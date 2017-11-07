Montreal mayor-elect Valérie Plante sets sights on transit

Montreal's next mayor has big plans to improve public transit, and she will need federal and provincial help to get the extra buses and subway trains rolling.

But before the first calls to the federal and provincial cabinet ministers who hold the purse strings, Valérie Plante, the first woman elected mayor in the city's 375-year history, had a history lesson from one of her two sons at her victory party.

"My children were with me last night, and my oldest son, once he came on stage, said, 'Mom, do you realize you will be in the history books,'" Ms. Plante told reporters on Monday morning on the steps of city hall. "I have to say at that moment I was a bit shocked, and I was like, 'Yeah, that's true.'"

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Plante, 43, a community worker, academic and one-term city councillor, took down Quebec political giant Denis Coderre to win Sunday's election. Six months ago, few outside city hall knew who Ms. Plante was, but on Sunday she took 51 per cent of the vote to Mr. Coderre's 46 per cent.

How did she do it? Ms. Plante said in an interview that it was "bold and audacious campaigning," such as dozens of promises, including 12,000 social housing units and a 29-stop expansion called the Pink Line for the Metro subway system.

The Metro promise got a lot of attention, but Ms. Plante said other business will come first: She wants 300 new buses on the streets, a promise that needs provincial money. A plan to extend the metro's Blue Line has been on the drawing board for 20 years and is a priority, she said. (The Pink Line is merely an idea at this point.)

"Between now and the Pink Line, there's a lot to be done," Ms. Plante said. "But mobility is really the central part of our plan, and we wanted to be transparent that finding ways to get Montrealers moving is going to be the central use of our time and energy."

The incoming mayor leads Projet Montréal and is the most left-wing mayor in years to take over one of Canada's three biggest cities. She comes with enough councillors to control city hall and many boroughs.

Ms. Plante's track record is short, but her party's is long. Luc Ferrandez of Projet Montréal, borough mayor for the Plateau Mont-Royal district, has eliminated parking and torn up streets to add parks and bike paths and to widen sidewalks, leading to years of accusations that he is waging a war on cars.

During the campaign, Ms. Plante said she would not be taking orders from Mr. Ferrandez, who made himself scarce before the election and admitted he is unelectable in the wider city.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

With Montreal's economy humming along, Ms. Plante's election seems to strike little fear at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal. "She sounds very determined to keep intact the new confidence we have in Montreal," chamber president Michel Leblanc said. Gridlock and transit concern business owners as much as anyone, Mr. Leblanc said, adding that a key will be setting priorities. "I think she will have an orderly approach," he said.

Mr. Coderre, a man of the suburbs who got around with a car and driver, embraced large-scale spectacles and high-profile gestures. The establishment was behind him, including three Montreal daily newspapers, business leaders and former Bloc Québécois leader Gilles Duceppe.

Ms. Plante gets around by transit and bicycle, and lives in a triplex in a central neighbourhood with her husband, labour economist Pierre-Antoine Harvey, and two school-aged boys. City hall's stated goal for many years was to balance "work, life and play." For Ms. Plante, play is likely to involve building and improving family-friendly parks rather than subsidizing a car race or other mega-events favoured by Mr. Coderre.

"Montreal cannot only be a great place to visit, it's also got to be a great place to live in," Ms. Plante said.

Ms. Plante's personable style was one key to victory. Her disarming way was evident when asked about her first order of business on Monday.

"Honestly, I woke up and made my kids' toast," she said with her trademark, ever-present laugh. "I made breakfast, like usual, because, for them life, carries on. I'm a mayor and a mother. So I took care of the toast and then talked to colleagues at the federal and provincial level."

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Plante will be sworn in on Nov. 16.