Never-before seen images beamed live from bottom of Gulf of St. Lawrence

A scientific expedition in the Gulf of St. Lawrence is revealing never-before seen images of marine life.
Federal researchers have joined with the non-profit group Oceana Canada to use an advanced robotic submersible to explore the ocean floor and live-stream video on the internet.
The ocean conservation group is led by Alexandra Cousteau, granddaughter of the famous filmmaker and conservationist, Jacques Cousteau.
Oceana's science director Robert Rangeley says the Gulf has never been explored with such advanced gear.
He says the remotely operated vessel has recorded images of large numbers of juvenile redfish finding shelter on the floor of the Gulf.
Rangeley says that's good news for the commercially valuable species, which has been on the decline for years.
