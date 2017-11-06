Morning Update: Teacher shortage threatens French immersion; 26 killed in Texas church shooting

Good morning,

An Ontario school board is looking at dropping French immersion over teacher shortages

A lack of qualified teachers has Southern Ontario's Halton Catholic District School Board exploring a cut to the language stream (for subscribers). It's a controversial response to an issue that school boards across the country face at the same time as demand for French immersion is booming. Some boards have started up a lottery system for entry while others have capped enrolment. In some parts of B.C., parents line up outside schools to try and get their children into the program. Many boards receive hundreds of applications for English-language teaching positions, while French positions sometimes only garner a handful of submissions.

At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Texas church

At least 16 were injured in the latest mass shooting in the United States. A man armed with an assault rifle and wearing a ballistic vest opened fire inside First Baptist Church, which is located in a small town near San Antonio. The victims were as young as 5 years old. The suspect has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, a 26-year-old white male. He was confronted by an armed resident as he left the church, and was later found dead inside his vehicle. Kelley was discharged from the Air Force in 2014 for allegedly assaulting his wife and child.

This isn't the only recent deadly shooting at a U.S. church: In September, a gunman killed one and injured seven others at a Tennessee church. And in 2015, a white gunman killed nine people at a black church in South Carolina.

Valérie Plante defeated Denis Coderre in Montreal's mayoral race

She picked up 51 per cent of the vote to Coderre's 46 per cent to become the first woman to win the mayorship in Montreal's 375-year history. Plante, a low-profile city councillor, was considered an underdog going into the race. But she ran a solid campaign while Coderre seemed overly confident. Plante's left-leaning party, Projet Montréal, also picked up a slim majority on city council. With the loss, Coderre is now the first Montreal mayor in 57 years to fail to win a second term. He announced his decision to leave municipal politics in his concession speech last night.

Statistics Canada may start collecting more data on workplace deaths and injuries

The agency's announcement that it will explore amassing more detailed data could be a key first step in improving worker-safety policies. The news also follows a Globe and Mail report which detailed how Canada lags behind the U.S., Australia and Britain when it comes to producing publicly available national data on workplace accidents. Right now, provinces and territories are in charge of safety issues which is resulting in a haphazard approach to data collection. Incomplete workers' compensation numbers show nearly one Canadian dies every day from a workplace injury. National fatality rates aren't calculated, but The Globe found fishing and forestry have the highest rates of any industry.

Toronto FC advance to MLS semi-finals

They'll now face off against the Columbus Crew in the Eastern final later this month in a bid to compete for the Major League Soccer title. TFC lost yesterday's game against the New York Red Bulls 1-0, but won the series tiebreaker thanks to the club's 2-1 victory on the road. Toronto's first match against Columbus on Nov. 21 is set to be a tough one with TFC stars Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco suspended for a game each. (Altidore got in a confrontation with a New York player and Giovinco argued a call with a referee.) Hopes of an all-Canadian MLS final were dashed after the Vancouver Whitecaps lost to Seattle in the Western semis.

Saudi Arabia's government arrested at least 11 princes

Billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal was among those arrested. He has investments around the world, including the Toronto-based Four Seasons hotel chain (for subscribers). The crackdown was initiated by 32-year-old Mohammed bin Salman, the heir to the Saudi throne. While the arrests, which also targeted current and former government officials, are being billed as an anti-corruption crackdown, they're also seen as an attempt consolidate power.

Eric Reguly writes that the era of untouchable, free-spending Saudi royals has come to an end: "Under Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia's reforms – known as Vision 2030 – are likely to be painful and enduring, all the more so since low oil prices have already triggered spending cut-backs. Weaning the economy off oil and creating an entrepreneurial class, that is, creating private-sector jobs at the expense of public-sector jobs, will cause widespread resentment among millions of Saudis. If one segment of society – the princes in Saudi Arabia's case – are immune to the pain, the reform effort might be harder to achieve, at least in Prince Mohammed's view."

Oil jumped to its highest in over two years on Monday as Saudi Arabia's crown prince cemented his power through a crackdown on corruption, while world shares eased a notch and major currencies traded in tight ranges. Tokyo's Nikkei inched up slightly, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped marginally and the Shanghai composite rose 0.5 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were all down in the 0.2-per-cent area by about 5:25 a.m. ET. New York futures were little changed, and the Canadian dollar was just shy of 78.5 cents (U.S.).

Governor-General Payette jeopardized her political neutrality

"Julie Payette's transgression is more serious than some suppose. In a speech last week, she celebrated secularism and science over faith and superstition in tones so derisive that the Conservative Leader protested and the Prime Minister rose to her defence, which only made things worse. In presenting herself as an enlightened governor-general, did Payette inadvertently cast herself as a Liberal governor-general? If the next election produces an unstable House, can we count on her to rule impartially on who should be asked to form a government, or whether and when to accept a recommendation to prorogue or dissolve Parliament? The governor-general exists to resolve such impasses. With her remarks on science and superstition, Payette has made it harder to credibly fill that role." – John Ibbitson

In a ruling on Indigenous rights, the Supreme Court gets religion

"The Ktunaxa First Nation argued that a proposed ski resort development in the interior of B.C. violated their religious freedom. The Court rejected that argument – respectfully, but correctly. … As the court explains in this case, religious freedom means the government cannot interfere with your religious views or practices. But the court said that doesn't extend to creating a property right or other rights over the land said to be connected to those religious beliefs. Government can't get into deciding where a non-material bear lives. And that means going ahead with a development on traditional Indigenous territory comes down to adequate consultation with the affected Indigenous group, under Section 35 of the Constitution – as it should." – Globe editorial

How severe will this flu season be?

It's still too early to tell, experts say, but there are a few factors to watch for. If H3N2 is the predominant influenza strain this year, we'll be more likely to see hospitalizations. H3N2 typically hits seniors the hardest, while H1N1 affects more children and young adults. As for how effective this year's vaccine will be? The typical effectiveness rate is 50 per cent, but last year it was only 10 per cent against H3N2. If we have another H3N2 dominant year, that could spell trouble since only the H1N1 component of the vaccine has been updated.

Canada's parliament is convened

Nov. 6, 1867: After Canada's first post-Confederation federal election was held in the fall of 1867, members of the new Parliament took their seats on Nov. 6. The Globe reported that a large crowd turned out to watch Governor-General Charles Monck arrive for the event, and "the corridors were lined with troops through which His Excellency passed to the chambers." After ceremonies in the Senate, members of the House of Commons assembled to elect a Speaker. Prime Minister John A. Macdonald, with George-Étienne Cartier at his side, nominated James Cockburn, a Conservative member from the Ontario riding of Northumberland West. Cockburn got the Speaker's job, even though some members objected on the grounds that he didn't speak French. The Globe didn't like him either, saying in an editorial that "party exigencies" were always more important to Macdonald than "the fitness of the individual to the office." – Richard Blackwell

Morning Update is written by Arik Ligeti.

