Morning Update: Ontario to sell cannabis at government-run stores, online; massive earthquake hits Mexico, killing several, sparking tsunami warning

Ontario to sell cannabis at government-run stores, online



Ontario is planning to open dozens of government-run stores across the province to sell cannabis and will allow for the drug's online sale after the federal government legalizes its recreational use. The Globe and Mail has learned through industry and government sources that Ontario's Liberal government will allow the sale of marijuana at 40 storefronts across the province that will be run by a government-owned entity that will also control online sales, however more retail locations will be added over time. The areas where the stores will be located haven't been determined yet, but will be finalized after municipalities are consulted. Ontario will be the first province to outline how it plans to tackle the contentious issue of distribution.



Massive earthquake hits Mexico, killing several, sparking tsunami warning

A massive 8.1-magnitude earthquake hit off Mexico's southern coast, toppling houses in Chiapas state, causing at least five deaths and causing tsunami waves, officials said Friday.

The quake was so strong that it caused buildings to sway violently in Mexico's capital more than 1,000 kilometres (650 miles) away. Residents fled buildings, many in their pyjamas, and gathered in frightened groups in the street. Some neighbourhoods remained in darkness after electricity was knocked out.



Devastation strikes Caribbean as Hurricane Irma heads toward Florida



One of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded hit the Caribbean on Thursday, turning beach paradises into emergency zones. More than 60 per cent of households in Puerto Rico were left without power. Officials say 95 per cent of Saint Martin was destroyed. As the hurricane wreaked havoc, government officials in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina pleaded for people to evacuate vulnerable areas.



Trudeau expresses concern over violence in Myanmar



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expressing concern about the violence against the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, but would not say whether Canada will revoke Aung San Suu Kyi's honorary Canadian citizenship amidst growing international criticism against the de facto leader. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate is facing international criticism over her failure to condemn the violence that has forced 164,000 Rohingya to flee from the state of Rakhine to Bangladesh over the past two weeks.



As Campbell Clark writes, now is the time for Canada to speak up and be clear about Myanmar's human-rights violations.



TransCanada seeks halt to federal review of Energy East pipeline



TransCanada Corp. is seeking to stop a federal review of its $15.7-billion Energy East pipeline, raising the possibility the project could get scrapped. The company asked the National Energy Board for a 30-day suspension so it can study possible impacts of the regulator's move to examine whether the project and a related pipeline fit with Canada's commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs). The move to suspend the regulatory review could signal the death knell for a project that has drawn sharp criticism from environmentalists and some municipalities along the cross-Canada route.



Canadians also affected by security breach at major credit bureau Equifax



A security breach at credit-monitoring company Equifax Inc. that could affect up to 143 million people in the United States has also exposed "limited personal information" for an undisclosed number of Canadians. Information obtained included consumers' names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some cases, driver's licence numbers. The company did not indicate how many Canadians could be affected or in what way, other than to say it involved limited information of Canadian and British residents.



Sir Ken Robinson on how schools are stifling students' creativity



While many Canadian educators struggle to find the solution to students' declining math scores, there's one expert who says we may be looking at the problem the wrong way. Sir Ken Robinson – education guru, author and adviser – says relentless testing and the push for standardized scores are destroying students' imagination and talent. He sat down for an interview with The Globe and Mail in which he explained what he thinks the solution should be.



MORNING MARKETS



Global markets were mixed on Friday and the U.S. dollar remained mired near its lowest levels since early 2015 as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's suggestion that it may begin tapering its massive stimulus program this autumn continued to underpin the euro. Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.6 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.5 per cent and the Shanghai composite dipped marginally. In Europe, London's FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.3 per cent by about 5:25 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX up 0.1 per cent. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was trading at 82.53 cents (U.S.).

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT



B.C. to parents: Please lock up your kids



"Unfortunately, Canadians and their governments are increasingly adopting an extreme and absurdly narrow view of child welfare. It imagines that every moment unwatched by adults is a moment of looming danger, and that such moments must be eliminated. This mindset has taken over gradually, progressing step by small step, always professing the best of intentions." – Globe Editorial



Interest rates are rising. Here's why your savings account isn't growing



"If you've parked some cash in a bank account or in GICs, you might be under the impression that the Bank of Canada's two consecutive rate hikes over the past few months are good news: Savings rates are sure to rise, vindicating your responsible ways with money. You are wrong." – David Berman (for subscribers)



Trump's politics of wrath leaves GOP in shambles



"In the presidential primaries Mr. Trump took down party establishment candidates one by one. In office, instead of working with Republicans to pass legislation, he seems intent on continuing the war. It's like he wants to kill off the old Republican Party and replace it with his own brand – maybe calling it the Nationalist Party or, to play off Mr. Barbour's quip, the Middle Finger Party." – Lawrence Martin



HEALTH PRIMER



Is my fading memory a sign of Alzheimer's disease?



Memory lapses are common, especially as we grow older. But it's important to recognize the difference between normal age-related forgetfulness and the onset of a mind-robbing disease, writes health adviser Paul Taylor.



MOMENT IN TIME



Mark McGwire surpasses Roger Maris



Sept. 8, 1998



Home runs may be the most exciting play in baseball, so it's no wonder fans were enthralled that season to see if either Mark McGwire or Sammy Sosa would first chase down the 37-year-old major-league single-season record of 61, set by Roger Maris. A day after McGwire tied Maris's record (which had eclipsed the sacred mark of Babe Ruth), the St. Louis Cardinals slugger and his Rawlings Big Stick bat hit No. 62. The record-setter, off Chicago Cubs pitcher Steve Trachsel, was in McGwire's first at-bat in the fourth inning, and sailed 341 feet to the left. McGwire would finish the season with 70 homers, a record surpassed by Barry Bonds a few years later, and was eventually discredited for using banned substances (as was Bonds). But on that fine night in St. Louis there were fireworks and ticker tape and cheers that lasted 11 minutes. – Philip King



