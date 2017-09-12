Ontario judge who wore Trump hat in court suspended without pay for 30 days

A judge who wore a Donald Trump campaign hat into court on the morning after the U.S. election has been suspended 30 days without pay and reprimanded for a breach of judicial conduct.

Ontario Court Justice Bernd Zabel, who has spent 27 years on the bench, faced the possibility of a recommendation for removal. Eighty-one individuals and organizations had filed formal complaints about his behaviour to the Ontario Judicial Council, a disciplinary body. Complaints came from groups representing black, female and Muslim lawyers saying that Donald Trump was racist and misogynistic, and that members of minorities would fear they would not be treated fairly in front of a judge who supports Mr. Trump.

But the four members of the panel that heard the complaints against the judge at a public session last month said his long record of excellent service shows that he deserves another chance – in spite of what they described as serious misconduct.

"Perceptions matter," the judicial council panel said. "But reality also matters."

And the reality, the panel said, is that he is trusted by the lawyers and litigants who have appeared before him, and who wrote letters in his support to the judicial council, as a fair-minded, impartial judge. He also has an unblemished record for more than a quarter-century, it said.

"The reader of the headline – "Judge wears 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN' hat into court" – would be very concerned about the capacity of that judge to carry out his judicial duties in an acceptable manner. But the reader of the whole story of the judge's exemplary 27-year career, his sensitivity to matters such as race and gender, and the absence of any indication of prejudice or bias, might well see things differently."

Justice Zabel declined to comment.

"Justice Zabel is anxious to return to work," said his lawyer, Giulia Gambacorta, in an email to The Globe and Mail. "We feel the decision speaks for itself."

Daniel Brown, a criminal defence lawyer, said he supported the council's ruling.

"Justice Zabel admitted that his decision to mix politics with the independent role of the judiciary was wrong and expressed significant remorse for his actions. Even judges are capable of making mistakes. The sanctions imposed by the Judicial Council reflect both the seriousness of his misconduct and an appreciation of the many contributions Justice Zabel has made to the legal community."

Justice Zabel entered the courtroom in Hamilton on Nov. 9 wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat for a short time, then put it on the bench in front of him. After the Globe reported that he had done so, a flurry of complaints and media attention followed, and on his next day in court, November 15th, he apologized publicly, explaining that he had been joking, and did not actually support Mr. Trump.

But his apology did not mention that, at the end of the court day, he was caught on the courtroom audio saying that he was the only judge who had supported Mr. Trump, and that all the other judges had "voted" for Hillary Clinton. He explained this comment at the disciplinary hearing by saying that he meant he was the only one who predicted Mr. Trump's victory.

The hearing panel, which included a judge from the Ontario Court of Appeal, a judge from the Ontario Court of Justice, a lawyer and a community member, said his apology did not go far enough.

"He should have explicitly apologized for attributing political views to his colleagues," they said.

But, they said, he recognizes his conduct was unacceptable, and has tried to change by taking one-on-one training from Justice James Turnbull of the Ontario Superior Court.

He was suspended with pay on December 21, and at least one litigant whose criminal case before him was interrupted is requesting that the charges should be thrown out over delay.

The public hearing prompted an outpouring of support letters from more than a dozen judges, including Superior Court Justice Alan Whitten of Hamilton, who referred to Mr. Trump as "an odious buffoon" and said that, "realizing we are imperfect like everyone else is key to our being gracious and understanding."

Another judge, Superior Court Justice Antonio Skarica, who was once subject to a complaint for wearing a Trump t-shirt while shopping, told the panel in writing, "many people in this community just love him." (The complaint against Justice Skarica was dismissed without a hearing.)