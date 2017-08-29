Oleksiak helps Canada win gold in relay at FINA world junior championship

Canada won three medals on Monday, including gold in the women's 4x100-metre medley relay, capping the country's most successful appearance at the FINA world junior championships.

Canada finished with a national record 15 medals, behind only the host Americans.

Olympic star Penny Oleksiak, along with Jade Hannah, Faith Knelson and Taylor Ruck, won Canada's fifth relay gold of the competition in a world junior record three minutes 58.38 seconds. The women won all three relays, and contributed to wins in the two mixed relays — all in world junior record times.

The U.S. won silver in 3:59.19 and Japan took bronze in 3:59.97.

"This relay means so much to me. I train with Jade every single day and to have my club teammate on the podium with me and these two girls on the podium with me means so much," said Knelson. "I'm really happy we pulled through.

"It was a hard meet and we knew today was going to be a hard day and everyone was going to be tired, but it was good stuff."

Ruck put Canada in position to set a new all-time best by defending her title in the 200 freestyle 45 minutes earlier.

Her time of 1:57:08 was .02 faster than Hungarian Ajna Kesely. Ruck lowered her championship record from her 2015 gold medal, and brought down the national 15-17 age group record held by Heather MacLean since 2009.

"I thought it was going to be way harder than my other double days but it was actually not that bad, said Ruck, who won six gold and one silver at the competition. "These girls got me really pumped for the relay and I couldn't have done it without them."

Oleksiak, who competed only in relays, added five golds to bring her career world junior total to 11.

Rebecca Smith of Red Deer, Alta., earned a silver in the women's 100 butterfly earlier Monday. Smith touched in a personal best 58.07, behind only Japanese Olympian Rikako Ikee, who won her fifth medal and second gold in a championship record 57.25.