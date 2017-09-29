Morning Update: U.S. plays hardball in NAFTA talks; Netflix deal raises questions

TOP STORIES

Trump team plays hardball in NAFTA talks with Buy America demands

The Buy American demands put forth by Donald Trump's trade team are being described by one Canadian insider as the "worst proposal in any trade agreement" that's ever been presented (for subscribers). The pitch, which came at North American free-trade agreement talks in Ottawa, would hinder Canadian companies' ability to bid on U.S. government-funded infrastructure projects. And a big beneficiary of the U.S. proposal would be oil-rich Bahrain. Sources said the Persian Gulf country would have better access to bid on projects in the U.S. than Canada.

Federal government's Netflix deal lacks details on future TV productions in Canada

Ottawa's $500-million, five-year Canadian content agreement with Netflix has left many questions unanswered. For one, the announcement from Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly didn't reveal details on what Netflix's plans are. Nobody from Netflix was there to provide answers. The standards Netflix will adhere to in defining "Canadian content" are unclear. There is also no word on how much Netflix already spends on Canadian productions, calling into question how much of this financing is new money. The federal government, at least for now, isn't imposing a sales tax on Netflix – something Canadian firms had called for.

Here's Kate Taylor's take: "As an attempt to coax digital giants into playing fair, as an answer to regulated Canadian broadcasters who want a level playing field with unregulated foreign services and as commitment to Canadians that Canadian shows are going to be not only available but also discoverable, the [Netflix] deal is an abject failure."

Read about the 10 key takeaways from yesterday's cultural policy announcement here.

Biography of woman who accused Jacob Zuma of rape sparks debate in South Africa

In 2006, Jacob Zuma, then deputy president of South Africa, was acquitted on rape charges. The case, which drew massive public attention, was brought forward by a woman known as Khwezi. Her home was torched and Zuma supporters set fire to a photo of her and screamed "Burn this bitch." She ended up fleeing into exile and died in anonymity last year. But now, a new biography of Khwezi is the biggest seller of the year in South Africa. And in the process it has ignited a debate in the country about rape culture and sexual violence in a country with high rates of sexual assault and little prosecution of alleged perpetrators.

Intense debate on Catalonia independence vote fuels cry for democratic freedom

Catalonians are set to head to the polls on Sunday in an independence referendum the Spanish government has called illegal. Talk of sovereignty has been prevalent in the region of 7.5 million, which includes Barcelona, for years. The Catalan parliament has already vowed to declare sovereignty within 48 hours if the Yes side wins. Meanwhile, thousands of national police have already arrived in Catalonia. Officers have seized ballot papers and are guarding areas where polling stations might be set up in an effort to limit turnout. Support for sovereignty has been falling but new polls say a strong majority of Catalans believe they have a right to vote.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Scotiabank customers confused by 'zombie' credit cards after glitch

Deactivated credit cards are reappearing as "zombie" accounts on online statements of some Scotiabank customers (for subscribers). The error stems from Scotiabank's 2015 acquisition of MasterCard credit cards associated with Sears Canada. The bank hasn't reached out to all of the affected customers who have seen their cancelled cards appear with zero-dollar balances.

MORNING MARKETS

Global stocks are mixed on Friday, and the Canadian dollar is at about 80.5 cents (U.S.) as the third quarter ends. Tokyo's Nikkei dipped marginally, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.5 per cent, and the Shanghai composite rose 0.3 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX were up by between 0.2 and 0.5 per cent at about 4:30 a.m. ET, with the Paris CAC 40 down, though by less than 0.1 per cent. New York futures were little changed, and the loonie, having hit the 80.5-cent mark earlier, was just shy of that. Oil prices were mixed, but both Brent and U.S. crude were set to chalk up another weekly gain.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Pluralism is a path to lasting peace and prosperity

"So, what have I learned as Governor-General? One, while Canada still has much work to do in building a more inclusive society, our diversity is a strength and a comparative advantage in the world. Two, in Canada, past, present and no doubt future, we're stronger and more prosperous when we compromise and work together. And three, despite our many cultures, ethnic origins and languages spoken, we all have a great deal in common – a great deal called Canada. Let this be a country that draws on the diverse talents and abilities of all its peoples in steering a course through this complex, changing world." – David Johnston

Don't whitewash Rob Ford. Naming a stadium after him would be erasing history

"Only four years ago – as if anyone can have forgotten – Rob Ford plunged Toronto into its biggest political scandal in memory when he admitted to smoking crack cocaine. City council stripped him of many of his powers. Now his successor as mayor, John Tory, backs naming a sports stadium after him. Seldom has history had such a rapid whitewash. We name things after past leaders to honour them. Rob Ford does not remotely deserve such an honour. He brought disgrace to the city. His tragic death from cancer last year does not erase what he did." – Marcus Gee

Gary Bettman drops gloves, enters Calgary election

"Residents of Calgary will elect their mayor and city councillors in two weeks' time, and now Gary Bettman, the commissioner of the National Hockey League, has inexcusably insinuated himself into the campaign. Doing so represents an appalling lack of judgment from someone who absolutely knows better. Incumbent Mayor Naheed Nenshi – who is seeking re-election to a third term – appears to have angered hockey's chief potentate by refusing to cede to the Calgary Flames' patently unreasonable demands for a new publicly funded arena. Apparently, it's payback time." – Globe editorial

HEALTH PRIMER

Focus on fat rather than weight and size, some health experts say

A growing cadre of health experts are calling for a change in how we think about unhealthy body composition. Body mass index (BMI) is a flawed measurement because it focuses on weight and size instead of fat, they argue. BMI is calculated as a person's weight divided by their height. By this measure, for example, a person of "normal" weight but a dangerous amount of fat around the internal organs can have a BMI below the obese or overweight thresholds.

MOMENT IN TIME

Artist Roy Lichtenstein dies

Sept. 29, 1997: Twenty years ago on this date, artist Roy Lichtenstein died in a Manhattan hospital at 73. A pioneering figure in the pop art movement of the 1960s, Lichtenstein was best-known for his works inspired by – and parodying – the look of the classic comic-book panel. Featuring bold primary colours, strong lines and an exaggerated use of the comics' Ben-Day dots, such creations as Whaam! and Oh, Jeff … I Love You, Too … But … quickly established him as one of the best-known of the pop artists. But he had critics, some of whom dismissed his work as banal (Life magazine once asked: Is He the Worst Artist in the U.S.?), while others faulted him for not giving proper credit to the artists whose comics he adapted. His work has always been popular with collectors, though; his tongue-in-cheek 1962 painting Masterpiece sold this year for $165-million (U.S.). – Christopher Harris

