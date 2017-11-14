 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Newfoundland police name dead man as suspect in Cortney Lake disappearance

Newfoundland police name dead man as suspect in Cortney Lake disappearance

Cortney Lake is seen in this still image from CCTV video obtained by investigators.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary/THE CANADIAN PRESS

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press

Police have confirmed that a man who reportedly killed himself was a suspect in the death of his girlfriend – a disappearance that has gripped Newfoundland for months.

Cortney Lake, a 24-year-old mother of a young son, vanished June 7 after getting into a truck near her home in Mount Pearl, near St. John's.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says Philip Smith, her ex-boyfriend, was a suspect. The 25-year-old was found dead Nov. 1 in the woods near Bellevue Beach, about an hour west of St. John's.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Smith's death was neither suspicious nor criminal in nature.

The force says investigators believe "there are individuals who have withheld information," and have asked them to come forward.

Police say they have conducted over a hundred interviews, received hundreds of tips and reviewed "countless hours" of CCTV footage.

The haunting case has inspired total strangers to help look for the missing woman, amid a social media campaign with the hashtag #HelpFindCortney.

Lake's relatives led extensive ground searches, but her body has not been recovered.

The RNC said June 30 it was treating Lake's disappearance as a homicide.

Investigators had earlier said they believed Lake was driven to a secluded, wooded area close to the residential neighbourhood where she was picked up, but did not know where.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.