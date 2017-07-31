Morning Update: Provinces can't recoup full OxyContin costs; BlackBerry's Ottawa reign ends; more trouble looms for Trump

TOP STORIES



Provinces to be kept from recouping full medical costs of OxyContin crisis



A proposed legal settlement involving the drug company whose pill triggered Canada's deadly opioid epidemic shuts the door on the provinces taking action to recoup the costs of treating people dependent on painkillers. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has agreed to pay $20-million, including $2-million to provincial health insurers, to settle a long-standing class-action suit. An Ontario court judge approved the proposed settlement two weeks ago. Courts in three other provinces must also approve the settlement before it becomes final. All provinces consented to their share of the proceeds, precluding them from taking action to recover additional costs, legal experts say.



Ottawa opens door to Samsung smartphones, marking end to BlackBerry's reign



Samsung will be the first vendor of an Android-based smartphone approved for federal employees, winding down BlackBerry's long-held dominance in providing secure devices in the nation's capital. It wasn't national pride that made BlackBerry ubiquitous in Ottawa. The Waterloo, Ont.-based company was always far ahead of competitors in devices and software hardened against security breaches. But now, Samsung finally has devices that match the standard set by BlackBerry. (for subscribers)



As setbacks pile up, Trump's tax plans could also be in jeopardy



Aligned against Mr. Trump in the health-care episode were more than his Democratic rivals, who provided a formidable united front. Also against him were moderate Republicans, devoutly conservative Republicans and an array of other forces, including powerful hospital and health-insurance trade groups. In the next battle, tax overhaul, the same phalanx of opponents will line up against Mr. Trump, energized by their triumph on health care. They will be joined by other lobby, trade and think-tank groups, all experienced veterans of the Washington power game.



Access to 'ethical' food is unequal: study



The benefits of buying "ethical" food at farmers' markets and organic grocers often comes at the expense of equal access, a new report says. While eating local or organic food is often touted as superior from a health, environmental and oftentimes ethical perspective, such foods are often available only to the wealthy, with limited access for those living on lower incomes. The report finds a number of barriers that exist to prevent lower-income individuals from accessing these foods – reasons that often expand beyond higher prices.



Canadian dollar's rapid gain spells trouble for exporters



Like any farmer, Jeff Nielsen keeps an eye on the weather. He's also watching the Canadian dollar, up by 10 per cent against the U.S. currency since May and threatening to erode hard-won export markets Western growers and other exporters rely on. The loonie's rise gained traction after the Bank of Canada's decision in July to raise lending rates for the first time in seven years at a time the U.S. Federal Reserve Board paused its rate hikes. "On the export side, there's definitely going to be a hurt," said Mr. Nielsen, the president of the Grain Growers of Canada, who grows wheat, barley and canola on 1,400 acres near Olds, Alta. (for subscribers)



Lower fuel costs, more passengers to give airlines an earnings lift



Low oil prices and healthy passenger growth are expected to boost second-quarter earnings for Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd., with both companies set to release their quarterly financial statements on Tuesday. Over the past several weeks, analysts have been revising their earnings estimates for the airlines upward. Beyond oil prices and passenger numbers, both companies are also expected to benefit from a strengthening Canadian dollar, although this won't likely show up until third-quarter results. (for subscribers)



Stocks advance in Asia, Europe



Shares were mostly higher in Europe and Asia on Monday as investors awaited a fresh flurry of corporate earnings reports. Chinese markets shrugged off weaker manufacturing data, while Japan's Nikkei index sagged as the yen surged against the dollar. Germany's DAX gained 0.1 per cent to 12,179.72 and the CAC 40 of France added 0.1 per cent to 5,137.39. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.5 per cent to 7,403.30. Japan's Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.2 per cent to 19,925.18. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.3 per cent to 27,323.99 and the Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.6 per cent to 3,273.03. Wall Street futures were higher. Oil prices were mostly flat. The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.21 cents (U.S.).



A sea change in the war on smoking



"Nicotine is highly addictive. It's what keeps smokers smoking. But, compared to the other 7,000 or so chemicals in tobacco smoke, nicotine is relatively benign. It's the products of combustion such as tar and carbon monoxide that cause cancer, lung disease and cardiovascular disease. If you want people to stop dying – and let's not forget there are 480,000 tobacco-related deaths in the U.S. and 40,000 more in Canada annually – then you need to limit their exposure to the smoke they inhale." – André Picard



How to clean up the White House: Four simple rules



"The coda to last week's epic-scale White House dysfunction was the appointment of a battle-tested former U.S. marine brigadier-general to clean up the mess, and imbue the Trump administration with the kind of order and discipline that has been absent since the moment it took office. The question on everyone's mind: Will it work?" – Peter Donolo



Will electric cars save us? Not while coal is their main energy source



"The ultimate goal of the electric car is to reduce harmful emissions; otherwise, electric cars are a waste – they cost more and may create a graveyard of dirty batteries hard to dispose of. Yet, aside from the battery issues, the reduction of harmful emissions from the adoption of the electric car may be decades away. … To understand why, ask yourself how the electricity needed to power these electric cars will be produced." - Luc Vallée (for subscribers)



Dictatorship in Venezuela will soon be reality



"As the promise of a socialist revolution leading to a redistribution of wealth among Venezuelans fades, and the reality of a dying nation gradually emerges, Mr. Maduro's government has increased the use of force to retain his power. This is often the last resort for populist leaders once voters' emotions change and their perception of reality can no longer be distorted. After all, the use of force is the natural tool of those whose very premises are threatened by reason and reality." - Jose Mauricio Gaona



Pearce's improbably feat gives Jays fans a break from despair



"Steve Pearce is never going to be mistaken for a raconteur. Most baseball players do not like being interviewed. Pearce has developed an ingenious coping mechanism to deal with the problem – he is as boring as possible, and you never feel the urge to bother him again. This intense averageness is part of what makes Pearce so likeable. He's the sort of guy who doesn't button and unbutton his dress shirt. Instead, he pulls it over his head both times." – Cathal Kelly



Endurance sports could impose a toll on your heart



Does spending years running marathons or cycling for long distances potentially strain someone's heart? Two major new studies of athletes and their coronary arteries suggest the answer may be a qualified yes. Both studies find endurance athletes, especially men, who spend years training and competing show a surprisingly high incidence of plaques in their arteries, which can be a hallmark of cardiovascular disease.



Railway picnic attacked by rowdies



July 31, 1867: The annual summer picnic for employees of the Grand Trunk Railway turned into a disaster in 1867. The event, held in Saint-Hyacinthe, just east of Montreal, was intended for the company's "respectable mechanics and labourers," The Globe reported on July 31. But it was crashed by rowdies who "commenced hustling the wives, daughters and sweethearts who accompanied the employees." The interlopers also tipped over the tubs of drinking water. Order was restored, but later, back at the train station, a full-scale riot erupted with "most fearful scenes of lawlessness," involving stones, bricks and clubs. Most of the windows of the train cars were smashed. Volunteer militia were called out and shots were fired into the train, wounding a woman in the shoulder. The first reports indicated she died, but they were later corrected to say she recovered. – Richard Blackwell



