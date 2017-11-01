New Brunswick sets 19 as minimum age for marijuana use

The New Brunswick government is setting 19 as the minimum legal age for cannabis use.

Health Minister Benoit Bourque said Wednesday it's the right age to make an informed decision, and matches the province's minimum age for alcohol use.

He said other provinces are also aligning ages on marijuana and alcohol use.

Public Safety Minister Denis Landry says setting the age at 19 will help to achieve the goal of keeping marijuana out of the hands of criminals and youth.

The federal government plans to legalize recreational cannabis by July 2018.

In September, Ontario announced it plans to set the minimum age at 19 and sell cannabis through government-run outlets.