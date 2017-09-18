Morning update: White House sows climate confusion; RCMP shelves organized-crime cases

TOP STORIES

China strengthens climate pledge as White House creates confusion

China pledged to accelerate its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as part of the Paris climate accord during a weekend meeting in Montreal as the Trump administration sowed confusion over its pledge to withdraw from the agreement. Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna and the European Union's energy and environment commissioner, Miguel Arias Canete, co-hosted the meeting.

It was reported Saturday that a U.S. official in Montreal had indicated the United States could remain in the Paris deal, but the White House issued a statement reiterating its intention to withdraw unless it could "re-enter on terms that are more favourable to our country." However, ministers in Montreal agreed that the Paris deal is "irreversible and non-negotiable," Ms. McKenna said at a concluding news conference on Saturday.

RCMP shelved hundreds of organized-crime cases after terror attacks

The RCMP sidelined more than 300 investigations, mostly into organized crime, as it redirected more than $100-million to its national-security squads after two Canadian soldiers were killed by Islamic State sympathizers. The figures come from government records obtained by The Globe and Mail under Access to Information laws and speak to how big of a bite the force's counterterrorism contingent has been taking out of its traditional law-enforcement work. These RCMP redeployments started in October, 2014 – the month that a terrorist gunman shot dead a Canadian Forces soldier, before being killed while storming Parliament.

Boeing promises $18-billion in benefits if Super Hornet contract goes ahead

Boeing Co. is upping the pressure on the federal government to finalize the purchase of Super Hornets, promising that the manufacturers of the fighter jet will spend $18-billion in Canada's aerospace industry over the next 10 years if the contract is awarded. The promised benefits are the latest salvo in the five-month-long dispute that is pitting U.S.-based Boeing against Bombardier Inc. and the federal government (for subscribers).

Conservatives launch ad campaign against small business tax changes

The Conservative Party is launching a national advertising campaign this week to oppose the Liberals' small-business tax plans, an issue set to dominate the agenda as Parliament returns Monday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Finance Minister, Bill Morneau, will face opposition questions for the first time since the government announced the controversial package of proposed changes in July. The Conservatives have decided that the tax changes will be the Official Opposition's primary focus heading into the fall sitting.

Unifor workers go on strike against General Motors at Ingersoll, Ont., assembly plant

Members of Unifor have gone on strike against General Motors Co. at the company's assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont., a move that cuts off the main supply of the auto maker's hot-selling Chevrolet Equinox vehicles. Negotiators for the auto maker and Unifor, the union that represents about 2,800 workers at Cami Automotive, were unable to reach a deal on a new contract before a 10:59 p.m. EDT Sunday deadline. The union was seeking a formal commitment from GM that Equinox production would remain at Cami and that it would be anointed lead plant for the vehicle.

Toronto real estate broker gunned down in targeted attack

A gunman strode through a downtown Toronto steakhouse Saturday looking for one man in particular, then opened fire among the tables of diners at Michael's on Simcoe. Simon Giannini, a 54-year-old real estate broker with Royal LePage, was shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead in hospital. Toronto Police are now looking for a suspect in what they say is a targeted shooting. The shooter entered Michael's, an upscale steakhouse in the downtown Entertainment District, just before 9 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing at least four shots fired in the restaurant before the gunman fled on foot and got into a white SUV.

MORNING MARKETS

Global stocks hit a record high on Monday and the U.S. dollar reached an eight-week peak against the yen on expectations that the Federal Reserve will this week announce trimming of its balance sheet, part of a reversal of cheap money worldwide. Tokyo's Nikkei was closed, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.3 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.3 per cent. In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 0.6 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET. New York futures were also up, and the Canadian dollar was at about 82 cents (U.S.). U.S. crude oil prices rose above $50 per barrel and were near last week's multi-month highs as the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production fell.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

Quebec is key for the NDP – the province just doesn't care

"NDP leadership candidate Guy Caron spent last week travelling through Calgary, Edmonton, Regina and Toronto to tell New Democrats that he can win in Quebec. There's not much point taking the message directly to Quebec: There are hardly any NDP members there to hear it. This is a sign of the biggest problem facing the next leader of the NDP. The party has fallen off the radar in Quebec. There's a leadership race, and Quebeckers don't care." – Campbell Clark (for subscribers)

The apprentice-in-chief climbs the learning curve

"We've learned by now to never underestimate how little Donald Trump knows. After he launched his improbable bid to become U.S. president in mid-2015, most of us just assumed that some of his more ignorant statements were the hyperbolic rantings of a populist showman. They were so patently baseless and sensationalist that no reasonable person could believe that Mr. Trump, a reality TV star, wasn't just faking it all to boost his ratings. It soon became clear, however, that Mr. Trump was perhaps the most uninformed candidate to ever get within striking distance of a major U.S. party nomination." – Konrad Yakabuski

Calgary Flames' arena tantrum masks an inconvenient truth: The economic payoff isn't there

"So the Calgary Flames are done talking to the city about building a new arena for the NHL team. 'It's not going to work,' Flames president Ken King huffed last week, hinting that the team's future in Calgary might be in doubt. Oh, please. Mr. King's little tantrum is all part of the ritual dance that goes on across North America whenever a professional sports team wants gobs of government cash to build a new venue it would rather not pay for itself." – Barrie McKenna (for subscribers)

Qatar feeling serious pain from Saudi blockade

"Qatar has the highest per-capita income on the planet. Its monarchy government is flush with cash and its global investment portfolio is studded with trophy assets, including London's Canary Wharf and the Paris Saint-Germain soccer team, which just bought Brazilian superstar Neymar for an astounding €222-million ($323-million). Surely this tiny country could shake off the Saudi-led blockade as easily as Neymar shakes off defenders. Maybe not." – Eric Reguly (for subscribers)

In Alvarez-Golovkin battle, boxing fans get their fix

"Like every other big fight going back many years, this was the card that would redeem the sport and give it back its glamour. Invariably, those sorts of events are spectacular busts. It may have something to do with the hype – who wants to lose a fight they know everyone's watching? But Alvarez and Golovkin are cut differently. They've both been at this since early childhood. Fear – of injury, of embarrassment – has been trained out of them." – Cathal Kelly

HEALTH PRIMER

Why distributing protein over three meals may keep muscles strong as we age

It's not news that protein is important for muscle mass. What is news, though, is that how you distribute your protein intake over the day may impact your ability to maintain muscle strength as you age. According to researchers from McGill University in Montreal, older adults who spread their protein evenly over three meals had greater muscle strength than their peers who skewed their protein intake to later in the day.

Nova Scotia anti-Confederates win huge election victories

Sept. 18, 1867: Voting in the first post-Confederation federal election was spread out over several weeks in most of the country, but in Nova Scotia it took place on Sept. 18, with a provincial election also held that day. Anti-Confederation forces led by former premier Joseph Howe won landslide victories, taking almost all the seats both federally and in the provincial legislature. The only pro-Confederate to win a federal seat was another former premier, Charles Tupper. "Nearly a clean sweep for Mr. Howe and his friends," The Globe declared. "Now that the anti-unionists have won their victory – and so overwhelming a victory too – we hope that they will 'accept the situation' in the fullest sense of the term. Let them reap the legitimate fruits of their victory and make the best of the union." Indeed, Confederation held and Mr. Howe eventually joined John A. Macdonald's federal cabinet. Richard Blackwell

