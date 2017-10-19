Not up to Ottawa to challenge Quebec law on face coverings: Trudeau

It's not Ottawa's role to challenge a new Quebec law that forbids people from receiving government services with their faces covered, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday during a visit to the province.

Trudeau added, however, he believes the Charter of Rights and Freedoms applies to everyone and that he will defend that principle.

"It's not up to the federal government to challenge this," he said about Bill 62, which is seen by many as targeting Muslim women who wear the niqab or the burka.

But the prime minister said "we will certainly be looking at how this will unfold with full respect for the national assembly that has the right to pass its own laws."

Ontario politicians took the unusual step today of using time in the legislature to unanimously condemn a law passed by Quebec that bans anyone from giving or receiving public services with their face covered.

Premier Kathleen Wynne says Ontario and Quebec have a very close working relationship, but on this issue they fundamentally disagree.

She says every citizen should be able to live their lives and practice their beliefs without discrimination and without fear, saying Quebec's law is the kind of action that drives wedges in communities.

Progressive Conservative Lisa MacLeod says there is no place for two-tiered citizenship in Canada and the expression of freedom is never strengthened when limits are placed on it.

NDP women's issues critic Peggy Sattler says the legislation has nothing to do with secularism or public safety and primarily targets Muslim women who wear a niqab or burka.

Muslim organizations and civil rights groups have also come out strongly against the legislation.

Trudeau, who was campaigning in Roberval ahead of a federal byelection Monday, would not say if he thought Bill 62 was unconstitutional and added there will be a lot of reflection on the new law.

"In Quebec and Canada we are not necessarily used to seeing a woman with a veil," Trudeau told reporters. "That makes us uncomfortable. We wonder why she is doing that, is she required to do that?

"But if you want to prevent women from being forced to wear a veil, maybe you don't want to be a society that forces women not to wear a veil."

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has defended the law by saying it is necessary for reasons related to communication, identification and security.