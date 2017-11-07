Morning Update: Saudis accuse Iran of ‘act of war’; Notley counters UCP with pro-pipeline tour

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Saudi Arabia is accusing Iran of an 'act of war'

The escalation of tensions between the regional rivals comes after a missile was fired from Yemen toward the Saudi capital of Riyadh (it was intercepted). Saudi Arabia and Iran are currently fighting proxy wars in Yemen and Syria. Iran has denied the accusation. The Saudis also hosted a visit from Lebanon's prime minister Saad al-Hariri, who just quit. Hariri blamed Iran and the militant group Hezbollah in his resignation speech. The series of events also dovetail with Saudi Arabia's anti-corruption crackdown that's seen a number of princes arrested.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is going on a pro-pipeline national tour

Her announcement comes as she faces fresh political pressure with new United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney promising an even harder line to quash opposition to Trans Mountain. Kinder Morgan's pipeline expansion plans have been stalled due to opposition from B.C.'s government and advocates opposed to increased tanker traffic.

Notley's stance on energy development has seen her clash with fellow NDP counterparts, including new federal leader Jagmeet Singh and B.C. Premier John Horgan. She called Singh's opposition to Trans Mountain "dead wrong" and "irrelevant" because Ottawa already approved the project.

Canada is turning to development funding in its bid to obtain a UN Security Council seat

The Canadian ambassador to the United Nations says the annual $7-trillion development-funding gap can't be closed without help from the private sector. And so Marc-André Blanchard and his Jamaican counterpart plan to lead the charge in pursuing private capital for poverty, inequality and climate change initiatives. Blanchard said the effort is "a demonstration that Canada can make things happen, like very few other countries" as it vies for a Security Council seat in 2021-22. Canada hasn't had a seat on the influential council since 2000.

A U.S. Air Force error enabled the Texas church gunman to buy weapons

Devin Kelley had been convicted via court-martial of assaulting his wife and step-son in 2012 while serving in the Air Force. He then spent a year in detention and received a bad-conduct discharge in 2014. But the Air Force didn't add the assault charge to a U.S. government database that gun dealers refer to when conducting background checks. A store that sold Kelley firearms said he passed background checks. Kelley killed 26 people, including as many as 14 children, at a small-town church near San Antonio on Sunday. He was found dead in his car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Despite four of America's worst mass shootings taking place in the past five years – including this one and the Las Vegas attack weeks apart – it's unlikely we'll see any substantial gun reforms in the U.S.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A number of prominent Canadians were named in the Paradise Papers

Among those listed in the leaked offshore financial records were Stephen Bronfman, the Liberal Party of Canada's chief fundraiser. Opposition parties pounced on this, accusing the Liberals of protecting the wealthy while going after ordinary taxpayers. Justin Trudeau said the Canada Revenue Agency will look into all cases in the Paradise Papers but didn't comment on the allegations against Bronfman. The Liberal Party played down Bronfman's connection to the party, saying he is a volunteer not involved in policy decisions. Go here to read more about the leak, which also included mentions of Jean Chrétien, Paul Martin and Brian Mulroney.

MORNING MARKETS

The global rally in stocks showed no sign of slowing on Tuesday, as upbeat investors pushed the most widely-tracked index of world stocks up for a ninth straight day and sailing past the 500 point barrier. Tokyo's Nikkei shot up 1.7 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.4 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.8 per cent. But in Europe, London's FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent by about 5:40 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX up 0.1 per cent. New York futures were mixed, and the Canadian dollar was holding at just below 78.5 cents (U.S.). Oil eased after having posted its largest gain in six weeks the previous day, while tension flared between Saudi Arabia and Iran, just as the Saudi crown prince tightened his grip on power.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

One year later: How Donald Trump ate our brains

"He's awful! He's even more awful than you thought! We caught him in his 137th lie! Pundits write these things as if they were a revelation. Every few days they write that Trump has finally gone too far this time. He went too far with the Muslim travel ban. He went too far when he fired James Comey. This time he's in real trouble! But he never is. That's why you should take the latest Russia revelations with a shovel full of salt. … for those of us stuck in Trumplandia and its hinterland, there's only one thing we can do to protect our brains from further rot. Lock the door, draw the curtains, and pull the plug. Do not watch or read the news. Treat ourselves to a nice, long break from the Trump reality show. We probably won't miss a thing. The show will still be on when we get back." – Margaret Wente

Hallway medicine: Do we really need more hospital beds?

"Before we invest in more hospital beds, shouldn't we figure out if the beds we have now are being used appropriately and cost-effectively? The answer to that question is decidedly 'No.' In Ontario alone, there are almost 4,000 'alternate level of care' (ALC) patients (7,500 Canada-wide), an Orwellian euphemism used to describe people who have been discharged but continue to live in hospitals because they have nowhere else to go, for lack of long-term-care beds and home-care spots. Surely before we start reopening dilapidated old hospitals, we should start by getting ALC patients into more appropriate care. More fundamentally, we need to ask ourselves if the people admitted to hospital need to be. Again, in many cases, the answer to that question is 'No.'" – André Picard

HEALTH PRIMER

Is gluten always to blame for digestive distress?

"There are reasons beyond celiac disease for why eating wheat and wheat products can cause digestive upset," dietician Leslie Beck writes. "You may have what's called non-celiac gluten sensitivity. People with non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS) experience a reaction to gluten that can cause symptoms similar to celiac disease and irritable bowel syndrome, including bloating, gas, abdominal pain, diarrhea and/or constipation." Or, it might have nothing to do with gluten and instead be triggered by carbohydrates.

MOMENT IN TIME

Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner marry

Nov. 7, 1951: Before Brangelina, Kimye or J-Rod, there was Avatra. The abrupt nuptials of Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner was the stuff of gossip-mag dreams: He was the ex-bobby-soxer idol leaving behind a wife and three young kids; she was the sultry film siren coming off marriages to Mickey Rooney and bandleader Artie Shaw. Just days after Sinatra's quickie Nevada divorce, he and Gardner exchanged vows at a friend's house in Philadelphia. In short order, the marriage became known for its public brawls, usually ignited by Sinatra's manic jealousy. When Ava went to Africa to film Mogambo with Clark Gable, Frank went along. The fighting took its toll and the pair separated in 1953 and officially divorced in 1957, after which Sinatra's singing career rebounded with ballads such as All the Way and Summer Wind. "It was Ava," said his long-time arranger Nelson Riddle, "who taught him how to sing a torch song." – Andrew Ryan

