Ontario publisher to recall workbook that ‘whitewashes’ Indigenous history

An Ontario publishing company says it will recall a children's educational workbook that online reviewers say "whitewashes" the history of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

Popular Book Company Canada posted a statement on its Facebook page noting that the description "about the experience between the First Nations and European settlers" in one of its books intended for Grade 3 students needs revising.

Last week, an image surfaced online showing parts of a book that claimed First Nations peoples agreed to move to make room for European settlers.

The company has received a slew of one-star Facebook reviews in recent days as the image of the book spread.

Reviewers have pointed out that First Nations people were forced off of their land, and did not, as the book describes, agree to "move to different areas to make room for the settlements".

The Richmond Hill, Ont.-based publisher promised in an initial Facebook post to revise the book in future editions, but now says it will be recalling the workbooks.

It said that while it cannot undo what has already been published, the company is "committed to making things better for future editions."