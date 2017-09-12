Morning Update: Irma's wrath still felt; tech sector wary of tax changes

TOP STORIES

Irma: Ottawa's response, power outages and where it's headed

Irma has weakened, but the storm's wrath is still being felt. Here's the latest:

Canadians: The Liberal government is defending its response to Irma, with many Canadians stranded on Caribbean islands just returning home on Air Canada and WestJet flights. Some questioned why Ottawa didn't deploy military aircraft earlier.

Death toll: At least six people have died in Florida as a result of the storm, plus three in Georgia and one in South Carolina. At least 35 died in the Caribbean.

Power outages: Nearly 13 million Florida residents are without power, according to estimates. Millions of people in Cuba are also without power, and many other Caribbean islands are still reeling.

What's next: Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee are bracing for possible floods as Irma's path heads northwest.

Canadian tech leaders warn new tax rules may hinder startups, innovation agenda

Canada's tech leaders are preparing to join a chorus of others in expressing concerns about the federal government's planned small-business tax changes. Canadian tech executives say the changes could hurt innovation, with less favourable taxation leading corporations to locate or expand south of the border (for subscribers). "It's going to impact a lot more than the rich 1 per cent," said Aran Hamilton, president and co-founder of Toronto-based Vantage Analytics. "It's going to get a lot less compelling to start up a company in Canada."

The BC NDP lays out its first budget

B.C's new NDP government has unveiled its first provincial budget. Among the highlights: income-tax increases on the wealthy and a hike in corporate taxes; a $177-million boost to the public-education system; $145-million toward housing for the homeless; and cutting health-care premiums for everyone by 50 per cent starting Jan. 1. But promises of $10-a-day child care, the complete elimination of health-care premiums and a $400 annual renters subsidy were put off for a future date. One big change in the current fiscal year can be attributed to the wildfires that have raged all summer: The budget includes an extra half-billion dollars to fight the fires.

B.C. is in great economic shape right now. But there's a huge danger for the new government, writes Gary Mason: "The NDP has added hundreds of millions in guaranteed annual spending to the cost of government programs. What happens if interest rates continue to rise and the bottom falls out of the housing market, with all the attendant tax revenue it represents? The budget forecasts natural resource revenues to decline in each of the next three years. What is the plan to replace that lost money? What if the NAFTA and softwood lumber negotiations end in a huge net loss for B.C.?"

UN Security Council unanimously steps up sanctions against North Korea

The United Nations Security Council has voted to increase sanctions against North Korea, though the final resolution was weakened from its initial draft to earn the support of China and Russia. The resolution imposes a ban on North Korea's textile exports and caps crude-oil imports, which mostly come from its ally China, at their current levels. The vote comes just after Pyongyang's Sept. 3 nuclear test, the country's sixth and most powerful so far.

Ontario school board promotes literature diversity to reflect student body

An Ontario school board sent a memo encouraging schools to revise their English classes to better reflect a diverse student body – and at least one high school is taking note. Jean Augustine Secondary School is ditching classics like Romeo and Juliet and Lord of the Flies in favour of novels like Indian Horse, Unaccustomed Earth by Jhumpa Lahiri and How It Went Down by Kekla Magoon, among others. The school is located in Peel region, where minorities make up 57 per cent of the total population. But Peel isn't the only school board that's reevaluating its classes to better consider its students: In Halifax, teachers are looking at developing culturally relevant lesson plans, and Edmonton Public Schools is developing guidelines for teachers to think about when choosing books.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks climbed to record highs on Tuesday as easing tensions over North Korea and signs that Hurricane Irma caused less damage than feared in the United States boosted risk appetite. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 1.2 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng and the Shanghai composite rose less than 0.1 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was down 0.1 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET, while Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were each up 0.5 per cent. New York futures were also up, and the Canadian dollar was at 82.5 cents (U.S.). Oil prices softened as Irma's dampening effect on demand offset refinery restarts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Trump continues a U.S. tradition: bullying Latin America

"'The Donald' can't buy a break. The U.S. President has been criticized for undermining all the established conventions of the presidency, but that's not how it looks to me. In fact, he's honouring several of the central themes of American history. What else is anti-Mexican racism but part of the warp and woof of American life? What else is Sheriff Joe Arpaio but a classic case of law and order serving the cause of bigotry and racism? What else are threats to Mexico and the slander of Mexicans? Playing the race card and bullying the countries of Latin America are as American as McDonald's golden arches." – Gerald Caplan, former New Democratic Party national director

Ontario's pot-store plan is legitimate – and pathetic

"Ontario's puritanical plan to sell marijuana in sterile state-run stores would be laughable if it was not a striking reminder that a) with just nine months before legalization, there is still no comprehensive plan in place and; b) foot-dragging legislators seem to have lost sight of why cannabis needs to be legalized in the first place. So here's a refresher: Prohibition does more harm than good; when you prosecute people for possessing a commonly used substance, you make a mockery of the law, you push otherwise law-abiding citizens to the black market, saddle people with criminal records for no good reason, waste the time and resources of police and the courts, and forego tax revenue." – André Picard

HEALTH PRIMER

Five guidelines for working out with high blood pressure

If you have high blood pressure, exercising – with caution – is extremely important. Holding your breath increases blood pressure, so be careful with exercises where you put your arms above your head. Also keep in mind that any movement is better than none; try to sit less and move more. And get familiar with any medications you may be taking, since they can have an impact at the gym (your heartbeat on a cardio machine, for example).

MOMENT IN TIME

Khrushchev elected to lead Communist Party of the Soviet Union

Sept. 12, 1953: Joseph Stalin was going to be a tough act to follow. Over a quarter-century, he had remade the Soviet Union in his own image: dictatorial, paranoid and murderous. So it fell to his protegé, whom Stalin had alternately promoted and threatened with execution over the years, to dismantle the Man of Steel's legacy and "de-Stalinize" the socialist state. More than two years after Nikita Khrushchev was made first secretary of the Communist Party, he delivered what came to be known as the "Secret Speech" to a party congress. For more than four hours, he denounced Stalin's abuse of power and his crimes against innocent party members, leaving many of those in attendance in tears. Later that year, the speech also inspired dissidents in Hungary and led to an uprising in the Soviet satellite state, which Khrushchev promptly crushed. – Massimo Commanducci

