Morning Update: Hurricane Irma hammers Florida as Canadians struggle to escape devastated Caribbean

Hurricane Irma pounds Florida, floods streets and leaves millions without power
A weakening but still potent Hurricane Irma lashed Florida's Gulf Coast on Sunday with tree-bending winds, pounding rain and surging surf, leaving millions of homes and businesses without power while flooding streets and swaying skyscrapers across the state in Miami. In storm-battered towns up and down Florida's western shores, residents huddled with relatives, neighbours and pets to ride out a hurricane that had ranked as one of the Atlantic's most powerful in a century.
Canadians struggle to return home from Caribbean after Hurricane Irma
While Floridians began facing Irma's mighty fury on Sunday, Canadians who survived the hurricane's charge through the Caribbean islands desperately struggled for days in its chaotic aftermath. For Winny Liang, Janet Han and Ania Danilina, what was supposed to be their annual St. Maarten getaway turned into nerve-wracking days where they witnessed looting, had to barter for water and attempted to find a flight out.
Waves, storm surge flood Havana in wake of Hurricane Irma
Powerful waves and storm surge from Hurricane Irma topped Havana's iconic Malecon seawall and left thousands of homes, businesses and hotels swamped Sunday. Authorities warned that the floodwaters could linger for more than a day, and there was as-yet uncalculated damage to sugarcane and banana fields in central Cuba and to northern cays studded with all-inclusive resorts, potentially dealing a major blow to the country's key tourism industry.
Tourism industry threatened in Florida, Caribbean islands in wake of Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma's path of destruction up Florida's Gulf Coast threatens to disrupt a thriving state tourism industry worth more than $100-billion (U.S.) annually just months ahead of the busy winter travel season. Some of the state's biggest attractions have announced temporary closures, including Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Universal Studios, Legoland and Sea World. About 20 cruise lines have Miami as a home port or a port of call, and many have had to move ships out of the area and revise schedules.
China used research mission to test trade route through Canada's Northwest Passage
China's official government news agency says Beijing used a scientific icebreaker voyage through Canada's Northwest Passage to test the viability of sailing Chinese cargo ships through the environmentally fragile route. Xinhua News Agency lauded the Sept. 6 completion of the first-ever Chinese voyage through the Arctic waterway, saying the Snow Dragon icebreaker "accumulated a wealth of experience for Chinese ships going through the Northwest Passage in the future."
Most Canadians don't buy Trudeau's legal-marijuana pitch, poll finds
Fewer than one in 10 Canadians are buying the federal government's argument that legalizing marijuana will lead to lower consumption levels among young Canadians, a new poll has found. In addition, a majority of Canadians doubt the new system to legally distribute marijuana to adults across Canada will be fully operational by July 1, 2018, which is the Liberal government's deadline. The results of The Globe and Mail/Nanos survey highlight the challenges facing the Liberal government in convincing the public on the soundness of its policy.
Boeing's complaint against Bombardier an 'assault' on Quebec's economy, minister says
Boeing Co.'s trade complaint against Bombardier Inc. and its C Series airliner is a "frontal assault" on Quebec's economy, a senior minister in the Couillard government said. Dominique Anglade, Quebec's Minister of Economy, Science and Innovation, acknowledged Quebec is home to a number of aerospace companies, many of which do business with Chicago-based Boeing. But she said her government stands with Bombardier because it is the anchor of the sector. Quebec invested $1-billion (U.S.) for a 49.5-per-cent stake in the C Series program in 2016. (for subscribers)
Tina Brown returns fire on the 'war on women' in the U.S.
If you're looking for kid-glove treatment or diplomacy about the state of women's rights south of the border, Tina Brown is not likely to supply it. The way she sees it, there are open hostilities, and the offensive is being led from the highest office in the land. Ms. Brown, the former editor of The New Yorker and Vanity Fair and founder of The Daily Beast, has been convening feminist summits called Women in the World since 2008. On Monday, a satellite event will be held in Toronto, to coincide with TIFF (The Globe and Mail is the media partner). It's clear that the driving force behind this year's summit is the man Ms. Brown regards as sexist-in-chief: U.S. President Donald Trump.
Regimes increasingly shutting down Internet to control protests
After 50 years of repressive rule by the same family, the people of Togo rebelled. More than 100,000 protesters filled the streets of the small West African nation this month. The regime responded with a strong-arm tactic that has become increasingly popular among the world's autocracies: It shut down the Internet, making it almost impossible for its opponents to use social media to organize. Since the beginning of last year, African governments have shut down the Internet at least 18 times.
TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL 2017
Christopher Nolan goes big with Dunkirk screening at Ontario Place Cinesphere
Is it strange that one of the most exciting films to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival so far is one that was released two months ago? That was the question I had to mull while sitting inside Ontario Place's once-abandoned Cinesphere, as Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk flooded its six-storey Imax screen on Sunday afternoon. Although the first weekend of TIFF has already delivered a bounty of adventurous, bold and even dangerous cinema, it was a theatrical leftover, so to speak, that stole the show.
Director Susanna White on the 'anti-western' Woman Walks Ahead
The intimate historical drama Woman Walks Ahead is set in the Dakota territories and depicts the connection between two disenfranchised people: Catherine Weldon, a little-known 19th-century portrait artist and Indigenous rights advocate, and Sioux chieftain Sitting Bull in the days leading up to his murder and the massacre at Wounded Knee. On the eve of the world premiere, The Globe and Mail sat down with the English director Susanna White to find out what it means to make an anti-western, taking a step forward in representation on screen and giving female and Indigenous voices centre stage.
Festival Street is looking up
"Writing about Festival Street – TIFF's pedestrian-only stretch of King West between University and Blue Jays Way – in 2015, in these very pages, I was uncharitable. Looking back, I called it a "public relations ghost town" defined by "five-foot posters advertising various films playing at TIFF 2015 (and posters advertising TIFF 2015 itself), and guys riding around willy-nilly on cruiser bikes bumming cigarettes." Maybe Festival Street has changed. Maybe I've changed. But all I know for sure, reader, is that I sort of like Festival Street." - John Semley
MORNING MARKETS
Global markets are on the rise, and the U.S. dollar is rebounding, as Hurricane Irma weakens over Florida and on relief that North Korea did not conduct a further missile test on the weekend when it celebrated its founding anniversary. Tokyo's Nikkei gained 1.4 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.3 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.6 and 1.1 per cent by about 4:15 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up. The loonie stood at about 82.5 cents (U.S.). Oil prices edged lower on concerns that Irma's pounding of heavily populated areas of Florida could dent oil demand in the world's top oil consuming nation.
WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT
Ottawa should acknowledge doctors made a tax deal
"Many MDs feel the taxman is kicking them in the teeth. And many others, including Ottawa, think they shouldn't get special tax breaks. There's a yawning gap over what's fair. And both have a point. If we were writing tax rules from a blank slate, Ottawa would clearly be right. There's no reason a doctor should be able to sprinkle income to family members when others can't. But doctors are right to feel that this was part of their deal." – Campbell Clark (for subscribers)
Canadian mayors risk becoming pawns in Amazon's NAFTA power play
"If Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal or Ottawa want a legitimate shot at the prize, they may feel compelled to endorse the key demands of the U.S. tech sector in a NAFTA 2.0. This could also put the mayors in an awkward spot. Amazon's best interests are not necessarily the same as those of other Canadians, including some members of the domestic tech industry, traditional bricks-and-mortar retailers and advocates of stricter online privacy rules. E-commerce is one of the least-discussed, but vitally important pieces of the NAFTA negotiations." – Barrie McKenna (for subscribers)
With Federer and other big names cutting back, change threatens the tennis status quo
"On its surface, the year had no themes. Many of the bold-face names were AWOL for much of it. No truly new newcomers stepped in to the vacant space they'd left behind. Aside from Federer at Wimbledon, nothing that happened over the past eight months will be celebrated – or remembered – in five years time. It all felt like a pause. But perhaps it was more a portent of what's to come. Federer defined the year. He's done that often before, but not this way. His breakthrough was in choosing to approach the tennis season as an excuse to play very little tennis." – Cathal Kelly
Does the United States actually have a NAFTA strategy?
"Perhaps it's too early to discern, after just two negotiating sessions among the NAFTA partners, whether the United States has a game plan for reaching agreement, or whether they are just going through the motions with a view to pulling the plug on the hopeless task of a lopsided 'America First' deal. Either way, the clear tactical objective is to play emotionally to the electoral base that supports U.S. President Donald Trump rather than to embrace professionally the opportunity of improving an already beneficial North American free-trade agreement." – Andrei Sulzenko (for subscribers)
A Lac-Mégantic trial, but where's the inquiry?
"The accountability and audit processes that have followed the train derailment underscore that our public institutions also shape the manner in which we hold people to account. The absence of an inquiry into the incentives, actions and governance of the industry underscores how our public institutions can expose some and shield others in the aftermath of a disaster. To instill confidence in the industry and the regulator, the government should have called an inquiry." – Kevin Quigley
HEALTH PRIMER
Leslie Beck: Slow and steady wins the weight-loss race
After a season of burgers, ice cream and summer cocktails, you might be weighing in a little heavier than you did 10 weeks ago. If you're determined to take those extra pounds off for good, you're more likely to succeed if, early on, you lose a similar amount of weight each week.
MOMENT IN TIME
The Globe calls for quick annexation of the Red River Colony
Sept. 11, 1867: In what now seems like a naive proposal, The Globe suggested that Canada should quickly add to its territory, just a few weeks after Confederation. The Red River Colony – and indeed all of Rupert's Land – could become part of the new country through an order in council and approval of Queen Victoria, the newspaper said. The Hudson's Bay Company, which controlled the land, "needs not to be consulted at all," The Globe insisted. If HBC didn't like this "simple and effective arrangement," they could go to court. It would be a disgrace if the long-suffering people of Red River did not get a chance to experience the benefits of being a part of Canada, the paper added. In reality, it would take three years, the purchase of HBC's rights, a Métis rebellion and the declaration of a provisional government under Louis Riel before Manitoba joined the union in 1870. Richard Blackwell
