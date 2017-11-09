Morning Update: Trump and Putin are meeting again; Plummer replacing Spacey in movie out next month

Good morning,

Trump and Putin are set to meet this week

Their sit down comes as Special Counsel Robert Mueller ramps up his probe into possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia to influence last year's U.S. election. The pair will be in Vietnam for the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit.

Trump's top demand to Russia is for it to put pressure on North Korea over its nuclear program. Russia shares a border with the isolated nation and could help limit its ability to trade.Trump's tough talk on North Korea has been front and centre on his 12-day Asia trip.

"Do not underestimate us. And do not try us," the U.S. President told South Korea's National Assembly.

During his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today, Trump said he believes a solution can be found on the North Korean nuclear issue. And while Trump has criticized Beijing for unfair trade practices, no concrete details were revealed to address that disparity. Instead, more than $250-billion in deals between U.S. and Chinese firms were announced.

Ottawa is facing increasing pressure to launch a Ukraine peacekeeping mission

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the Trudeau government should spearhead a UN mission to address conflict in eastern Ukraine. It's a measure that the Ukrainian-Canadian lobby has been calling for as Ukrainian troops continue to battle Russian-backed fighters. More than 10,000 people have died since fighting began in 2014.

At a news conference today, Scheer will contend that a UN mission "would allow Ukraine to restore control over its eastern border with Russia, ensuring the Russian military stays within its own country, and out of Ukraine." The United Nations Security Council, which includes Russia, would need to approve any mission.

The last Islamic State stronghold in Syria appears to have been captured

The Syrian army and its allies, including Hezbollah, say they took control of Albu Kamal, near the Iraq border. A little more than three years after Islamic State declared its caliphate, the terror group has lost control of its major strongholds. Despite its loss of territory, Islamic State still has a presence in Libya and elsewhere. And it has continued to inspire militants to carry out attacks around the world.

Christopher Plummer is replacing Kevin Spacey in a film due out next month

Director Ridley Scott is reshooting Spacey's scenes in All the Money in the World, which is due out Dec. 22. The film was set to have its world premiere next week but the screening was pulled after sexual harassment allegations against Spacey emerged. The crime flick is based on the 1973 kidnapping of John Paul Getty III and his mother's attempts to get the teen's billionaire grandfather J. Paul Getty to pay the ransom. Plummer, who is Canadian, was reportedly Scott's first choice for the role of the grandfather that ended up going to Spacey because of pressure to cast a bigger name. Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams also star in the movie.

Toronto-area new housing starts dropped 42 per cent in October

There were 4,204 new housing units launched in October of 2016, while this year the figure fell to 2,438. Some economists are pinning the drop on a cooling market and the new housing policies put in place by the Ontario government (the province as a whole saw a 29 per cent drop in new starts). But housing starts are known to have large fluctuations because they're impacted by the launches of major developments. "Underlying demand is still strong," Bank of Montreal economist Robert Kavcic said.

Another impressive record for world stocks was hanging in the balance on Thursday, as a late blow-out in Japan and a subdued start in Europe threatened to spoil the longest winning streak for MSCI's global index since 2003. Tokyo's Nikkei lost 0.2 per cent, though Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.8 per cent, and the Shanghai composite rose 0.4 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were all down in the 0.1-per-cent range by about 5:45 a.m. ET. New York futures were also down, and the Canadian dollar was just above the 78.5-cent (U.S.) mark. Oil prices steadied just below two-year highs, supported by supply cuts by OPEC and other major exporters including Russia.

Diagnosing Trump: Did America elect a madman?

"When Trump spreads patent untruths – about President Obama's birthplace, or the idea that Arabs in New Jersey celebrated 9/11 – and then accuses the press of making up stories that are unfavourable to him, when he lies with complete disregard for even the idea of empirical truth, it shreds the whole fabric that is supposed to bind the electorate. His disregard for truth validates the conspiracies that unite the hard right, from Pizzagate to 'false flag' operations in Las Vegas to crimes committed by illegal immigrants. It's not that the cloth is fraying, but rather that it is being purposely unwoven, from the top. The idea that one mentally unwell person is running the most powerful country in the world is bad enough; the idea that he's making the country ill is far worse." – Elizabeth Renzetti (for subscribers)

Ms. Payette and Mr. Scheer: Science and religion can – and should – co-exist

"In a speech attacking anti-scientific sentiments in society, [Governor-General Julie] Payette riffed on astrology and climate change skeptics and, in the interest of complete self-immolation, tackled religious belief … [Tory Leader Andrew] Scheer is effectively equating respect for people with respect for opinions. That's more than a little ironic coming from a conservative: Remember when the left was rightly ridiculed for promoting exactly this sentiment – "viewpoint discrimination" – which means we must accept all opinions as equal? … Rather than engaging in turf wars, as Payette and Scheer seem destined to do, perhaps we should consider how science and religion can co-exist and, indeed, complement each other. Science, after all, teaches us about the nature of life, about what we are and how we came to be, while religion teaches us about the nature of living, about who we are and how we ought to behave. And we need both. In their rightful places." – Peter McKnight, former science and religion fellow at the University of Cambridge

Sick of running? Pole walking can be an adventurous alternative

Before you snicker, know this: pole walking burns up to 46 per cent more calories than regular walking. It also reduces stress on your joints and can help improve posture. Those with poor balance or osteoporosis will find that pole walking is a great way to stay in shape. If you're recovering from an injury or just looking for a social activity, it might be worth a try.

MOMENT IN TIME

A false alarm that nearly led to nuclear war

Nov. 9, 1979: The U.S. national security adviser awoke at 3 a.m. to a phone call – the Soviets had launched a nuclear attack, he was told. The alarm sent 10 Canadian and U.S. jets to the skies and alerted North American Aerospace Defence Command forces. Before making a call to U.S. president Jimmy Carter, the adviser decided to wait for confirmation from other NORAD stations that hundreds of nuclear missiles – and certain annihilation – were on their way. He got the answer one minute later: false alarm. The United States initially said a training tape simulating an attack was mistakenly loaded into a computer. But documents declassified in 2012 showed investigators could not determine exactly how it happened. The near-disaster angered Moscow and other world leaders, and highlighted the mistrust and danger that marked the Cold War. – Eric Atkins

