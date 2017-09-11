NAFTA must include gender equality protection, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it will be crucial to include protections for women in the negotiations to renew the North American free-trade agreement, saying gender equality rights are an economic issue.

In remarks at a conference on women's rights in Toronto – organized by Tina Brown, former editor of The New Yorker and Vanity Fair – Mr. Trudeau said Canada negotiated protections for women's rights in a new free-trade agreement recently concluded with Chile, and is hopeful it will also be able to convince the U.S. and Mexico to add a chapter on women's rights in the NAFTA agreement.

Mr. Trudeau said he has already heard criticisms not from American trade negotiators but from conservatives in Canada, who have argued that proposals to address issues such as women's rights and Indigenous rights in the NAFTA deal are just "rhetorical flourishes" and he should be focusing on jobs and economic issues.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the lack of understanding that equality is an economic issue "highlights that we still have a lot of work to do, even in Canada."

Ms. Brown has been convening annual feminist summits called Women in the World since 2010, including Monday's event held in Toronto to coincide with the Toronto International Film Festival. The Globe and Mail was the media partner for the event, which was the first held in Canada.

Live event begins at 12:35 pm ET on Monday, Sept. 11.

In her remarks at the event, Ms. Brown complained about an emerging "global horror show of toxic testosterone," arguing rights many have taken for granted are now under attack in the U.S. and other countries. Across the border in Canada, however, "we see such an invigorating view of the future."

Mr. Trudeau, however, cautioned that Canada "is not [a] magical place," and that attitudes about women still need to change here and around the world.

"There's still so much to do and we can't stop for a second to say we've done enough – there's so much more to do."

Asked about the role his father, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, played in shaping his feminism, Mr. Trudeau replied that many people probably would not say his father was a feminist, including his father if asked about himself.

Mr. Trudeau said his father had some "old school" views and was a product of his time, but taught his children fundamental values about standing up for everyone's rights and never discriminating against anyone, which shaped his development.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Brown also asked Mr. Trudeau how he feels about his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, focusing her time on raising the couple's three children while he is an outspoken advocate for women in the workplace.

He acknowledged Ms. Grégoire Trudeau "had to give up dreams" she had for her career, and also gave up dreams about how they would raise their children. For example, he said she always wanted to take the children out of school and travel the world on a sailboat while home schooling them.

"Except you can't do it when you're prime minister and family," he said.

Although she does much more of the family's child care, Mr. Trudeau said his wife is still actively working to address a broad range of causes. He said she often challenges him to take action on issues, and he said he sometimes awkwardly suggests she should take it up with the minister in charge.

She replies, "I don't want to talk to the minister, I want to talk to the Prime Minister," he said to laughter.

Asked if he would give up his career for hers, Mr. Trudeau replied, "probably not this job," but said, "I would love in another life or another step of my life to raise the kids and stay home."

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Brown's Women in the World Summits are intended to bring together activists, dissidents, artists, business executives and politicians to discuss issues facing women around the world.

Monday's event also included remarks from Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and from Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, who spoke alongside author Loung Ung about her story of survival under the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia. Ms. Jolie directed and produced the film First They Killed My Father, based on Ms. Ung's story.

Ms. Grégoire Trudeau is also scheduled to speak on a panel discussion on the objectification of women in media and advertising.

Other panel subjects and speakers include Felicia Sanders, a survivor of the shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, and a discussion about reconciliation between Israeli and Palestinian mothers whose sons died in the Middle East conflict.