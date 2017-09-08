Only one doctor may face discipline in Ontario opioid-prescriptions probe

Only one of 84 Ontario doctors being investigated for prescribing extraordinarily high doses of opioids is facing potential disciplinary action, according to an interim report from the self-regulatory body that governs physicians in the province.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) announced on Friday that it has completed two-thirds of its investigations into the prescribing behaviour of more than 80 doctors, all of whom were flagged by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care after a review of a narcotics monitoring system.

When The Globe and Mail first reported on the probes last fall, Health Minister Eric Hoskins said the doctors' behaviour was worthy of extra scrutiny because they were prescribing to multiple patients the equivalent of more than 650 milligrams of morphine a day – which would be like taking 150 Tylenol 3s in a 24-hour period.

The CPSO said Friday that of the 56 cases completed so far, 33 resulted in sanctions less serious than formal discipline, including requiring a doctor to work under the guidance of a supervisor, undergo more education or stop prescribing narcotics.

Six of those doctors also received a "caution," which is a formal warning that appears on a doctor's public record. Three of them are no longer practising.

In 16 of the cases, no action was taken. In four, the doctors were offered informal advice and in two, they agreed to do some "remedial self-study."

In the one instance in which the CPSO sent a case to its discipline committee, that doctor is barred from prescribing narcotics until a hearing takes place.

The remaining 28 investigations are expected to be completed by the end of this year, a spokeswoman for the CPSO said.

Earlier this year, an expert group convened by McMaster University in Hamilton produced new guidelines for opioid use in patients with chronic, non-cancer pain. The group strongly recommended against prescribing more than the equivalent of 90 milligrams of morphine a day to patients.

On Friday, the CPSO's council voted to update its overall drug-prescribing policy to reflect the new Canadian guidelines and similar guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States.

The vote came one day after an external review found that the McMaster group's recommendations were scientifically sound, despite a flawed process for identifying financial conflicts of interest among panel members.

One of the voting members of the panel has received payments from pharmaceutical companies, including from Purdue, the maker of OxyContin, the painkiller that helped trigger the opioid crisis.

An ongoing Globe and Mail investigation has found that federal and provincial governments across the country did not do enough to forestall the rise of an opioid epidemic rooted in the over-prescribing of powerful painkillers such as oxycodone, hydromorphone and fentanyl.

The crisis has deepened with the arrival in Canada of illicit fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that street dealers are cutting into illegal drugs, primarily heroin and cocaine.

On Thursday, British Columbia announced that fentanyl was detected in 81 per cent of the illicit-drug overdose deaths in that province in the first seven months of this year. British Columbia has recorded 876 suspected illicit-drug overdose deaths so far in 2017, up 82 per cent from the same period last year.

Ontario, meantime, saw 865 opioid-related deaths in 2016, the most recent year for which figures are available. That is a 19-per-cent increase over 2015. Fentanyl was detected in 40 per cent of the 2016 deaths, well below the share in British Columbia.

But as Dr. Hoskins announced more funding to combat the opioid crisis last week, he said that he and his government are bracing for more illicit fentanyl to move east.