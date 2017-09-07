Ontario appeals court to rule on murder charge tossed over delay

The Ontario Court of Appeal rules at noon Thursday on whether a lower court was right to dismiss a first-degree murder charge over delay.

The case is the first of a half-dozen such dismissals of murder charges to reach a provincial appeal court, in the wake of time limits for criminal trials established by the Supreme Court last summer in a case known as R v. Jordan. And while each case depends on its own circumstances, the ruling could prove influential for similar cases in Quebec and Alberta.

Adam Picard spent four years in jail but never came to trial, in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Fouad Nayel of Ottawa.

Mr. Picard's lawyers applied for a stay, calling the delay a violation of his constitutional right to a trial within a reasonable time. Ontario Superior Court Justice Julianne Parfett granted the stay, citing the Supreme Court rulings in Jordan and a companion case, R v. Williamson.

In Jordan, the Supreme Court established new time limits of 30 months for cases in Superior Court, and 18 months in Provincial Court. But the Supreme Court also said cases under way prior to Jordan could go longer in some cases, as long as the Crown reasonably relied on the law as it stood at the time. (Justice Parfett subtracted seven months for delay caused by the defence, ruling that the actual delay was 41 months.)

Amine and Nicole Nayel have followed the case closely. Their son Fouad disappeared on Father's Day in 2012, after spending the previous night eating pizza with Amine. When Fouad didn't show up at work the next morning, his parents quickly, by means of his telephone records (Amine owned the phone his son used), established that Fouad had had several contacts with Mr. Picard on the day of his disappearance, the Nayels told The Globe and Mail.

Mr. and Ms. Nayel then met, separately, with Mr. Picard, and questioned him. It was five months before their son's body was found, in a wooded area west of Ottawa. One month after that, Ottawa police charged Mr. Picard in what they described as a planned, premeditated killing.

"If the government can't protect children, people will take the law into their own hands," Ms. Nayel said in an interview on Wednesday, referring to the lack of a trial for the man who had been charged in the killing of their son.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of full parole for 25 years.

Three key issues stood out in the Picard case.

One was how courts should treat the seriousness of the offence in delay cases. Prior to the rulings in Jordan and Williamson, the seriousness of a crime weighed heavily against dismissing a charge over delay. In the Williamson case, however, the Supreme Court threw out a jury conviction in a case involving 50 instances of rape of a young boy by an adult mentor, Kenneth Williamson, from a teacher's college.

Justice Parfett, in dismissing the murder charge against Mr. Picard, cited the Williamson ruling, and said: "I cannot but emphasize that the more serious the charges, the more the justice system has to work to ensure that the matter is tried within a reasonable time."

However, the Supreme Court has since clarified, in a drug-trafficking case called Cody, that it ruled as it did in Williamson because the defence had tried to keep the process moving, while the Crown had been "indifferent" to the timely trial rights of the accused. Seriousness, it said, still matters, for cases under way before Jordan and Williamson.

The Cody ruling came after the Court of Appeal held its hearing on Picard, and so the court asked the Crown and defence whether they wished to make additional arguments in writing. Both sides said they did.

Justice Parfett "relied on the decision in Williamson to gauge what weight the seriousness of the offence must be given post-Jordan," Crown lawyers Roger Pinnock and Tracy Kozlowski argued. In doing so, they said, she diminished the weight to be given to serious offences such as murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Defence lawyer Howard Krongold of Ottawa countered: "The seriousness of the defence is not a trump card."

Second was the complexity of the case. The Supreme Court said there is more flexibility for delay in complex cases. In the Picard case, the evidence included 2,800 photographs, dozens of witness statements, 6,800 pages of cellphone records, 25,000 text messages and 103,000 lines in Excel of subscriber records from Mr. Picard's phone. But Justice Parfett called it a typical murder case. At the appeal-court hearing, Justice David Doherty agreed with the Crown that complexity can be judged by how many days or weeks are set aside for hearings. In Picard, 13 weeks were reserved for a preliminary hearing, pretrial hearings and a trial – an exceptionally long period.

A third, related issue, was the Crown's insistence, during the criminal proceedings, on keeping two senior prosecutors on the case, even though because of their busy schedules it meant adding seven months of delay. Justice Parfett cited this insistence in saying that the Crown had fallen into the "culture of complacency" criticized by the Supreme Court in its Jordan ruling. In a complex case, sticking with the senior prosecutors is less likely to be seen as a sign of complacency.