet ministers, meanwhile, are defending the government's response to assist Canadians down south. Some of those who have returned, via commercial aircraft, have called Ottawa's response slow and inefficient.

Flames no longer interested in pursuing new Calgary arena

Tensions are building between the owners of the Calgary Flames and city council. The Flames say they aren't interested in pursuing a new arena to replace the Scotiabank Saddledome – and they're blaming the city for the impasse. Calgary offered to pay for one-third of the arena, according to a source. That money would have to be paid back. The Flames reportedly rejected the offer. Flames ownership is reportedly open to selling their stake in the team, though not with the intent of relocating.

In other hockey news, a deal for a new, privately-financed arena in Seattle appears to be all but a done deal. The Pacific Northwest city is rumoured to be the next likely NHL expansion club, possibly in time for the 2020-2021 season.

Wireless carriers' new problem: How to sell a $1,300 iPhone

The new iPhone has been unveiled, and it's going to cost you. Apple's iPhone X will have a Canadian starting price of $1,319. Even an intermediate model, the iPhone 8, will start at $929. The high price tags may present a challenge for Canadian wireless carriers (for subscribers). Bell, Rogers and Telus all offer up phones at a discount, with customers paying off the price of the phone over the length of their contract. But even with a subsidy, customers will still be paying more than ever before. As for the iPhone X's specs: No home button, an edge-to-edge screen and facial recognition for unlocking.

MORNING MARKETS

Disappointment over the timing of Apple's iPhone X release hampered further gains for world stock markets on Wednesday after an easing of concerns about North Korea sent indices to record highs. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.3 per cent, and the Shanghai composite rose 0.1 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was down 0.5 per cent by about 6 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 each up 0.1 per cent. New York futures were down, and the loonie was at 82.3 cents (U.S.). Oil prices ticked higher after the International Energy Agency said the global oil surplus was starting to shrink due to robust global demand and an output drop from OPEC and other producers.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

TIFF 2017: Decoding the personal, but not too personal, comedy of Louis C.K.

"For years, Louis C.K. has been the subject of online rumours that he sexually harasses female comedians. … C.K. has never directly addressed the allegations himself – until, it seems, now. Because while [C.K.'s] I Love You, Daddy is many things – an ode to forties Hollywood, an industry satire, a love letter to early Woody Allen – it also appears to be a justification. A justification for the perversions of artists, for the complicated personal lives of the creative class, for allowing the heart to want what it wants. A justification, perhaps, for anything that may or may not have happened in C.K.'s own life." – Barry Hertz

Auschwitz is a place to pay respect, not to take selfies

"For many of us of a certain age, those words – arbeit macht frei (work sets you free) – are among the most chilling we know because of the horrors they represent. It made my stomach churn to see them. But so, too, did the sight of people in our group, some putting on sad faces, taking selfies with the sign in the background. … Personally, I couldn't help feel that for many people on our tour, Auschwitz was a box they wanted to check off their 'to do' list, a visit that somehow reflected their righteousness. But for others, it unquestionably left a profound impression, something memorable and everlasting. And perhaps that's reason enough to keep Auschwitz open to the world, with all that it invites, the good and the bad." – Gary Mason

HEALTH PRIMER

How to cut ultraprocessed foods from your diet

Ultraprocessed foods are bad for your health. One way to cut them out is to plan your meals in advance, and take snacks to prevent trips to the vending machine or coffee shop. Batch cooking over the weekend will also make things easier. And if you're craving some chips, go for basic kettle chips or the veggie variety instead of Doritos or Pringles.

MOMENT IN TIME

The Muppet Show debuts

Sept. 13, 1976: Jim Henson always believed the Muppets were for kids of all ages. But even though his furry creations had already made Sesame Street a daytime-TV staple, the puppeteer couldn't find a U.S. broadcaster willing to play them in prime-time. British TV impresario Lew Grade was intrigued, and convinced Henson to shoot his series in London then sell it in syndication to TV stations around the world. A variety-show format saw Kermit the Frog getting out the acts (Pigs in Space, the Swedish chef and so on) but mostly he fended off Miss Piggy's advances and helped the celebrity guest survive the chaos. Over five seasons, The Muppet Show boasted a guest list that ranged from Alice Cooper to Rudolf Nureyev and launched a lucrative film franchise. More importantly, the show proved Henson's maxim that good, clean fun will always find an audience. – Andrew Ryan

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

