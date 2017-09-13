Ontario Premier Wynne tells trial of ‘disarray’ in Sudbury riding

Kathleen Wynne strode past the cameras into Sudbury's courthouse on Wednesday morning on her way to testify as a witness, an unprecedented act for a sitting premier in Ontario's recent history.

Two organizers for Ms. Wynne's Liberal Party are on trial in the northern courtroom over accusations that they bribed a candidate to drop out of a 2015 by-election in Sudbury. Patricia Sorbara, Ms. Wynne's former deputy chief of staff, and Gerry Lougheed, a local fundraiser for the Liberals, are charged under the provincial Election Act. Both have pleaded not guilty.

After being sworn in just after 9 a.m., Ms. Wynne was asked by prosecutors about her role as Liberal Leader during the 2015 by-election in Sudbury. The would-be candidate, Andrew Olivier, has alleged that he was offered an appointment or job within Ontario's Liberal Party to step aside for Ms. Wynne's preferred candidate, Glenn Thibeault, a sitting MP for the federal New Democrats.

Ms. Wynne appointed Mr . Thibeault, who went on to win the by-election and is now Ontario's Energy Minister.

The Premier, who waived her parliamentary immunity, told the court that there was "disarray" in the local riding and that party brass did not think that Mr. Olivier was the best candidate to win the by-election – only a year earlier he had lost the general election vote in the riding. Sudbury had been a Liberal fortress for decades.

Video: Kathleen Wynne arrives to testify at bribery trial (The Canadian Press)

"He seemed like a fine young man," Ms. Wynne said of meeting Mr. Olivier during the 2014 campaign. "I thought we had a good chance of winning the election."

However, after the riding was lost a party debriefing put part of the blame on Mr. Olivier, Ms. Wynne said. Officials found that his campaign wasn't well run and couldn't explain how the Liberals had lost a once-safe seat while doing so well elsewhere in the province. "Andrew Olivier had not been as strong a candidate as I thought," Ms. Wynne said.

Mr. Thibeault and Ms. Wynne are not charged with any offences. While the court has heard that Mr. Thibeault had asked for a stipend from the Liberals to run, as well as jobs for two of his federal constituency staffers, he has denied any wrongdoing.

The case so far has largely revolved around a number of recordings of conversations between Mr. Olivier and the two Liberal organizers. Mr. Olivier is quadriplegic and told the court that he records important conversations because of his difficulty taking notes.

In the conversations, Mr. Lougheed is heard telling Mr. Olivier that the Premier wanted to present him with appointments or jobs if he would consider stepping aside. Ms. Sorbara told him that he could express interest in a position within the party, including one of the party's internal commissions. Mr. Olivier has told the court that he was never offered money.

Mr. Olivier had a conversation with Ms. Wynne before the by-election; however, he did not record that call, citing difficulties at the time because he was in an elevator. The Premier has said that she was set on Mr. Thibeault as the candidate and did not offer Mr. Olivier anything in her talk but rather was trying to keep him in the party.