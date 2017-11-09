Ontario motorists warned to prepare for winter driving conditions

Police are advising drivers to prepare for winter driving conditions as snow is in the forecast for parts of Ontario.

Environment Canada is calling for heavy, blowing snow in the Kirkland Lake and New Liskeard areas, where 15 centimetres is expected by Thursday evening.

And there are snow squall advisories for the Sault Ste. Marie, Barrie, Dufferin, Grey-Bruce, Halton-Peel, Huron-Perth, London, Sarnia, Waterloo and York-Durham areas.

Forecasters say visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow, and snow will quickly accumulate under the snow squall bands.

Environment Canada says the snow squalls may continue into Friday in some areas and accumulations of up to 15 centimetres are possible.

Provincial police are reminding motorists to reduce their speed and leave extra space to allow for reduced braking ability.