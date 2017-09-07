Ontario court orders trial for man whose murder charge was dismissed over delay

The Ontario Court of Appeal has ordered a trial for an Ottawa man on a charge of first-degree murder, overturning a lower-court ruling that dismissed the charge over delay. The ruling was 3-0.

The case is the first of a half-dozen such dismissals of murder charges to reach a provincial appeal court, in the wake of time limits for criminal trials established by the Supreme Court last summer in a case known as R v. Jordan. And while each case depends on its own circumstances, the ruling could prove influential for similar cases in Quebec and Alberta.

Adam Picard spent four years in jail but never came to trial, in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Fouad Nayel of Ottawa in June, 2012.

Mr. Nayel's parents cheered the appeal court's ruling on Thursday.

"We've been in limbo for over five years and now we're going to go to trial," Amine Nayel, Fouad's father, told The Globe and Mail. "My son's not coming back but if we can get justice for my son it is worth the wait."

"I didn't expect the bump we had but at least we crossed this bump in the right direction," Nicole Nayel, Fouad's mother, said. "I feel justice is going to be served, finally."

Mr. Picard's lawyers had applied for a stay, calling the delay a violation of his constitutional right to a trial within a reasonable time. Ontario Superior Court Justice Julianne Parfett granted the stay, citing the Supreme Court rulings in Jordan and a companion case, R v. Williamson.

But the appeal court ruled that Justice Parfett had overstated the amount of "institutional delay" — delay caused by the unavailability of courtrooms and judges, where the parties are ready to go ahead — in the case. The appeal court also defended the Crown, whom Justice Parfett had characterized as having fallen into the "culture of complacency" criticized by the Supreme Court in Jordan.

Justice Parfett had said the Crown, in insisting on having two senior prosecutors handle the case, though their busy schedules added seven months to the delay, had ignored Mr. Picard's timely-trial rights. But the appeal court said the Crown had made an honest misstep, and had not been complacent. At the time, the institutional delay had been well short of what was permitted at the time, and even with the additional seven months, was still in the lower end of the range at which red flags went over delay, the court said.

The appeal court also said Justice Parfett had not given enough consideration to the seriousness of the offence, and had misread the Supreme Court's decision in R v Williamson, which came out at the same time as Jordan. The Supreme Court later clarified in a case called Cody that seriousness of an offence still matters, in cases that were underway before Jordan and Williamson.

"First degree murder is the most serious offence in the Criminal Code," Justice Paul Rouleau wrote for the appeal court. "Given the serious nature of the alleged crime, there is a heightened societal interest in a trial on the merits."

The judge quoted the Supreme Court's Jordan ruling, which said that for most cases in the system, the ruling "should not automatically transform what would previously have been considered a reasonable delay into an unreasonable one."